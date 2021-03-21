Log in
RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION

(6723)
Renesas Electronics : says it will take at least a month to restart fire-damaged chip line

03/21/2021 | 01:18am EDT
TOKYO, March 21 (Reuters) - Renesas Electronics, a key supplier of automotive semiconductors, said on Sunday that production at a fire-damaged semiconductor line will take at least a month to restart.

About two-thirds of production affected by Friday's fire is automotive chips, CEO Hidetoshi Shibata told an online press briefing.

The company halted production of 300mm wafers after the fire at its advanced Naka chip plant in northeast Japan. (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Tim Kellt; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2021
