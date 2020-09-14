Log in
ReneSola : Power (SOL) Investor Presentation for HCW Sept 2020

09/14/2020 | 03:15pm EDT

www.renesolapower.com

A Global Solar Developer

September 2020

SOL

LISTED

NYSE

Safe Harbor Statement

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements and management may make additional forward-looking statements in response to your questions. These statements are made under the ''safe harbor'' provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning our beliefs, forecasts, estimates and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated, including risks related to: the risk that our results of operations may fluctuate from period to period; the risk of PRC governmental policy changes; the risk that we face intense competition from other solar companies; the risk that PRC economic, political and social conditions as well as government policies can affect our business and other risks outlined in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual report on Form 20-F.

The forward-looking statements made in this presentation relate only to events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this presentation. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

1 Who is ReneSola Power?

2 Our Business

Contents

Recent Developments

Q2 2020 Highlights

5 Investment Highlights

6 Appendix

1

Who is ReneSola Power?

ReneSola Power

  • ReneSola Power (NYSE:SOL) is a global solar project developer and operator.
  • Founded in 2005, listed on the NYSE since 2008, ReneSola Power is a well- established solar energy player.
  • Management team with extensive industry experience.
  • SOL is focused on solar power project development, construction management and project financing services.
    • Local professional teams spread across more than 10 countries around the world.
  • Strategy is to pursue high-margin project development opportunities in the profitable and growing markets, including the U.S. as well as developed and emerging markets in Europe.
    • Co. is in a market-leading position in several geographies, including Poland, Hungary, and some states in the U.S.
  • SOL is focused on the U.S. and European markets, leveraging its global presence and solid experience to drive sustainable green energy development with attractive returns.

Global Footprint with Focus on US and Europe

ReneSola UK (London)

ReneSola US (New York Office)

ReneSola Austria(Vienna office)

ReneSola Canada(Mississauga office)

ReneSola US (Minnesota Office)

ReneSola Hungary

(Budapest office)

ReneSola Poland

(Warsaw office)

ReneSola US (California Office)

ReneSola China (Shanghai)

ReneSola France (Lyon) ReneSola Romania

2

Our Business

Competitive Advantages

1. Strong execution with proven record of successful power station investment

  • Successfully completed 800 MW of solar power projects, and operate ~200 MW solar power projects globally, and successfully monetized projects across different geographies and project stages by selling 600 MW of projects
  • SOL has been in the solar project development business since 2012
  • Management team is comprised of highly skilled professionals with an average of over 10 years of experience across project management, strategic investment and capital markets in clean technology and renewable energy

2. High yield pure downstream player

  • Focus on profitable and capital light business model, develop projects to added-value stage then sell to generate cash.
  • Highly experienced in developing small-scale distributed/community projects with high FiT/PPA price
  • Own and operate commercial projects with relatively attractive return

800 MW

200 MW

Professional

Highly

Focus on

profitable

Completed

In Operation

Team

Experienced

markets

600 MW

High

Pure

Successfully

Downstream

Yield

Sold

Player

Competitive Advantages

3. Globally diversified pipeline with focus on high-growth markets

  • Our development pipeline is solid at approximately 700 MW, of which 500 MW are late- stage.
  • We own approximately 200 MW of operating projects and have an additional 15 MW of completed projects, which are currently for sale.
  • Our project portfolio spreads across various regions. We believe the profile of our pipeline is attractive due to the broad geographic diversification.

Operating Assets (MW)

China DG

160.0

US

24.1

UK

4.3

Romania

15.4

Total

203.8

Late Stage Project

Under Construction

Pipeline (MW)

(MW)

USA

167.8

Poland

69.0

11.0

Hungary

12.3

12.3

France

71.5

Spain

36.0

Germany

50.0

UK

100.0

Total

506.6

23.3

Completed Projects

In Sale Process (MW)

Hungary

15.0

Total

15.0

Competitive Advantages

4. Substantial growth opportunities

  • Target is to reach 1 GW pipeline in core markets of US and Europe by end of 2020

Pipeline Target

Capacity (MW)

Hungary

100

Poland

150

Spain

150

France

100

Germany

100

UK

200

USA

200

Total

1,000

Focus: Project Development is Our Core Business

Project Development

Two basic project development models.

  1. Build-Transfer: develop and build solar power projects, which will be sold and delivered after being connected on grid.
  2. Project Rights Sale: secure site control and interconnection agreement, obtain necessary permits; and sell project rights at
    "notice to proceed (NTP)", or "ready to build (RTB)".

Business Strategy

  • Target countries and regions where the solar power project markets are growing rapidly and are expected to sustain that growth in the foreseeable future.
  • Focus on small-scale distributed generation and community solar projects with high FiT/PPA price.
  • Specialize in high-margin project development opportunities in the U.S. and Europe.

Team Can Deliver Total Value Chain

Construction

Operation and Maintenance

Engineering design

Maximize performance and

Procurement

availability

Construction and site management

Trouble shooting and

Check and acceptance…

equipment maintenance…

Project Development

Project Financing

Project Sales

Site development

Construction loan

Find a suitable buyer

Obtain Permits

Equity financing

Due Diligence work

Grid connection agreement

Long term financing…

Sales and purchase

Power purchase agreement…

agreement(SPA)…

Additional Services…

Advisory services

Help third parties improve their knowledge of local energy policies. We can provide professional analysis of the electricity market and offer

new technologies.

Project development services

Help third parties to develop new energy projects in designated areas and provide construction management as well as financing services.

Power Marketing

Secure corporate PPA's for utility

projects and individual off-takers for community solar projects.

4

Recent Developments

Recent Developments

  • On August 25, we announced a definitive agreement to acquire certain assets from an undisclosed reputable solar developer in the U.S.
    • The transaction is expected to immediately increase our total solar project pipeline in the U.S. by approximately 200 MW.
    • The project assets being acquired are highly complementary to our existing business.
    • The new team brings expertise in the development of U.S. DG and small-scale utility projects with battery storage, expanding our market opportunities.
    • The deal is expected to close by the end of the third quarter of 2020.
  • Subsequent to Q2, we further strengthened the balance sheet with a capital raise.
    • We implemented an "at-the-market" (ATM) equity offering program, under which we are selling up to an aggregate of $5 million of ReneSola Power's common stock.
    • We plan to use the net proceeds to expand our project pipeline and for general working capital purposes.

3

Q2 2020 Highlights

Q2 2020 Highlights

  • Solid Q2 Results:
    • $26.2 million revenue, up from 93% from Q2 2019
    • 28.4% gross margin versus 6.4% in Q1 2020 and 77.3% in Q2 2019
    • Retuned to profitability
      • $6 million non-GAAP operating income
      • $3.3 million non-GAAP net income and $3.1 GAAP net income
  • Key Operational Progress:
    • Announced sale of a 10.4 MW Minnesota community solar portfolio to Nautilus Solar Energy
    • Connected 15 MW of "micro projects" in Hungary
    • Agreed to participate in a consortium to develop a large-scaleground-mounted solar plant in the south of France
  • Healthy Financial Position:
    • Ended Q2 with $11.3 million of cash
    • Paid down debt by $8 million in Q2
    • Generated $5.3 million of cash from operating activities

Q2 2020 Profitability (USD$ in 000s)

Currency Rev enue Gross Profit Operating Income EBITDA Income (loss) before Income Tax and Non controlling interests from Continuing Operations Net Income attributable to common stockholders

Valuation Comparison

Enlight Renewable

Renesola

Ormat Technologies, Inc.

Azure Power Global Limited

Energy Ltd(TLV,

(NYSE: SOL)

(NYSEORA)

(NYSEAZRE)

Israel stock

exchange:ENLT )

USD

USD

USD

USD

26,190.0

174,900.0

52,200.0

16,063.4

7,434.0000

65,386.0

48,700.0

9,089.1

4,566.0

53,747.0

33,700.0

6,463.1

6,923.0

92,399.0

43,700.0

14,523.9

3,658.0

35,378.0

4,800.0

3,066.7

3,087.0

23,046.0

500.0

174.9

Q1 2020 Financial Ratios

Current Ratio Total Liability Ratio Return on Assets (ROA) Return on Inv estment (ROI) Return on Equity (ROE)

Enlight Renewable

Renesola (NYSE:

Ormat Technologies, Inc.

Azure Power Global Limited

Energy Ltd(TLV,

SOL)

(NYSEORA)

(NYSEAZRE)

Israel stock

exchange:ENLT )

90.07%

127.78%

237.36%

362.92%

51.05%

54.46%

79.44%

69.46%

1.07%

0.67%

0.03%

0.01%

1.90%

0.82%

0.03%

0.02%

3.36%

1.62%

0.14%

0.06%

Valuation Comparison

Enlight Renewable

Stock Data (as of 09/04/2020)

Renesola

(NYSE:

Ormat Technologies, Inc.

Azure Power Global Limited

Energy Ltd(TLV,

SOL)

(NYSEORA)

(NYSEAZRE)

Israel stock

exchange:ENLT )

Valuation ($M)

82.70

2,994.00

1,127.00

1,359.39

Enterprise Value($M)

192.03

4,360.00

1,140.00

7,040.00

PE Ratio(Current)

26.79

129.91

2,355.00

7,770.20

PS Ratio(Current)

0.59

4.35

5.80

20.76

Price/Book(Current)

1.29

2.21

3.05

4.95

EV/EBITDA

27.74

11.67

0.11

41.81

EPS

0.06

0.45

0.01

0.02

Share price ($)

1.72

58.62

23.55

175.44

Diluted shares(M)

48.08

51.07

47.86

7.75

Other private companies: Cypress Creek Renewables, Geronimo Energy, Solarcentury (UK)

5

Investment Highlights

Investment Highlights

  • Pure downstream player with focused model of build-transfer and project rights sale
  • Proven track record of developing and monetizing projects with attractive returns
  • Pursuing high-margin project development opportunities in profitable and growing markets, including the U.S. and Europe
  • Global footprint reduces country risk, focus on solar-friendly geographies with supportive policy
  • Improving financial performance and strengthening balance sheet
  • ESG-friendly:Long track record of carbon reduction

6

Appendix

  • Professional Team
  • Example Projects
    • Industry Outlook

Professional Team

Team has Years of Industry Experience

Yumin LIU

Chief Executive Officer

More than 20 years of experience in energy management, power generation and solar technology. Served as Vice President of the EMEA region at Canadian Solar, President of Recurrent Energy and President at GCL Solar Energy.

Crystal LI

Vice President of Investment

Highly experienced in strategy development, project management, risk analysis, and structuring complex financial transactions. she offers new insights into ReneSola Power's business and growth strategy.

John EWEN

CEO of North America

More than 20 years of experience in capital markets, investment, financial transactions, and private equity in renewable energy. worked for OneRoof Energy Inc., RNK Capital, Ardour Capital Investments, and Bank von Ernst AG (Terra Trust AG).

Hal GALVIN

Vice President of Project Development in North America More than 20 years of experience in project development. Prior to join in Renesola Power, worked as senior role for TenK Solar, founder and managing partner for Provectus Energy Development, LLC.

Ke CHEN

Chief Financial Officer

More than 13 years of experience in the global capital markets, including investing in solar industry globally. He brings both capital market insight and strategic expertise to the ReneSola Power.

Josef KASTNER

CEO of European Region

More than 20 years of experience in renewables, project finance, construction and engineering, with strong industry resource across Europe.

Wade LI

President of China Region

Successfully facilitated the strategic cooperation between ReneSola Power and China HuaNeng Group and made significant contributions to ReneSola Power's focus on the China DG market.

Hubert BANASZKIEWICZ

Director of Poland Projects

More than 12 years of experience in renewable energy sector in Poland (on-shore and off-shore wind, PV plants). Strong analytical skills, development, project management and engineering in wind and solar power. Worked for Ecofys, Nordex, Ibredrola, PGE

Example Projects

Focus on US and Europe

UK - Port Farms 34MW

Poland - part of 55 MW

Focus on US and Europe

US. NC-part of 24 MW

Hungary-part of 41MW

Industry Outlook

Industry Outlook

Growing Importance of Renewables

According to BP Energy Outlook 2019, renewables in power are the fastest-growing energy source (7.6% p.a.). By 2040, the share of renewables in the power market will increase to around 30% and will become the single largest source of global power generation.

  • Renewables are the largest source of energy growth, growing in importance in global power markets
    • Renewable energy is growing share within the global power market.
    • The EU continues to lead the way in terms of penetration of renewables. Renewable energy is expected to grow and account for >50% in the EU power market by 2040.
    • The EU and US are the two main drivers that contribute to the growth of renewables.

Industry Outlook

Increasing government attention on Climate Change

The UN Climate Change Conference serves to build ambition ahead of 2020, the year in which countries have committed to submit new and

updated national climate action plans.

  • China has undergone a fundamental change in its model of consumption, which has not only benefited China but also the entire world.
    According to it's most recent five-year plan, China set it's goal to Boost the share of non-fossil energy consumption to 15%. And the share of non- fossil fuel energy reached 14.3% in 2018 after a decade in which China outspent all of Europe combined investing in renewable power generation. China has about 756 gigawatts of combined hydro, nuclear, wind and solar power capacity, more than the total capacity of all countries other than the U.S.
  • European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has set a goal of making Europe to be the first climate neutral continent by 2050, and she also wants to invest some 3 trillion euros ($3.31 trillion) in climate protection by 2030.
  • In July 2020, the EU passed a special COVID-19 recovery package that earmarks a collective $630 billion for spending against climate change.
  • Though the U.S. decided to withdraw from the Paris Agreement, in Nov 2019, US House Democrats introduced a new renewable energy bill,
    Growing Renewable Energy and Efficiency Now Act ("GREEN"), which includes a five-year extension for existing renewable tax credits.

Carbon Emissions reduced by ReneSola Power

As of June 2020, ReneSola Power completed 800 MW projects. Using an estimated annual Production (kWh/kWp) for our current portfolio, we assume this generates 1,000,000 MWh/yr.

Industry Outlook

Improving cost competitiveness of Solar Power

With renewable energy increasingly able to compete against other sources of energy, subsidies are likely to be gradually phased out by the mid-2020s.

  • Grid Parity and LCOE in the U.S.

$0.20

Solar LCOE Convergence with Electricity Costs

16.00

Solar LCOE

14.00

$0.15

12.00

Commercial

Electricity Cost

10.00

$/kWh

$0.10

8.00

GWInstalled

6.00

$0.05

4.00

2.00

$0.00

0.00

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019E

2020E

Source: NREL, EIA, SEIA and ReneSola Power Estimates

  • The inflection point in volume growth is primarily due to the fact that the ITC was expected to decline at the end of 2016, so the industry pulled-in projects ahead of that deadline.
  • Very late in the year, the ITC was extended 3 more years, which calmed the markets and led to more measured volumes in the following years.
  • Long-termvolume growth is expected to remain strong as solar LCOE continues to become more competitive across global markets.

Disclaimer

ReneSola Ltd. published this content on 14 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
