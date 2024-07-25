Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE:6723) today announced consolidated financial results in accordance with IFRS for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results (Note 1)

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results (Non-GAAP basis) (Note 2)

Three months ended June 30, 2024 Six months ended June 30, 2024 Billion yen % of Revenue Billion yen % of Revenue Revenue 358.8 100.0 710.6 100.0 Gross profit 203.6 56.7 402.9 56.7 Operating profit 110.6 30.8 224.1 31.5 Profit attributable to owners of parent 96.7 26.9 202.5 28.5 EBITDA (Note 3) 132.8 37.0 266.6 37.5

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results (IFRS basis)

Three months ended June 30, 2024 Six months ended June 30, 2024 Billion yen % of Revenue Billion yen % of Revenue Revenue 358.8 100.0 710.6 100.0 Gross profit 200.9 56.0 398.4 56.1 Operating profit 69.7 19.4 147.6 20.8 Profit attributable to owners of parent 59.8 16.7 139.6 19.6 EBITDA (Note 3) 120.6 33.6 246.3 34.7

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP gross profit to IFRS gross profit and Non-GAAP operating profit to IFRS operating profit

(Billion yen) Three months ended June 30, 2024 Six months ended June 30, 2024 Non-GAAP gross profit 203.6 402.9 Non-GAAP gross margin 56.7% 56.7% Amortization of purchased intangible assets and depreciation of property, plant and equipment (0.3) (0.5) Stock-based compensation (0.8) (1.2) Other reconciliation items in non-recurring expenses and adjustments (Note 4) (1.6) (2.7) IFRS gross profit 200.9 398.4 IFRS gross margin 56.0% 56.1% Non-GAAP operating profit 110.6 224.1 Non-GAAP operating margin 30.8% 31.5% Amortization of purchased intangible assets and depreciation of property, plant and equipment (28.7) (56.3) Stock-based compensation (9.2) (14.8) Other reconciliation items in non-recurring expenses and adjustments (Note 4) (2.9) (5.4) IFRS operating profit 69.7 147.6 IFRS operating margin 19.4% 20.8%

Note 1: All figures are rounded to the nearest 100 million yen. Note 2: Non-GAAP figures are calculated by removing or adjusting non-recurring items and other adjustments from GAAP (IFRS) figures following a certain set of rules. The Group believes non-GAAP measures provide useful information in understanding and evaluating the Group’s constant business results. Note 3: Operating profit + Depreciation and amortization. Note 4: “Other reconciliation items in non-recurring expenses and adjustments” includes the non-recurring items related to acquisitions and other adjustments as well as non-recurring profits or losses the Group believes to be applicable.

RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION

Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2024

English translation from the original Japanese-language document

July 25, 2024

Company name : Renesas Electronics Corporation Stock exchanges on which the shares are listed : Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Market Code number : 6723 URL : https://www.renesas.com Representative : Hidetoshi Shibata, President and CEO Contact person : Tomohiko Sato, Vice President, Investor Relations Tel. +81 (0)3-6773-3002 Filing date of Hanki Hokokusho (scheduled) : August 1, 2024

(Amounts are rounded to the nearest million yen)

1. Consolidated financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2024

1.1 Consolidated financial results (% of change from corresponding period of the previous year)

Revenue Operating profit Profit before tax Profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Total comprehensive income Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Six months ended June 30, 2024 710,597 (2.4) 147,565 (33.1) 166,042 (31.0) 139,788 (28.7) 139,632 (28.7) 496,736 25.1 Six months ended June 30, 2023 728,091 0.7 220,492 － 240,581 － 196,019 － 195,775 － 396,968 －

Basic earnings per share Diluted earnings per share Yen Yen Six months ended June 30, 2024 78.28 77.23 Six months ended June 30, 2023 109.94 107.87

Note: The Group finalized the provisional accounting treatment for the business combination at the end of December 31, 2023, and each figure for the six months ended June 30, 2023 reflects the details of the finalization of the provisional accounting treatment.

1.2 Consolidated financial position

Total assets Total equity Equity attributable to owners Ratio of equity attributable to owners Million yen Million yen Million yen % June 30, 2024 3,661,634 2,467,762 2,463,184 67.3 December 31, 2023 3,167,003 2,005,588 2,001,553 63.2

2. Cash dividends

Cash dividends per share At the end of first quarter At the end of second quarter At the end of third quarter At the end of year Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Year ended

December 31, 2023 --- 0.00 --- 28.00 28.00 Year ending

December 31, 2024 0.00 0.00 Year ending

December 31, 2024

(forecast) --- --- ---

Note: Change in forecast of cash dividends since the most recently announced forecast: No

3. Forecast of consolidated results for the nine months ending September 30, 2024

Non-GAAP Revenue Non-GAAP Gross Margin Non-GAAP Operating Margin Nine months ending

September 30, 2024 Million yen 1,051,097 to 1,066,097 % (5.1) to (3.8) % 56.3 %pts (0.9) % 30.2 %pts (4.6)

Note 1: The Group reports its consolidated forecast on a quarterly basis (cumulative quarters) as substitute for a yearly forecast in a range format. The non-GAAP gross margin and the non-GAAP operating margin forecasts are provided assuming the midpoint in the non-GAAP revenue forecast. Note 2: Non-GAAP figures are calculated by removing or adjusting non-recurring items and other adjustments from GAAP (IFRS) figures following a certain set of rules. The Group believes non-GAAP measures provide useful information in understanding and evaluating the Group’s constant business results, and therefore forecasts are provided on a non-GAAP basis.

4. Others

4.1 Changes in significant subsidiaries for the six months ended June 30, 2024: No (Changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation) 4.2 Changes in Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Corrections of Prior Period Errors 1. Changes in accounting policies with revision of accounting standard: No 2. Changes in accounting policies except for 4.2.1: No 3. Changes in accounting estimates: No 4.3 Number of shares issued and outstanding (common stock) 1. Number of shares issued and outstanding (including treasury stock) As of June 30, 2024: 1,870,614,885 shares As of December 31, 2023: 1,958,454,023 shares 2. Number of treasury stock As of June 30, 2024: 80,009,054 shares As of December 31, 2023: 181,369,882 shares 3. Average number of shares issued and outstanding Six months ended June 30, 2024: 1,783,808,662 shares Six months ended June 30, 2023: 1,780,764,049 shares

(Note) Information regarding the implementation of audit procedures: These financial results are not subject to interim review procedures by the independent auditor.

Cautionary Statement The Group will hold an earnings conference for institutional investors and analysts on July 25, 2024. The Group plans to post the materials which are provided at the meeting, on the Group’s website on that day. The statements with respect to the financial outlook of Renesas Electronics Corporation (hereinafter “the Company”) and its consolidated subsidiaries (hereinafter “the Group”) are forward-looking statements involving risks and uncertainties. We caution you in advance that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements due to changes in several important factors.

About Renesas Electronics Corporation

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723) empowers a safer, smarter and more sustainable future where technology helps make our lives easier. A leading global provider of microcontrollers, Renesas combines our expertise in embedded processing, analog, power and connectivity to deliver complete semiconductor solutions. These Winning Combinations accelerate time to market for automotive, industrial, infrastructure and IoT applications, enabling billions of connected, intelligent devices that enhance the way people work and live. Learn more at renesas.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram.

(FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS)

The statements in this press release with respect to the plans, strategies and financial outlook of Renesas and its consolidated subsidiaries (collectively “we”) are forward-looking statements involving risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements do not represent any guarantee by management of future performance. In many cases, but not all, we use such words as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “endeavor,” “estimate,” “expect,” “initiative,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “probability,” “project,” “risk,” “seek,” “should,” “strive,” “target,” “will” and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. You can also identify forward-looking statements by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions. These statements discuss future expectations, identify strategies, contain projections of our results of operations or financial condition, or state other forward-looking information based on our current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about our business and industry, our future business strategies and the environment in which we will operate in the future. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained or implied in any forward-looking statement, including, but not limited to, general economic conditions in our markets, which are primarily Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe; demand for, and competitive pricing pressure on, products and services in the marketplace; ability to continue to win acceptance of products and services in these highly competitive markets; and fluctuations in currency exchange rates, particularly between the yen and the U.S. dollar. Among other factors, downturn of the world economy; deteriorating financial conditions in world markets, or deterioration in domestic and overseas stock markets, may cause actual results to differ from the projected results forecast.

This press release is based on the economic, regulatory, market and other conditions as in effect on the date hereof. It should be understood that subsequent developments may affect the information contained in this presentation, which neither we nor our advisors or representatives are under an obligation to update, revise or affirm.

