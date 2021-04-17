Log in
    6723   JP3164720009

RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION

(6723)
  
Renesas Electronics : Japan's Renesas restarts production at fire-damaged chip factory

04/17/2021 | 12:53am EDT
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Renesas Electronics resumed production on Saturday at a chip plant that had been damaged in a fire, worsening a global shortage of semiconductors used in cars, smartphones and appliances.

The plant resumed operations at 9 a.m. local time, two days earlier than originally estimated, according to a spokeswoman.

The factory in northeast Japan was hit by fire on March 19, caused by a power surge in one of its machines.

Renesas, which commands nearly a third of the global market share for microcontroller chips used in cars, said last month that 23 machines were damaged and needed to be replaced or fixed.

Renesas president Hidetoshi Shibata previously said that production at the plant would resume within a month, but a recovery to pre-fire levels would take up to 120 days. Shibata is due to hold a press conference on Monday to update the status of the plant.

(Reporting by Noriyuki Hirata and Rocky Swift; Editing by Kim Coghill)

By Noriyuki Hirata


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 810 B 7 448 M 7 448 M
Net income 2021 85 776 M 788 M 788 M
Net Debt 2021 327 B 3 009 M 3 009 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,1x
Yield 2021 0,09%
Capitalization 2 218 B 20 379 M 20 381 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,14x
EV / Sales 2022 2,67x
Nbr of Employees 18 671
Free-Float 47,7%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hidetoshi Shibata President, CEO & Representative Director
Shuhei Shinkai Chief Finance Officer & Executive Officer
Shinichi Yoshioka Chief Technology Officer & Executive Officer
Tetsuro Toyoda Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Jiro Iwasaki Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION18.63%20 379
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED15.09%566 269
NVIDIA CORPORATION21.89%400 204
INTEL CORPORATION30.51%264 784
BROADCOM INC.9.63%195 985
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INCORPORATED17.69%178 298
