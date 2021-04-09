Renesas Electronics : UPDATE 5 - Notice Regarding the Semiconductor Manufacturing Factory (Naka Factory) Fire

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE:6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today announced an update to the announcement regarding the occurrence of a fire on March 19, 2021 at 2:47 am at part of the processes in the N3 Building (300mm line) of Naka Factory (located in Hitachinaka, Ibaraki Prefecture) of Renesas Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd, a wholly-owned manufacturing subsidiary of Renesas. Once again, we would like to give our sincerest apologies to neighboring residents, partner companies, relevant authorities and all those involved for the trouble.

The operation of the N3 Building clean room has resumed from 9:00 pm, April 9. In addition to the cleaning of the floor, underfloor, walls and above and beyond the ceiling of the clean room, we have completed the decontamination of the clean room by replacing the air filters installed on the ceiling of the clean room.

We are sincerely thankful for the rapid assistance we received from as many as around 1,600 people a day from partner companies, equipment manufacturers, materials suppliers and construction companies.

Following the operation resumption of the clean room, we aim to resume production within one month of the occurrence of the fire as initially targeted. We will make an announcement once the production has restarted.

Renesas will continue to strive for the safety of the community and with the support of the fire department and the police as well as the relevant authorities, we will work to prevent a reoccurrence.

