Customers can now design and debug software for Renesas Embedded Processors in VS Code; Complements Renesas’ Own e2 studio IDE

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE:6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today announced that customers can now use Microsoft® Visual Studio Code (VS Code) to program the complete line of Renesas microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors (MPUs). Renesas has added tool extensions for all of its embedded processors to the Microsoft VS Code website, enabling a huge base of designers comfortable with the popular Integrated Development Environment (IDE) and code editor to work in their preferred environment.

The popular VS Code IDE simplifies and accelerates code editing across a variety of platforms and operating systems. By providing support for VS Code, Renesas now enables a vast number of designers to create efficient embedded solutions with Renesas devices. VS Code support complements Renesas’ own powerful and flexible e2 studio IDE used by thousands of designers worldwide.

Renesas now enables customers to develop and debug embedded software using Visual Studio Code for its 16-bit RL78 and 32-bit RA, RX, and RH850 MCUs, as well as its 64-bit RZ MPUs and R-Car family SoCs. Renesas embedded processors are targeted at automotive, IoT, industrial automation, home appliance, health care and other applications.

“As the world’s leading MCU supplier, Renesas has a huge and loyal customer base, most of whom use our powerful e2 studio IDE to develop their applications,” said Akiya Fukui, Vice President and Head of the Software Development Division at Renesas.“By providing support for VS Code, we enable an even larger group of designers to develop embedded applications with Renesas embedded processors.”

“We welcome Renesas, a leader in the embedded processor market, to the Visual Studio Code community,” said Marc Goodner, Principal Product Manager, Microsoft. “The millions of developers using VS Code now have access to the very broad and efficient line of MCUs and MPUs from Renesas.”

Users can download VS Code free of charge, including access to the source code. They can use the Github pull request extension to make a source repository, then review and edit source code using VS Code. They can also utilize evolving extension features with simple user interface or flexible command interfaces.

The tool extensions for Renesas MCUs and MPUs is available today on the Microsoft VS Code website and at https://www.renesas.com/software-tool/renesas-extension-of-vscode.

Renesas is the industry’s #1 supplier of MCUs, shipping more than 3.5 billion units per year, with approximately 50% of shipments serving the automotive industry, and the remainder supporting industrial and Internet of Things applications as well as data center and communications infrastructure. Renesas has the broadest portfolio of 8-, 16- and 32-bit devices, delivering unmatched quality and efficiency with exceptional performance. As a trusted supplier, Renesas has decades of experience designing smart, secure MCUs, backed by a dual-source production model, the industry’s most advanced MCU process technology and a vast network of more than 200 ecosystem partners. For more information about Renesas MCUs, visit renesas.com/MCUs.

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723) empowers a safer, smarter and more sustainable future where technology helps make our lives easier. The leading global provider of microcontrollers, Renesas combines our expertise in embedded processing, analog, power and connectivity to deliver complete semiconductor solutions. These Winning Combinations accelerate time to market for automotive, industrial, infrastructure and IoT applications, enabling billions of connected, intelligent devices that enhance the way people work and live. Learn more at renesas.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram.

