Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. ReneSola Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SOL   US75971T3014

RENESOLA LTD

(SOL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-29 pm EDT
5.000 USD   -6.54%
09/13Northland Securities Initiates Renesola at Outperform with $8 Price Target
MT
09/13Renesola Ltd Provides Earnings Outlook for the Third Quarter and Full Year 2022
CI
09/12ReneSola Power Launches Inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ReneSola Power Acquires 50 MWp Fully Operational Solar Farm in the United Kingdom and Commences its IPP business in Europe

09/30/2022 | 09:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ReneSola Ltd ("ReneSola Power" or the "Company") (www.renesolapower.com) (NYSE: SOL), a leading fully integrated solar project developer, today announced that it acquired a 50 MWp operational solar farm ("Project Branston") located in Branston, Lincoln, United Kingdom from P&T Global Renewable Energy LTD. The transaction was completed on September 30, 2022. Project Branston's 50 MWp solar farm has been operational since October 12, 2020 and is currently generating a highly attractive annualized yield of 1,011 MWh/MWp.

Mr. Yumin Liu, ReneSola Power Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are extremely excited to commence our asset-light, IPP business in Europe with the acquisition of Project Branston. This fully operational solar farm will be profitable on day one and provides stable cash flows and helps diversify risks from project sales. We anticipate the acquisition to further strengthen our market position in the Europe and will be accretive to our shareholders. This will be a new chapter of our company to enter into IPP business in Europe and contribute to energy alleviation of Europe energy crisis."

About ReneSola Power

ReneSola Power (NYSE: SOL) is a leading global solar project developer and operator. The Company focuses on solar power project development, construction management and project financing services. With local professional teams in more than 10 countries around the world, the business is spread across number of regions where the solar power project markets are growing rapidly and can sustain that growth due to improved clarity around government policies. The Company's strategy is to pursue high-margin project development opportunities in these profitable and growing markets; specifically, in the U.S. and Europe, where the Company has a market-leading position in several geographies, including Poland, Hungary, Minnesota and New York. For more information, please visit www.renesolapower.com.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/renesola-power-acquires-50-mwp-fully-operational-solar-farm-in-the-united-kingdom-and-commences-its-ipp-business-in-europe-301637792.html

SOURCE ReneSola Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about RENESOLA LTD
09/13Northland Securities Initiates Renesola at Outperform with $8 Price Target
MT
09/13Renesola Ltd Provides Earnings Outlook for the Third Quarter and Full Year 2022
CI
09/12ReneSola Power Launches Inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report
PR
09/09ReneSola Power to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
PR
09/08ReneSola Slips Amid Q2 Loss, Revenue Decline
MT
09/07ReneSola to Seek M&A Opportunities
CI
09/07Transcript : ReneSola Ltd, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Sep 07, 2022
CI
09/07Renesola : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09/07Renesola : Letter to Shareholder
PU
09/07Renesola : Q2 2022 Earnings Presentation
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RENESOLA LTD
More recommendations