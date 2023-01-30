ReneSola : Power Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report 2021
Green energy solutions to power our world
ABOUT THIS REPORT
Overview
Our first Sustainability Report aims to enhance transparency by communicating our sustainability efforts to a vast network of stakeholders including our suppliers, vendors, clients, and other interested parties. It also serves as a tool to disclose our achievements against the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) framework "Referenced" to highlight ways to create greater environmental, social, and governance (ESG) values.
Reporting Period, Scope & Standards
This report summarizes our ESG performance and activities during the period of 2020 and 2021. It covers the ESG activities of all ReneSola Power operations across our headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut and professional teams in 10 countries. All figures are for 2021 unless stated otherwise.
Contact Information
For any inquiries, please contact our Investment Relations Department: ir@renesolapower.com
Table Of Contents
Introduction
CEO Letter
04
About ReneSola Power
05
History Development
06
Services & Products
07
2021 Data Highlights
08
Sustainability
Sustainability Strategy
11
Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)
12
Importance of Sustainability
13
Areas of Action
15
Stakeholder Engagement
16
Materiality Assessment & Process
17
Situational Assessment
19
Governance
Our Board Of Directors
21
Structure & Framework
22
ESG Oversight
23
Management Approach
24
Operational Compliance
25
Ethics
28
Cybersecurity & Data Privacy
29
Environment
Energy
32
Emissions
33
Waste
35
Biodiversity
36
Supply Chain
37
Social
Covid-19 Response
39
Health & Safety
40
Diversity & Inclusion
41
Community Investing
46
Participation & Membership
50
Appendix (GRI Content Index)
52
Introduction
Sustainability
Governance
Letter From Our
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
At ReneSola Power, we take pride in our mission of providing clean, low-carbon, sustainable energy solutions that combat climate change. The years 2020 and 2021 had unprecedented, global challenges for ReneSola Power. The novel COVID-19 virus changed everyday life for our employees, customers, and communities. As we enter the Decade of Action, our commitment to achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) remains steadfast.
Sustainability
Our role to shape the future of sustainability is one we take seriously. Now more than ever, addressing the climate crisis is of paramount concern. We must build a sustainable, equitable world for future generations. This report reflects our commitment to achieving these goals. I am proud to see the progress we have made in environmental stewardship, social solidarity, and corporate governance.
Moving forward, we are focused on two key objectives: global energy sustainability and building on our ESG targets. In tandem, we commit to approaching our financial policies with sustainability in mind, and transparently disclosing relevant risks and opportunities. We have aligned our ESG strategies with the UN SDGs. Sustainability is an essential aspect of our strategic thinking, business development, and long-term value creation, as showcased in our first Sustainability Report.
Business and Operational Growth
Throughout 2021, we executed operations where we progressed on our mission to become the leading global solar project.
Environment
Social
Appendix
2021 Highlights
We accelerated business growth with full-year revenue up 8% year-over-year to $79.7 million and GAAP net income per American Depository Share (ADS) at $0.10 per ADS, up 77% from 2020.
We significantly strengthened our financial position and balance sheetby raising $290 million in afollow-onequity offering (January 2021) and reducing debt throughout the year.
We increased our project development business' mid-to-late-stage project pipeline from 1 GW to 2.2 GW, 10% higher than our original target of 2.0 GW.
We sold a total of 128 MW of solar projects in 2021.This included multiple projects in the USA, Poland, Spain, and Hungary.
In Q4 2021, we repurchased approximately $18 million (approximately 3 million ADS, or 4%) of our total ADS outstanding.
Since our strategic restructuring in September 2017, we have transitioned to a pure downstream player with a focus on developmental projects globally. We take pride in developing and operating small-scale utility and community solar projects with high Feed-in Tariffs (FiT). Owning and operating commercial projects with a high internal rate of return (IRR) allows us to invest time in projects we truly care about.
As always, we strive to maintain a corporate culture that reflects our values. I look forward to your continued support as we embark on this collective effort to transform the future of our planet.
Yumin Liu
CEO, Member, Board of Directors, ReneSola Power
Introduction
Sustainability
Governance
Environment
Social
Appendix
ABOUT RENESOLA POWER
Our Operational Footprint
ReneSola Power targets several countries and regions that have a rapidly growing market for solar power projects. Improved clarity in government policies indicates that this growth is likely to continue. We have built local professional teams in 10 such countries around the world, including the USA, Poland, U.K., Hungary, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, and China, and are actively pursuing opportunities in emerging markets in Europe, including the Czech Republic.
Our Projects
ReneSola Power develops clean and renewable energy for utilities, and commercial, industrial, and residential consumers. We deliver innovative and reliable solar and battery assets to long-term institutional investors and International Power Producers (IPPs). Our project development process includes site selection, solar resources and grid analysis, battery solution development, engineering design and system optimization, grid interconnection, permitting, and power purchase agreement (PPA) sourcing.
Our Clients
We sell our developed projects or Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) mainly to purchasers who include large utility companies, other IPPs, and global investors (asset management funds, pension funds, and tax equity investors). Our community solar gardens are solutions for government entities, municipalities, schools, hospitals, residential customers, and people searching to decrease electricity costs. We continue to focus on profitable markets, including the USA and Europe, where we see tremendous opportunities for high-quality projects and growth.
120,000
Metric Tons of Carbon Reduction in 2021
From
~880 MW
Projects developed
Equivalent to a Production 1,300,000 MWh of Power Annually