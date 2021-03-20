Renesas Electronics : warns some production hit by Japan chip plant fire

March 20 (Reuters) - Renesas Electronics, a key
supplier of automotive semiconductors, said on Saturday that it
had temporarily halted production of 300mm wafers after a fire
at its advanced Naka chip plant in northeast Japan.
Friday's fire, which did not injure any employees, burned
600 square metres of the 300mm clean room, including 2% of the
manufacturing equipment, the Japanese company said.
Any delay to shipments would come as customers, particularly
carmakers, are struggling with a global chip shortage due to the
COVID-19-driven boom in consumer electronics and unexpected
strong rebound in auto sales.
"The impacts to manufacturing equipment, work in process and
the financial impacts to (the) company is undetermined," Renesas
said in a statement. It did not say when it intended to restart
production at the damaged line.
Production at the rest of the plant was unaffected by the
blaze, which was caused by an electrical fault which police and
fire department officials are investigating, it added.
Renesas was forced to shut down production at the Naka plant
for a few days in February after an earthquake cut power to the
facility and back up generators failed to start.
The deadly earthquake that devastated Japan's northeast
coasts and destroyed the Fukushima nuclear plant a decade ago
forced Renesas to close the facility for three months.
(Reporting by Tim Kelly and Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Aditya
Soni and Alexander Smith)