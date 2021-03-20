Renesas Electronics : UPDATE 2 - Notice Regarding the Semiconductor Manufacturing Factory (Naka Factory) Fire

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE:6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today announced an update (as of March 20, 2021 at 9:00 pm) to the announcement regarding the occurrence of a fire on March 19, 2021 at 2:47 am at part of the processes in the N3 Building (300mm line) of Naka Factory (located in Hitachinaka, Ibaraki Prefecture) of Renesas Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd, a wholly-owned manufacturing subsidiary of Renesas. The fire was extinguished on the same day on March 19, 2021. Once again, we would like to give our sincerest apologies to neighboring residents, customers, partner companies, relevant authorities and all those involved for the trouble.

1. Location of the fire

First floor of the N3 Building (300mm line), Naka Factory, Renesas Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

2. Time and date of the fire and the current situation (the updates have been underlined)

Friday, March 19, 2021 at 2:47 am: Fire outbreak; Contacted the fire department, police and relevant authorities

Friday, March 19, 2021 at 8:12 am: Fire department confirmed the fire to be extinguished

Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 9:00 am: Began site investigation led by the police and the fire department

Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 1:00 pm: Site investigation ended

3. Impacts of the fire (the updates have been underlined)

We confirmed no casualties to the employees.

While there was no damage to the building, we confirmed damages to some of the utility equipment such as the pure water supply and the air conditioning as well as to some of the manufacturing equipment.

The site investigation led by the police and the fire department has ended, and we confirmed the cause of the fire to be the plating equipment, one of the processes within the N3 building (300mm line). The casing of the equipment and the plating tank has a relatively low resistance to heat, and the equipment ignited due to overcurrent. However, the cause of the overcurrent and the reason for the ignition is currently being investigated.

The burned area is approximately 600m 2 , which is around 5% of the clean room area (12,000m 2 ) of the N3 Building (300mm line).

The burned manufacturing equipment was 11 units, which is around 2% of the manufacturing equipment of the N3 Building (300mm line).

The production at N3 Building (300mm line) has temporarily halted. We will make an announcement on when we aim to resume production.

The production at N2 Building (200mm line) and the WT Building (wafter testing) is operating as usual and will continue product shipment.

The impacts to manufacturing equipment, work-in-process and the financial impacts to company is undetermined and is currently under investigation.

Renesas will continue to strive for the safety of the community and with the support of the fire department and the police as well as the relevant authorities, we will conduct a thorough investigation to the cause and work to prevent a reoccurrence.

