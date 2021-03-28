Renesas Electronics : Damage from fire at Renesas chip factory worse than first thought

TOKYO, March 29 (Reuters) - Renesas Electronics Corp
now believes damage from a fire at its chip-making
plant was more extensive than first thought, the Nikkei daily
newspaper reported on Monday.
The company had initially said 11 machines were damaged, but
the Nikkei reported that the number of inoperable machines was
now believed to be around 17. A company spokeswoman would not
confirm a specific number.
A Renesas-owned chip plant in northeast Japan was hit by
fire earlier this month. The company has said it will take at
least a month to resume production at its 300mm wafer line, but
replacing damaged machines could take several months.
An extended outage could add to a global shortages of chips
which is disrupting some production of cars and electronic
devices.
The company accounts for 30% of the global market for
microcontroller units used in cars, and two-thirds of the chips
produced at the facility are for the auto industry.
