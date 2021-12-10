Log in
    SOL   US75971T3014

RENESOLA LTD

(SOL)
  Report
ReneSola : Announces Results of Annual General Meeting - Form 6-K

12/10/2021 | 04:23pm EST
ReneSola Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

Stamford, CT, December 10, 2021 - ReneSola Ltd ("ReneSola Power" or the "Company") (www.renesolapower.com) (NYSE: SOL), a leading fully-integrated solar project developer, today announced the results of its 2021 annual general meeting of shareholders. Specifically, the Company's annual general meeting of shareholders approved the following:

1. The consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2020, together with the reports of the auditors thereon.
2. The re-election of Ms. Julia Xu and Mr. Sam (Kaiheng) Feng as directors of the Company, who are retiring by rotation and offering themselves for re-election in accordance with the Company's articles of association.
3. The appointment of Ms. Yuanyuan Ma as a director of the Company, who was originally appointed as a director by the Board of Directors in accordance with the articles of association of the Company.
4. The amendment of 2007 Share Incentive Plan (as amended and restated as of January 21, 2009, August 20, 2010, August 29, 2016 and December 21, 2020) to increase the maximum aggregate number of shares which may be issued under the 2007 Share Incentive Plan from 22,500,000 shares (equivalent to 2,250,000 American Depositary Shares) to 42,500,000 shares (equivalent to 4,250,000 American Depositary Shares).

About ReneSola Power

ReneSola Power (NYSE: SOL) is a leading global solar project developer and operator. The Company focuses on solar power project development, construction management and project financing services. With local professional teams in more than 10 countries around the world, the business is spread across a number of regions where the solar power project markets are growing rapidly, and can sustain that growth due to improved clarity around government policies. The Company's strategy is to pursue high-margin project development opportunities in these profitable and growing markets; specifically, in the U.S. and Europe, where the Company has a market-leading position in several geographies, including Poland, Hungary, Minnesota and New York. For more information, please visit www.renesolapower.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In the United States:

ReneSola Ltd

Mr. Adam Krop

+1 (347) 577-9055 x115

IR.USA@renesolapower.com

The Blueshirt Group

Mr. Gary Dvorchak, CFA

+1 (323) 240-5796

gary@blueshirtgroup.com

In China:

ReneSola Ltd

Ms. Ella Li

+86 21 6280-9881 x8004

ir@renesolapower.com

Disclaimer

ReneSola Ltd. published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 21:22:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
