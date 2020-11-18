ReneSola : Power to Participate at the Benchmark Company Discovery Virtual One on One Investor Conference
0
11/18/2020 | 04:15am EST
The New Renesola Power
November 2020
Safe Harbor Statement
This presentation may contain forward -looking statements and management may make additional forward -looking statements in response to your questions. These statements are made under the ''safe harbor'' provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward- looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning our beliefs, forecasts, estimates and expectations, are forward -looking statements. Forward -looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated, including risks related to: the risk that our results of operations may fluctuate from period to period; the risk of PRC governmental policy changes; the risk that we face intense competition from other solar companies; the risk that PRC economic, political and social conditions as well as government policies can affect our business and other risks outlined in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual report on Form 20 -F.
The forward-looking statements made in this presentation relate only to events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this presentation. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward -looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
Investment Thesis
Accelerating Growth
Cost of solar power reaches grid parity
Project financing readily available and inexpensive
Incentive programs encourage industry growth
Society demands clean sources of power
Reducing Risk
Tight focus on attractive phase of development cycle
Business model is profitable and capital efficient
Focus on most attractive markets
Proven player with long and successful track record
Market-leadingposition in several European and US regions
Streamlined Business Model focused on Project Development
Solar power project development, construction management and project financing services
Global Footprint with Focus on US and Europe
Focus on high-margin project development opportunities in profitable and growing markets
Completely new management team with extensive industry experience
Local professional teams spread across > 10 countries
Long-term Model
Revenue 15% - 20%
Growth
Gross >30%
Margin
Operating <7%
Expenses
EBITDA >20%
Margin
Our Only Business: Solar Project Development
Solar power and storage focus
High margin, growing markets
Small-scalewith high FiT/PPA price
Monetization across full cycle
Sale at NTP
Build/Transfer (Sale at COD)
Asset Management and Operation
Focused Business Activities
Project Development
Project Sales
•
Sitedevelopment
•
Find a suitable buyer
•
Obtain Permits
•
Due Diligencework
•
Grid connection agreement
•
Salesand purchase agreement (SPA)…
•
Power purchase agreement…
Project Financing
EPC Management
Operations and Maintenance
•
Construction loan
•
Engineering design
•
Maximize performance and
•
Equity financing
•
Procurement
availability
•
Long term financing…
•
Construction and site
•
Trouble shooting and
management
equipment maintenance…
•
Check and acceptance…
Help third parties improve their knowledge of local energy policies. We provide professional analysis of the electricity market and offer new technologies.
Project Development Services
Help third parties to develop new energy projects in designated areas and provide construction management as well as financing services.
Other Services
Acquire new energy assets on behalf of energy funds; offer energy asset management, financial work, O&M.
Global Footprint with Focus on US and Europe
ReneSolaUK (London)
ReneSolaUS (New York Office)
ReneSola Canada (Toronto office)
ReneSolaUS (Minnesota Office)
ReneSolaUS (California Office)
ReneSolaFrance (Lyon)
ReneSola Austria (Vienna office)
ReneSolaHungary (Budapest office)
ReneSolaPoland (Warsaw office)
ReneSolaChina (Shanghai)
ReneSolaRomania
NEW Management Team with Extensive Industry Experience
Yumin LIU
John EWEN
Josef KASTNER
Ke CHEN
Chief Executive Officer
CEO of North America
CEO of Europe
Chief Financial Officer
More than 20 years of experience in energy management, power generation and solar technology. Served as Vice President of the EMEA region at Canadian Solar, President of Recurrent Energy and President at GCL Solar Energy.
SOL
More than 20 years of
More than 20 years of
More than 13 years of
experience in capital
experience in
experience in the global
markets, investment,
renewables, project
capital markets, including
financial transactions,
finance, construction
investing in solar industry
and private equity in
and engineering, with
globally. He brings both
renewable energy.
strong industry resource
capital market insight and
worked for OneRoof
across Europe.
strategic expertise to the
Energy Inc., RNK Capital,
ReneSola Power.
Ardour Capital, and Bank
von Ernst AG (Terra Trust
AG).
Accelerating Growth
Energy Growth is in Renewables
Solar Energy at Grid Parity
Incentive Programs Support Growth
Society Demands Clean Energy
Reducing Risk
Focus on Attractive Phase of Development Cycle
Phase of most risk reduction, most value
creation
Highest capital efficiency
Initial investment small
Shorter period to monetization
Focused on Most Attractive Markets
Late-Stage
Construction
Completed
Target
Adds
USA
167.8
150
Poland
69.0
11.0
50
Hungary
12.3
12.3
15.0
50
France
71.5
50
Spain
36.0
50
Germany
50.0
50
UK
100.0
100
Total
506.6
23.3
15.0
500
Established Player with Proven Track Record
Developer since 2012
Success in development and operation
600 MW
(>300 Projects)
800 MW Sold Developed
200 MW
Operating
Attractive Stock
Steadily Improving Financial Performance
Net Revenue
Gross Profit and Gross Margin
(US$ in MM)
18.0
16.2
(US$ in MM)
65.96
77.3%
13.0 10.5
26.5
21.2
26.2
13.57
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
8.0
7.1
7.4
3.0
17.1%
26.9%
1.4
28.4%
6.4%
-2.0
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
Net Profit and Net Profit Margin
Gross Profit
Gross Margin
Adjusted EBITDA
(US$ in MM)
6.5
1.8
3.5
47.9%
-4.7
2.7%
-14.5
13.4%
-22.2%
-54.7%
Net Profit
Net Margin
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
15.78
10.35
7.57.6
0.9
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
Solid Balance Sheet
Cash and Cash Equivalents
(US$ in MM)
24.3
15.5
8.73
9.4
11.3
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
Current Ratio
0.85
0.94
0.94
0.94
0.9
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
277.6
(US$ in MM)
203.4
182.4
164.5
141.9
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
Operating Cash Flow
(US$ in MM)
46.3
5.7
14.5
5.4
-9.9
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
Robust Activity Driving Growth
Acquisitions
-US acquisition of 200MW pipeline with storage capacity
Penetrating Solar + Storage space and small utility markets in the U.S.
Portfolio Growth through JV's
Vodasun in Germany
Novergy in the UK
Project Sales
Monetization of projects in multiple jurisdictions
Competitive Financial Performance versus Peers
Measure
SOL
ORA
AZRE
TLV: ENLT
Revenue Growth Rate
93.0%
-6.8%
23.1%
50.5%
Operating Margin
17.4%
32.5%
44.1%
40.2%
Debt/Capital
44.4%
48.4%
77.6%
66.7%
ROIC
1.9%
4.2%
2.4%
1.6%
Notes:
Measures are most recent quarter
Full details in appendix
-
Peer criteria: Selected peers are pure -play project developers and independent power producers in the alternative energy space (
solar, wind, geothermal, etc.).
They are specialized in the development, construction and operation of projects involving the generation of electricity from
ren ewable energy sources across
multiple jurisdictions. Some of them are expanding into energy storage business that is increasingly relevant to ReneSola Po
wer .
-
Source: Bloomberg, Company Financials
Attractive Valuation versus Peers
Valuation Measure
SOL
ORA
AZRE
TLV: ENLT
EV/EBITDA
19.0x
12.6x
14.8x
21.4x
EV/Sales
2.7x
7.3x
12.1x
17.9x
Price/Earnings
41.8x
45.2x
---
---
Price/Book
1.3x
2.5x
3.8x
3.6x
Notes:
Measures are against 2021 analyst estimates
Full details in appendix
Source: Thomson Reuters
ESG Value: Lowers Portfolio Carbon Intensity
707,040 Metric Tons
of Carbon Reduction
From
800MW Projects developed
Equivalent to a Production 1,000,000 MWh of Power Annually
Power Generated Equivalent to
Greenhouse gas emissions
CO2 emissions from
Carbon sequestered
Greenhouse gas
from 1,754,441,687
79,558,906 gallons
by 923,361 acres
emissions avoided by
Miles driven by an average
of gasoline consumed
of U.S. forests in one
153 Wind turbines
passenger vehicle
year
running for a year
Figures are as of June 30, 2020;
Carbon Emission calculated from EPA calculator;
Investment Thesis
Accelerating Growth
Cost of solar power reaches grid parity
Project financing readily available and inexpensive
Incentive programs encourage industry growth
Society demands clean sources of power
Reducing Risk
Tight focus on attractive phase of development cycle
Business model is profitable and capital efficient
Focus on most attractive markets
Proven player with long and successful track record
