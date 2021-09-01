Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. ReneSola Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SOL   US75971T3014

RENESOLA LTD

(SOL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ReneSola : Power Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results with Strong Profit (Form 6-K)

09/01/2021 | 04:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ReneSola Power Reports Second Quarter 2021

Financial Results with Strong Profit

-- Revenue of $18.5 million

-- Fifth consecutive quarter of profitability

-- Net income attributed to ReneSola Ltd. of $7.0 million

Stamford, CT, August 30, 2021 - ReneSola Ltd ('ReneSola Power' or the 'Company') (www.renesolapower.com) (NYSE: SOL), a leading fully integrated solar project developer, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. ReneSola Power's second quarter 2021 financial results and management commentary can be found by accessing the Company's shareholder letter on the quarterly results page of the Investor Relations section of ReneSola Power's website at: http://ir.renesolapower.com.

ReneSola Power will hold a conference call today to discuss results and to provide an update on the business.

Conference Call Details

ReneSola Power's management will hold a conference call today, August 30, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time (4:30 a.m. China Standard Time on Tuesday, August 31, 2021) to discuss financial results.

Please register in advance to join the conference call using the link provided below and dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. Conference call access information will be provided upon registration.

Participant Online Registration: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/2883696

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until September 7, 2021. To access the replay, please reference the conference ID 2883696.

Phone Number Toll-Free Number
United States +1 (646) 254-3697 +1 (855) 452-5696
Hong Kong +852 3051-2780 +852 8009-63117
Mainland China

+86 (800) 870-0206

+86 (400) 602-2065

Other International +61 (2) 8199-0299

A webcast of the conference call will be available on the ReneSola Power website at http://ir.renesolapower.com.

About ReneSola Power

ReneSola Power (NYSE: SOL) is a leading global solar project developer and operator. The Company focuses on solar power project development, construction management and project financing services. With local professional teams in more than 10 countries around the world, the business is spread across a number of regions where the solar power project markets are growing rapidly, and can sustain that growth due to improved clarity around government policies. The Company's strategy is to pursue high-margin project development opportunities in these profitable and growing markets; specifically, in the U.S. and Europe, where the Company has a market-leading position in several geographies, including Poland, Hungary, Minnesota and New York.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In the United States:

ReneSola Ltd

Mr. Adam Krop

+1 (347) 577-9055 x115

IR.USA@renesolapower.com

The Blueshirt Group

Mr. Ralph Fong

+1 (415) 489-2195

ralph@blueshirtgroup.com

In China:

ReneSola Power

Ms. Ella Li

+86 21 6280-9881x 8004

ir@renesolapower.com

The Blueshirt Group Asia

Mr. Gary Dvorchak, CFA

+86 (138) 1079-1480

gary@blueshirtgroup.com

Disclaimer

ReneSola Ltd. published this content on 01 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2021 20:11:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RENESOLA LTD
04:12pRENESOLA : Power Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results with Strong Profi..
PU
10:48aRENESOLA : Roth Capital Adjusts Price Target on Renesola to $7.70 From $8.20, Ma..
MT
08/31AFTER HOURS WATCH LIST SCORECARD : Apps, sol, zm
MT
08/31Asian ADRs Up 1.2% Tuesday Morning as Chinese Online Education Stocks Rebound
MT
08/30RENESOLA : Q2 2021 Letter to Shareholder
PU
08/30MT NEWSWIRES AFTER HOURS WATCH LIST : Apps, sol, zm
MT
08/30RENESOLA : Q2 Profit Rises Despite Lower Revenue -- Stock Down 4% After-Hours
MT
08/30RENESOLA : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/30RENESOLA : Q2 2021 Earnings Presentation
PU
08/30RENESOLA : Power Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results with Strong Profi..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RENESOLA LTD
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 92,2 M - -
Net income 2021 15,8 M - -
Net cash 2021 280 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 31,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 488 M 488 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,25x
EV / Sales 2022 1,71x
Nbr of Employees 147
Free-Float 100%
Chart RENESOLA LTD
Duration : Period :
ReneSola Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENESOLA LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 7,00 $
Average target price 12,30 $
Spread / Average Target 75,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yumin Liu Chief Executive Officer
Ke Chen Chief Financial Officer & Director
Xian Shou Li Chairman
Wee Seng Tan Independent Director
Martin David Howard Bloom Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RENESOLA LTD-38.76%488
CHINA ENERGY ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED60.00%4 246
XINTE ENERGY CO., LTD.85.48%3 539
KEPCO PLANT SERVICE & ENGINEERING CO.,LTD.29.29%1 461
CADELER A/S35.86%526
EOLUS VIND AB (PUBL)-25.99%505