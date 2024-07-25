Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE:6723) today announced consolidated financial results in accordance with IFRS for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024.
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results (Note 1)
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results (Non-GAAP basis) (Note 2)
Three months ended
June 30, 2024
Six months ended
June 30, 2024
Billion yen
% of Revenue
Billion yen
% of Revenue
Revenue
358.8
100.0
710.6
100.0
Gross profit
203.6
56.7
402.9
56.7
Operating profit
110.6
30.8
224.1
31.5
Profit attributable to owners of parent
96.7
26.9
202.5
28.5
EBITDA (Note 3)
132.8
37.0
266.6
37.5
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results (IFRS basis)
Three months ended
June 30, 2024
Six months ended
June 30, 2024
Billion yen
% of Revenue
Billion yen
% of Revenue
Revenue
358.8
100.0
710.6
100.0
Gross profit
200.9
56.0
398.4
56.1
Operating profit
69.7
19.4
147.6
20.8
Profit attributable to owners of parent
59.8
16.7
139.6
19.6
EBITDA (Note 3)
120.6
33.6
246.3
34.7
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP gross profit to IFRS gross profit and Non-GAAP operating profit to IFRS operating profit
(Billion yen)
Three months ended
June 30, 2024
Six months ended
June 30, 2024
Non-GAAP gross profit
203.6
402.9
Non-GAAP gross margin
56.7%
56.7%
Amortization of purchased intangible assets and depreciation of property, plant and equipment
(0.3)
(0.5)
Stock-based compensation
(0.8)
(1.2)
Other reconciliation items in non-recurring expenses and adjustments (Note 4)
(1.6)
(2.7)
IFRS gross profit
200.9
398.4
IFRS gross margin
56.0%
56.1%
Non-GAAP operating profit
110.6
224.1
Non-GAAP operating margin
30.8%
31.5%
Amortization of purchased intangible assets and depreciation of property, plant and equipment
(28.7)
(56.3)
Stock-based compensation
(9.2)
(14.8)
Other reconciliation items in non-recurring expenses and adjustments (Note 4)
(2.9)
(5.4)
IFRS operating profit
69.7
147.6
IFRS operating margin
19.4%
20.8%
Note 1:
All figures are rounded to the nearest 100 million yen.
Note 2:
Non-GAAP figures are calculated by removing or adjusting non-recurring items and other adjustments from GAAP (IFRS) figures following a certain set of rules. The Group believes non-GAAP measures provide useful information in understanding and evaluating the Group’s constant business results.
Note 3:
Operating profit + Depreciation and amortization.
Note 4:
“Other reconciliation items in non-recurring expenses and adjustments” includes the non-recurring items related to acquisitions and other adjustments as well as non-recurring profits or losses the Group believes to be applicable.
RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION
Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2024
English translation from the original Japanese-language document
July 25, 2024
Company name
: Renesas Electronics Corporation
Stock exchanges on which the shares are listed
: Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Market
Code number
: 6723
URL
: https://www.renesas.com
Representative
: Hidetoshi Shibata, President and CEO
Contact person
: Tomohiko Sato, Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel. +81 (0)3-6773-3002
Filing date of Hanki Hokokusho (scheduled)
: August 1, 2024
(Amounts are rounded to the nearest million yen)
1. Consolidated financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2024
1.1 Consolidated financial results (% of change from corresponding period of the previous year)
Revenue
Operating
profit
Profit
before tax
Profit
Profit
attributable to
owners of parent
Total
comprehensive
income
Million
yen
%
Million
yen
%
Million
yen
%
Million
yen
%
Million
yen
%
Million
yen
%
Six months ended June 30, 2024
710,597
(2.4)
147,565
(33.1)
166,042
(31.0)
139,788
(28.7)
139,632
(28.7)
496,736
25.1
Six months ended June 30, 2023
728,091
0.7
220,492
－
240,581
－
196,019
－
195,775
－
396,968
－
Basic earnings
per share
Diluted earnings
per share
Yen
Yen
Six months ended June 30, 2024
78.28
77.23
Six months ended June 30, 2023
109.94
107.87
Note:
The Group finalized the provisional accounting treatment for the business combination at the end of December 31, 2023, and each figure for the six months ended June 30, 2023 reflects the details of the finalization of the provisional accounting treatment.
1.2 Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Total equity
Equity attributable
to owners
Ratio of equity
attributable
to owners
Million yen
Million yen
Million yen
%
June 30, 2024
3,661,634
2,467,762
2,463,184
67.3
December 31, 2023
3,167,003
2,005,588
2,001,553
63.2
2. Cash dividends
Cash dividends per share
At the end of
first quarter
At the end of
second quarter
At the end of
third quarter
At the end of
year
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended
---
0.00
---
28.00
28.00
Year ending
0.00
0.00
Year ending
---
---
---
Note:
Change in forecast of cash dividends since the most recently announced forecast: No
3. Forecast of consolidated results for the nine months ending September 30, 2024
Non-GAAP
Revenue
Non-GAAP
Gross Margin
Non-GAAP
Operating Margin
Nine months ending
Million yen
1,051,097
to 1,066,097
%
(5.1)
to (3.8)
%
56.3
%pts
(0.9)
%
30.2
%pts
(4.6)
Note 1:
The Group reports its consolidated forecast on a quarterly basis (cumulative quarters) as substitute for a yearly forecast in a range format. The non-GAAP gross margin and the non-GAAP operating margin forecasts are provided assuming the midpoint in the non-GAAP revenue forecast.
Note 2:
Non-GAAP figures are calculated by removing or adjusting non-recurring items and other adjustments from GAAP (IFRS) figures following a certain set of rules. The Group believes non-GAAP measures provide useful information in understanding and evaluating the Group’s constant business results, and therefore forecasts are provided on a non-GAAP basis.
4. Others
4.1 Changes in significant subsidiaries for the six months ended June 30, 2024: No
(Changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation)
4.2 Changes in Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Corrections of Prior Period Errors
1. Changes in accounting policies with revision of accounting standard: No
2. Changes in accounting policies except for 4.2.1: No
3. Changes in accounting estimates: No
4.3 Number of shares issued and outstanding (common stock)
1. Number of shares issued and outstanding (including treasury stock)
As of June 30, 2024:
1,870,614,885 shares
As of December 31, 2023:
1,958,454,023 shares
2. Number of treasury stock
As of June 30, 2024:
80,009,054 shares
As of December 31, 2023:
181,369,882 shares
3. Average number of shares issued and outstanding
Six months ended June 30, 2024:
1,783,808,662 shares
Six months ended June 30, 2023:
1,780,764,049 shares
(Note)
Information regarding the implementation of audit procedures: These financial results are not subject to interim review procedures by the independent auditor.
Cautionary Statement
The Group will hold an earnings conference for institutional investors and analysts on July 25, 2024. The Group plans to post the materials which are provided at the meeting, on the Group’s website on that day.
The statements with respect to the financial outlook of Renesas Electronics Corporation (hereinafter “the Company”) and its consolidated subsidiaries (hereinafter “the Group”) are forward-looking statements involving risks and uncertainties. We caution you in advance that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements due to changes in several important factors.
About Renesas Electronics Corporation
