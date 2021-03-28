Log in
RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION

RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION

(6723)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Renesas Electronics : Damage from fire at Renesas chip factory worse than first thought

03/28/2021 | 11:14pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Renesas Electronics Corp's logo is seen on its product at the company's conference in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Renesas Electronics Corp now believes damage from a fire at its chip-making plant was more extensive than first thought, the Nikkei daily newspaper reported on Monday.

The company had initially said 11 machines were damaged, but the Nikkei reported that the number of inoperable machines was now believed to be around 17. A company spokeswoman would not confirm a specific number.

A Renesas-owned chip plant in northeast Japan was hit by fire earlier this month. The company has said it will take at least a month to resume production at its 300mm wafer line, but replacing damaged machines could take several months.

An extended outage could add to a global shortages of chips which is disrupting some production of cars and electronic devices.

The company accounts for 30% of the global market for microcontroller units used in cars, and two-thirds of the chips produced at the facility are for the auto industry.

(Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NIKKEI 225 1.56% 29176.7 Real-time Quote.6.31%
RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION 2.94% 1190 End-of-day quote.10.29%
Financials
Sales 2020 714 B 6 513 M 6 513 M
Net income 2020 52 785 M 481 M 481 M
Net Debt 2020 501 B 4 570 M 4 570 M
P/E ratio 2020 39,2x
Yield 2020 0,08%
Capitalization 2 084 B 19 020 M 19 009 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,62x
EV / Sales 2021 2,95x
Nbr of Employees 18 671
Free-Float 47,7%
Chart RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Renesas Electronics Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 1 496,15 JPY
Last Close Price 1 203,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 52,1%
Spread / Average Target 24,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hidetoshi Shibata President, CEO & Representative Director
Shuhei Shinkai Chief Finance Officer & Executive Officer
Tetsuya Tsurumaru Chairman
Shinichi Yoshioka Chief Technology Officer & Executive Officer
Tetsuro Toyoda Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION10.29%19 317
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED11.32%560 592
NVIDIA CORPORATION-1.65%327 143
INTEL CORPORATION30.21%259 179
BROADCOM INC.10.09%192 216
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS14.67%161 443
