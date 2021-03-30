Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Japan Exchange  >  Renesas Electronics Corporation

RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION

(6723)
Renesas Electronics : Japan asks Taiwan manufacturers to cooperate in chip production

03/30/2021 | 02:05am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Renesas Electronics Corp's logo is seen a company conference in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan has asked some Taiwanese manufacturers to cooperate in alternative production of semiconductors, industry minister Hiroshi Kajiyama said on Tuesday, after a chip plant owned by Renesas Electronic Corp was hit by a fire this month.

"We are in communication with several manufacturing equipment makers (in Taiwan) to speed up procurement," Kajiyama told reporters after the cabinet meeting.

"The ministry will also work together for a swift recovery by using all possible means," he added.

A Renesas-owned Naka chip plant in northeast Japan was hit by fire earlier this month due to a power surge in one of the machines, putting more pressure on the broader chips industry amid a global shortage of semiconductors.

The company, which has about a 30% share of the global market for microcontroller unit chips used in cars, had initially said 11 machines were damaged in the fire, but on Tuesday said 23 machines need to be replaced.

Renesas CEO Hidetoshi Shibata told a news conference that while production at the plant would resume within a month, recovery to pre-fire levels was expected to take 100 to 120 days from the incident.

He added that any short-term shipment of alternative chip production was impossible and the company would recuperate losses in the six months ending December.

An extended outage could add to a global shortages of chips which is disrupting some production of cars and electronic devices.

The Japanese government has called on equipment makers to help Renesas restore its production, with bureaucrats contacting companies at home and overseas to request they provide parts and machinery to the fire-hit company, a trade ministry official told Reuters on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Eimi Yamamitsu; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Muralikumar Anantharaman)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 714 B 6 494 M 6 494 M
Net income 2020 52 785 M 480 M 480 M
Net Debt 2020 501 B 4 557 M 4 557 M
P/E ratio 2020 39,4x
Yield 2020 0,08%
Capitalization 2 093 B 19 072 M 19 032 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,63x
EV / Sales 2021 2,96x
Nbr of Employees 18 671
Free-Float 47,7%
Chart RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Renesas Electronics Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 1 496,15 JPY
Last Close Price 1 208,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 51,5%
Spread / Average Target 23,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hidetoshi Shibata President, CEO & Representative Director
Shuhei Shinkai Chief Finance Officer & Executive Officer
Tetsuya Tsurumaru Chairman
Shinichi Yoshioka Chief Technology Officer & Executive Officer
Tetsuro Toyoda Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION11.49%19 317
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED11.32%560 592
NVIDIA CORPORATION-0.82%327 143
INTEL CORPORATION30.21%259 179
BROADCOM INC.10.09%192 216
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS14.67%161 443
