Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Japan Exchange  >  Renesas Electronics Corporation    6723   JP3164720009

RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION

(6723)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Renesas Electronics : UPDATE 5 - Notice Regarding the Semiconductor Manufacturing Factory (Naka Factory) Fire

04/09/2021 | 09:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE:6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today announced an update to the announcement regarding the occurrence of a fire on March 19, 2021 at 2:47 am at part of the processes in the N3 Building (300mm line) of Naka Factory (located in Hitachinaka, Ibaraki Prefecture) of Renesas Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd, a wholly-owned manufacturing subsidiary of Renesas. Once again, we would like to give our sincerest apologies to neighboring residents, partner companies, relevant authorities and all those involved for the trouble.

The operation of the N3 Building clean room has resumed from 9:00 pm, April 9. In addition to the cleaning of the floor, underfloor, walls and above and beyond the ceiling of the clean room, we have completed the decontamination of the clean room by replacing the air filters installed on the ceiling of the clean room.

We are sincerely thankful for the rapid assistance we received from as many as around 1,600 people a day from partner companies, equipment manufacturers, materials suppliers and construction companies.

Following the operation resumption of the clean room, we aim to resume production within one month of the occurrence of the fire as initially targeted. We will make an announcement once the production has restarted.

Renesas will continue to strive for the safety of the community and with the support of the fire department and the police as well as the relevant authorities, we will work to prevent a reoccurrence.

Reference:
Friday, March 19, 2021: Notice Regarding the Semiconductor Manufacturing Factory (Naka Factory) Fire
Saturday, March 20 2021: UPDATE 2 - Notice Regarding the Semiconductor Manufacturing Factory (Naka Factory) Fire
Sunday, March 21, 2021: UPDATE 3 - Notice Regarding the Semiconductor Manufacturing Factory (Naka Factory) Fire
Tuesday, March 30, 2021: UPDATE 4 - Notice Regarding the Semiconductor Manufacturing Factory (Naka Factory) Fire

About Renesas Electronics Corporation

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723) delivers trusted embedded design innovation with complete semiconductor solutions that enable billions of connected, intelligent devices to enhance the way people work and live. A global leader in microcontrollers, analog, power, and SoC products, Renesas provides comprehensive solutions for a broad range of automotive, industrial, infrastructure, and IoT applications that help shape a limitless future. Learn more at renesas.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION
04/09RENESAS ELECTRONICS  : UPDATE 5 - Notice Regarding the Semiconductor Manufacturi..
BU
04/09PRESS RELEASE : Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Results of Court Meeting and Dialog G..
DJ
04/09Global markets live: Credit Suisse, Netflix, Impossible Foods
04/09MARKET CHATTER : Renesas to Resume Production at Fire-Hit Chip Factory by April ..
MT
04/08RENESAS ELECTRONICS  : to restart production at fire-hit chip plant by April 19 ..
RE
04/08EUROPE SHOULD INVEST IN CHIP DESIGN, : think tank
RE
04/06RENESAS ELECTRONICS  : Launches RX23W Module with Bluetooth for System Control a..
BU
04/06JAPAN'S RENESAS TO SHIFT PRODUCTION : Nhk
RE
04/05Subaru to temporarily shut its plant due to chip shortage
RE
04/01EXPLAINER : Why is there a global chip shortage and why should you care?
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 813 B - -
Net income 2021 86 973 M - -
Net Debt 2021 327 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,4x
Yield 2021 0,09%
Capitalization 2 180 B 19 868 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,08x
EV / Sales 2022 2,63x
Nbr of Employees 18 671
Free-Float 47,7%
Chart RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Renesas Electronics Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 1 553,85 JPY
Last Close Price 1 258,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 45,5%
Spread / Average Target 23,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hidetoshi Shibata President, CEO & Representative Director
Shuhei Shinkai Chief Finance Officer & Executive Officer
Shinichi Yoshioka Chief Technology Officer & Executive Officer
Tetsuro Toyoda Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Jiro Iwasaki Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION16.59%19 899
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED15.09%558 299
NVIDIA CORPORATION10.30%355 062
INTEL CORPORATION34.58%273 051
BROADCOM INC.10.88%198 223
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS18.93%180 171
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ