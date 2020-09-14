ReneSola : Power (SOL) Investor Presentation for HCW Sept 2020 0 09/14/2020 | 03:15pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields www.renesolapower.com A Global Solar Developer September 2020 SOL LISTED NYSE Safe Harbor Statement This presentation may contain forward-looking statements and management may make additional forward-looking statements in response to your questions. These statements are made under the ''safe harbor'' provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning our beliefs, forecasts, estimates and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated, including risks related to: the risk that our results of operations may fluctuate from period to period; the risk of PRC governmental policy changes; the risk that we face intense competition from other solar companies; the risk that PRC economic, political and social conditions as well as government policies can affect our business and other risks outlined in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual report on Form 20-F. The forward-looking statements made in this presentation relate only to events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this presentation. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. 2 1 Who is ReneSola Power? 2 Our Business 3 Contents 4 Recent Developments Q2 2020 Highlights 5 Investment Highlights 6 Appendix 3 1 Who is ReneSola Power? ReneSola Power ReneSola Power (NYSE:SOL ) is a global solar project developer and operator.

is a global solar project developer and operator. Founded in 2005 , listed on the NYSE since 2008, ReneSola Power is a well- established solar energy player.

listed on the NYSE since Management team with extensive industry experience.

SOL is focused on solar power project development, construction management and project financing services.

Local professional teams spread across more than 10 countries around the world.

Strategy is to pursue high-margin project development opportunities in the profitable and growing markets, including the U.S. as well as developed and emerging markets in Europe.

high-margin project development opportunities in the profitable and growing markets, including the U.S. as well as developed and emerging markets in Europe. Co. is in a market-leading position in several geographies, including Poland, Hungary, and some states in the U.S.

SOL is focused on the U.S. and European markets , leveraging its global presence and solid experience to drive sustainable green energy development with attractive returns. 5 Global Footprint with Focus on US and Europe ReneSola UK (London) ReneSola US (New York Office) ReneSola Austria(Vienna office) ReneSola Canada(Mississauga office) ReneSola US (Minnesota Office) ReneSola Hungary (Budapest office) ReneSola Poland (Warsaw office) ReneSola US (California Office) ReneSola China (Shanghai) ReneSola France (Lyon) ReneSola Romania 6 2 Our Business Competitive Advantages 1. Strong execution with proven record of successful power station investment Successfully completed 800 MW of solar power projects, and operate ~200 MW solar power projects globally, and successfully monetized projects across different geographies and project stages by selling 600 MW of projects

SOL has been in the solar project development business since 2012

Management team is comprised of highly skilled professionals with an average of over 10 years of experience across project management, strategic investment and capital markets in clean technology and renewable energy 2. High yield pure downstream player Focus on profitable and capital light business model, develop projects to added-value stage then sell to generate cash.

added-value stage then sell to generate cash. Highly experienced in developing small-scale distributed/community projects with high FiT/PPA price

small-scale distributed/community projects with high FiT/PPA price Own and operate commercial projects with relatively attractive return 800 MW 200 MW Professional Highly Focus on profitable Completed In Operation Team Experienced markets 600 MW High Pure Successfully Downstream Yield Sold Player 8 Competitive Advantages 3. Globally diversified pipeline with focus on high-growth markets Our development pipeline is solid at approximately 700 MW , of which 500 MW are late- stage.

, of which are late- stage. We own approximately 200 MW of operating projects and have an additional 15 MW of completed projects, which are currently for sale.

of operating projects and have an additional of completed projects, which are currently for sale. Our project portfolio spreads across various regions. We believe the profile of our pipeline is attractive due to the broad geographic diversification. Operating Assets (MW) China DG 160.0 US 24.1 UK 4.3 Romania 15.4 Total 203.8 9 Late Stage Project Under Construction Pipeline (MW) (MW) USA 167.8 Poland 69.0 11.0 Hungary 12.3 12.3 France 71.5 Spain 36.0 Germany 50.0 UK 100.0 Total 506.6 23.3 Completed Projects In Sale Process (MW) Hungary 15.0 Total 15.0 Competitive Advantages 4. Substantial growth opportunities Target is to reach 1 GW pipeline in core markets of US and Europe by end of 2020 Pipeline Target Capacity (MW) Hungary 100 Poland 150 Spain 150 France 100 Germany 100 UK 200 USA 200 Total 1,000 10 Focus: Project Development is Our Core Business Project Development Two basic project development models. Build-Transfer : develop and build solar power projects, which will be sold and delivered after being connected on grid. Project Rights Sale : secure site control and interconnection agreement, obtain necessary permits; and sell project rights at

"notice to proceed (NTP)", or "ready to build (RTB)". Business Strategy Target countries and regions where the solar power project markets are growing rapidly and are expected to sustain that growth in the foreseeable future.

Focus on small-scale distributed generation and community solar projects with high FiT/PPA price.

small-scale distributed generation and community solar projects with high FiT/PPA price. Specialize in high-margin project development opportunities in the U.S. and Europe. 11 Team Can Deliver Total Value Chain Construction Operation and Maintenance • Engineering design • Maximize performance and • Procurement availability • Construction and site management • Trouble shooting and • Check and acceptance… equipment maintenance… Project Development Project Financing Project Sales • Site development • Construction loan • Find a suitable buyer • Obtain Permits • Equity financing • Due Diligence work • Grid connection agreement • Long term financing… • Sales and purchase • Power purchase agreement… agreement(SPA)… Additional Services… Advisory services Help third parties improve their knowledge of local energy policies. We can provide professional analysis of the electricity market and offer new technologies. Project development services Help third parties to develop new energy projects in designated areas and provide construction management as well as financing services. Power Marketing Secure corporate PPA's for utility projects and individual off-takers for community solar projects. 12 4 Recent Developments Recent Developments On August 25, we announced a definitive agreement to acquire certain assets from an undisclosed reputable solar developer in the U.S.

The transaction is expected to immediately increase our total solar project pipeline in the U.S. by approximately 200 MW. The project assets being acquired are highly complementary to our existing business. The new team brings expertise in the development of U.S. DG and small-scale utility projects with battery storage, expanding our market opportunities. The deal is expected to close by the end of the third quarter of 2020.

Subsequent to Q2, we further strengthened the balance sheet with a capital raise.

We implemented an "at-the-market" (ATM) equity offering program, under which we are selling up to an aggregate of $5 million of ReneSola Power's common stock. We plan to use the net proceeds to expand our project pipeline and for general working capital purposes.

14 3 Q2 2020 Highlights Q2 2020 Highlights Solid Q2 Results:

$26.2 million revenue, up from 93% from Q2 2019 28.4% gross margin versus 6.4% in Q1 2020 and 77.3% in Q2 2019 Retuned to profitability $6 million non-GAAP operating income $3.3 million non-GAAP net income and $3.1 GAAP net income

Key Operational Progress:

Announced sale of a 10.4 MW Minnesota community solar portfolio to Nautilus Solar Energy Connected 15 MW of "micro projects" in Hungary Agreed to participate in a consortium to develop a large-scaleground-mounted solar plant in the south of France

Healthy Financial Position:

Ended Q2 with $11.3 million of cash Paid down debt by $8 million in Q2 Generated $5.3 million of cash from operating activities

16 Q2 2020 Profitability (USD$ in 000s) Currency Rev enue Gross Profit Operating Income EBITDA Income (loss) before Income Tax and Non controlling interests from Continuing Operations Net Income attributable to common stockholders Valuation Comparison Enlight Renewable Renesola Ormat Technologies, Inc. Azure Power Global Limited Energy Ltd(TLV, (NYSE: SOL) (NYSE：ORA) (NYSE：AZRE) Israel stock exchange:ENLT ) USD USD USD USD 26,190.0 174,900.0 52,200.0 16,063.4 7,434.0000 65,386.0 48,700.0 9,089.1 4,566.0 53,747.0 33,700.0 6,463.1 6,923.0 92,399.0 43,700.0 14,523.9 3,658.0 35,378.0 4,800.0 3,066.7 3,087.0 23,046.0 500.0 174.9 Q1 2020 Financial Ratios Current Ratio Total Liability Ratio Return on Assets (ROA) Return on Inv estment (ROI) Return on Equity (ROE) Enlight Renewable Renesola (NYSE: Ormat Technologies, Inc. Azure Power Global Limited Energy Ltd(TLV, SOL) (NYSE：ORA) (NYSE：AZRE) Israel stock exchange:ENLT ) 90.07% 127.78% 237.36% 362.92% 51.05% 54.46% 79.44% 69.46% 1.07% 0.67% 0.03% 0.01% 1.90% 0.82% 0.03% 0.02% 3.36% 1.62% 0.14% 0.06% 17 Valuation Comparison Enlight Renewable Stock Data (as of 09/04/2020) Renesola (NYSE: Ormat Technologies, Inc. Azure Power Global Limited Energy Ltd(TLV, SOL) (NYSE：ORA) (NYSE：AZRE) Israel stock exchange:ENLT ) Valuation ($M) 82.70 2,994.00 1,127.00 1,359.39 Enterprise Value($M) 192.03 4,360.00 1,140.00 7,040.00 PE Ratio(Current) 26.79 129.91 2,355.00 7,770.20 PS Ratio(Current) 0.59 4.35 5.80 20.76 Price/Book(Current) 1.29 2.21 3.05 4.95 EV/EBITDA 27.74 11.67 0.11 41.81 EPS 0.06 0.45 0.01 0.02 Share price ($) 1.72 58.62 23.55 175.44 Diluted shares(M) 48.08 51.07 47.86 7.75 Other private companies: Cypress Creek Renewables, Geronimo Energy, Solarcentury (UK) 18 5 Investment Highlights Investment Highlights Pure downstream player with focused model of build-transfer and project rights sale

with focused model of build-transfer and project rights sale Proven track record of developing and monetizing projects with attractive returns

Pursuing high-margin project development opportunities in profitable and growing markets, including the U.S. and Europe

high-margin project development opportunities in profitable and growing markets, including the U.S. and Europe Global footprint reduces country risk, focus on solar-friendly geographies with supportive policy

solar-friendly geographies with supportive policy Improving financial performance and strengthening balance sheet

ESG-friendly: Long track record of carbon reduction 20 6 Appendix Professional Team

Example Projects

Industry Outlook

Professional Team Team has Years of Industry Experience Yumin LIU Chief Executive Officer More than 20 years of experience in energy management, power generation and solar technology. Served as Vice President of the EMEA region at Canadian Solar, President of Recurrent Energy and President at GCL Solar Energy. Crystal LI Vice President of Investment Highly experienced in strategy development, project management, risk analysis, and structuring complex financial transactions. she offers new insights into ReneSola Power's business and growth strategy. John EWEN CEO of North America More than 20 years of experience in capital markets, investment, financial transactions, and private equity in renewable energy. worked for OneRoof Energy Inc., RNK Capital, Ardour Capital Investments, and Bank von Ernst AG (Terra Trust AG). Hal GALVIN Vice President of Project Development in North America More than 20 years of experience in project development. Prior to join in Renesola Power, worked as senior role for TenK Solar, founder and managing partner for Provectus Energy Development, LLC. Ke CHEN Chief Financial Officer More than 13 years of experience in the global capital markets, including investing in solar industry globally. He brings both capital market insight and strategic expertise to the ReneSola Power. Josef KASTNER CEO of European Region More than 20 years of experience in renewables, project finance, construction and engineering, with strong industry resource across Europe. Wade LI President of China Region Successfully facilitated the strategic cooperation between ReneSola Power and China HuaNeng Group and made significant contributions to ReneSola Power's focus on the China DG market. Hubert BANASZKIEWICZ Director of Poland Projects More than 12 years of experience in renewable energy sector in Poland (on-shore and off-shore wind, PV plants). Strong analytical skills, development, project management and engineering in wind and solar power. Worked for Ecofys, Nordex, Ibredrola, PGE 23 Example Projects Focus on US and Europe UK - Port Farms 34MW Poland - part of 55 MW 25 Focus on US and Europe US. NC-part of 24 MW Hungary-part of 41MW 26 Industry Outlook Industry Outlook Growing Importance of Renewables According to BP Energy Outlook 2019, renewables in power are the fastest-growing energy source (7.6% p.a.). By 2040, the share of renewables in the power market will increase to around 30% and will become the single largest source of global power generation. Renewables are the largest source of energy growth, growing in importance in global power markets

Renewable energy is growing share within the global power market. The EU continues to lead the way in terms of penetration of renewables. Renewable energy is expected to grow and account for >50% in the EU power market by 2040. The EU and US are the two main drivers that contribute to the growth of renewables.

28 Industry Outlook Increasing government attention on Climate Change The UN Climate Change Conference serves to build ambition ahead of 2020, the year in which countries have committed to submit new and updated national climate action plans. China has undergone a fundamental change in its model of consumption, which has not only benefited China but also the entire world.

According to it's most recent five-year plan, China set it's goal to Boost the share of non-fossil energy consumption to 15%. And the share of non- fossil fuel energy reached 14.3% in 2018 after a decade in which China outspent all of Europe combined investing in renewable power generation. China has about 756 gigawatts of combined hydro, nuclear, wind and solar power capacity, more than the total capacity of all countries other than the U.S.

According to it's most recent five-year plan, China set it's goal to Boost the share of non-fossil energy consumption to 15%. And the share of non- fossil fuel energy reached 14.3% in 2018 after a decade in which China outspent all of Europe combined investing in renewable power generation. China has about 756 gigawatts of combined hydro, nuclear, wind and solar power capacity, more than the total capacity of all countries other than the U.S. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has set a goal of making Europe to be the first climate neutral continent by 2050, and she also wants to invest some 3 trillion euros ($3.31 trillion) in climate protection by 2030.

In July 2020, the EU passed a special COVID-19 recovery package that earmarks a collective $630 billion for spending against climate change.

COVID-19 recovery package that earmarks a collective $630 billion for spending against climate change. Though the U.S. decided to withdraw from the Paris Agreement, in Nov 2019, US House Democrats introduced a new renewable energy bill,

Growing Renewable Energy and Efficiency Now Act ("GREEN"), which includes a five-year extension for existing renewable tax credits. Carbon Emissions reduced by ReneSola Power As of June 2020, ReneSola Power completed 800 MW projects. Using an estimated annual Production (kWh/kWp) for our current portfolio, we assume this generates 1,000,000 MWh/yr. 29 Industry Outlook Improving cost competitiveness of Solar Power With renewable energy increasingly able to compete against other sources of energy, subsidies are likely to be gradually phased out by the mid-2020s. Grid Parity and LCOE in the U.S. $0.20 Solar LCOE Convergence with Electricity Costs 16.00 Solar LCOE 14.00 $0.15 12.00 Commercial Electricity Cost 10.00 $/kWh $0.10 8.00 GWInstalled 6.00 $0.05 4.00 2.00 $0.00 0.00 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019E 2020E Source: NREL, EIA, SEIA and ReneSola Power Estimates 30 The inflection point in volume growth is primarily due to the fact that the ITC was expected to decline at the end of 2016, so the industry pulled-in projects ahead of that deadline.

pulled-in projects ahead of that deadline. Very late in the year, the ITC was extended 3 more years, which calmed the markets and led to more measured volumes in the following years.

Long-term volume growth is expected to remain strong as solar LCOE continues to become more competitive across global markets. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer ReneSola Ltd. published this content on 14 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2020 19:14:02 UTC 0 All news about RENESOLA LTD 03:15p RENESOLA : Power (SOL) Investor Presentation for HCW Sept 2020 PU 09/10 RENESOLA : Power to Participate at the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Invest.. PR 08/27 RENESOLA : 2Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 08/27 RENESOLA : Q2 2020 Letter to Shareholders PU 08/27 RENESOLA : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results PR 08/27 RENESOLA : Q2 2020 Earnings Presentation PU 08/25 RENESOLA : Power to Acquire Certain Assets in All-Stock Transaction PR 08/24 RENESOLA : Power to Participate in the LD 500 Virtual Conference PR 08/18 RENESOLA POWER : Completes Development Transaction of 21 MWp Operational Communi.. PR 08/06 RENESOLA POWER : to Release Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on August 27, .. PR