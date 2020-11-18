ReneSola : Power to Participate at the Benchmark Company Discovery Virtual One on One Investor Conference

Log in
11/18/2020 | 04:15am EST

The New Renesola Power

November 2020

SOL

LISTED

NYSE

SOL

NYSE LISTED

Investment Thesis

  • Accelerating Growth
    • Cost of solar power reaches grid parity
    • Project financing readily available and inexpensive
    • Incentive programs encourage industry growth
    • Society demands clean sources of power
  • Reducing Risk
    • Tight focus on attractive phase of development cycle
    • Business model is profitable and capital efficient
    • Focus on most attractive markets
    • Proven player with long and successful track record
  • Attractive Stock
    • Solid financial performance
    • Compelling valuation versus peers
    • ESG value: significantly reduces portfolio carbon intensity score

SOL

NYSE LISTED

About ReneSolaPower

The NEW

Established

Player

Global Project

Developer

High Margin

Projects

Experienced

Team

SOL

  • Founded in 2005
  • Listed on the NYSE since 2008
  • Market-leadingposition in several European and US regions
  • Streamlined Business Model focused on Project Development
  • Solar power project development, construction management and project financing services
  • Global Footprint with Focus on US and Europe
  • Focus on high-margin project development opportunities in profitable and growing markets
  • Completely new management team with extensive industry experience
  • Local professional teams spread across > 10 countries

Long-term Model

Revenue 15% - 20%

Growth

Gross >30%

Margin

Operating <7%

Expenses

EBITDA >20%

Margin

NYSE LISTED

Our Only Business: Solar Project Development

  • Solar power and storage focus
  • High margin, growing markets
  • Small-scalewith high FiT/PPA price
  • Monetization across full cycle
    • Sale at NTP
    • Build/Transfer (Sale at COD)
    • Asset Management and Operation

SOL

NYSE LISTED

Focused Business Activities

Project Development

Project Sales

Sitedevelopment

Find a suitable buyer

Obtain Permits

Due Diligencework

Grid connection agreement

Salesand purchase agreement (SPA)…

Power purchase agreement…

Project Financing

EPC Management

Operations and Maintenance

Construction loan

Engineering design

Maximize performance and

Equity financing

Procurement

availability

Long term financing…

Construction and site

Trouble shooting and

management

equipment maintenance…

Check and acceptance…

SOL

Advisory Services

Help third parties improve their knowledge of local energy policies. We provide professional analysis of the electricity market and offer new technologies.

Project Development Services

Help third parties to develop new energy projects in designated areas and provide construction management as well as financing services.

Other Services

Acquire new energy assets on behalf of energy funds; offer energy asset management, financial work, O&M.

NYSE LISTED

Global Footprint with Focus on US and Europe

ReneSolaUK (London)

ReneSolaUS (New York Office)

ReneSola Canada (Toronto office)

ReneSolaUS (Minnesota Office)

ReneSolaUS (California Office)

ReneSolaFrance (Lyon)

ReneSola Austria (Vienna office)

ReneSolaHungary (Budapest office)

ReneSolaPoland (Warsaw office)

ReneSolaChina (Shanghai)

ReneSolaRomania

SOL

NYSE LISTED

NEW Management Team with Extensive Industry Experience

Yumin LIU

John EWEN

Josef KASTNER

Ke CHEN

Chief Executive Officer

CEO of North America

CEO of Europe

Chief Financial Officer

More than 20 years of experience in energy management, power generation and solar technology. Served as Vice President of the EMEA region at Canadian Solar, President of Recurrent Energy and President at GCL Solar Energy.

SOL

More than 20 years of

More than 20 years of

More than 13 years of

experience in capital

experience in

experience in the global

markets, investment,

renewables, project

capital markets, including

financial transactions,

finance, construction

investing in solar industry

and private equity in

and engineering, with

globally. He brings both

renewable energy.

strong industry resource

capital market insight and

worked for OneRoof

across Europe.

strategic expertise to the

Energy Inc., RNK Capital,

ReneSola Power.

Ardour Capital, and Bank

von Ernst AG (Terra Trust

AG).

NYSE LISTED

Accelerating Growth

Energy Growth is in Renewables

SOL

NYSE LISTED

Solar Energy at Grid Parity

SOL

NYSE LISTED

Incentive Programs Support Growth

SOL

NYSE LISTED

Society Demands Clean Energy

SOL

NYSE LISTED

Reducing Risk

Focus on Attractive Phase of Development Cycle

  • Phase of most risk reduction, most value

creation

  • Highest capital efficiency
    • Initial investment small
    • Shorter period to monetization

SOL

NYSE LISTED

Focused on Most Attractive Markets

Late-Stage

Construction

Completed

Target

Adds

USA

167.8

150

Poland

69.0

11.0

50

Hungary

12.3

12.3

15.0

50

France

71.5

50

Spain

36.0

50

Germany

50.0

50

UK

100.0

100

Total

506.6

23.3

15.0

500

SOL

NYSE LISTED

Established Player with Proven Track Record

  • Developer since 2012
  • Success in development and operation

600 MW

(>300 Projects)

800 MW Sold Developed

200 MW

Operating

SOL

NYSE LISTED

Attractive Stock

Steadily Improving Financial Performance

Net Revenue

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

(US$ in MM)

18.0

16.2

(US$ in MM)

65.96

77.3%

13.0 10.5

26.5

21.2

26.2

13.57

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

8.0

7.1

7.4

3.0

17.1%

26.9%

1.4

28.4%

6.4%

-2.0

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

Net Profit and Net Profit Margin

Gross Profit

Gross Margin

Adjusted EBITDA

(US$ in MM)

6.5

1.8

3.5

47.9%

-4.7

2.7%

-14.5

13.4%

-22.2%

-54.7%

Net Profit

Net Margin

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

SOL

(US$ in MM)

15.78

10.35

7.57.6

0.9

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

NYSE LISTED

Solid Balance Sheet

Cash and Cash Equivalents

(US$ in MM)

24.3

15.5

8.73

9.4

11.3

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

Current Ratio

0.85

0.94

0.94

0.94

0.9

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

SOL

Total Liabilities

277.6

(US$ in MM)

203.4

182.4

164.5

141.9

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

Operating Cash Flow

(US$ in MM)

46.3

5.7

14.5

5.4

-9.9

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

NYSE LISTED

Robust Activity Driving Growth

  • Acquisitions

-US acquisition of 200MW pipeline with storage capacity

    • Penetrating Solar + Storage space and small utility markets in the U.S.
  • Portfolio Growth through JV's
    • Vodasun in Germany
    • Novergy in the UK
  • Project Sales
    • Monetization of projects in multiple jurisdictions

SOL

NYSE LISTED

Competitive Financial Performance versus Peers

Measure

SOL

ORA

AZRE

TLV: ENLT

Revenue Growth Rate

93.0%

-6.8%

23.1%

50.5%

Operating Margin

17.4%

32.5%

44.1%

40.2%

Debt/Capital

44.4%

48.4%

77.6%

66.7%

ROIC

1.9%

4.2%

2.4%

1.6%

  • Notes:
    • Measures are most recent quarter
    • Full details in appendix

-

Peer criteria: Selected peers are pure -play project developers and independent power producers in the alternative energy space (

solar, wind, geothermal, etc.).

They are specialized in the development, construction and operation of projects involving the generation of electricity from

ren ewable energy sources across

multiple jurisdictions. Some of them are expanding into energy storage business that is increasingly relevant to ReneSola Po

wer .

-

Source: Bloomberg, Company Financials

SOL

NYSE LISTED

Attractive Valuation versus Peers

Valuation Measure

SOL

ORA

AZRE

TLV: ENLT

EV/EBITDA

19.0x

12.6x

14.8x

21.4x

EV/Sales

2.7x

7.3x

12.1x

17.9x

Price/Earnings

41.8x

45.2x

---

---

Price/Book

1.3x

2.5x

3.8x

3.6x

  • Notes:
    • Measures are against 2021 analyst estimates
    • Full details in appendix
    • Source: Thomson Reuters

SOL

NYSE LISTED

ESG Value: Lowers Portfolio Carbon Intensity

707,040 Metric Tons

of Carbon Reduction

From

800 MW Projects developed

Equivalent to a Production 1,000,000 MWh of Power Annually

Power Generated Equivalent to

Greenhouse gas emissions

CO2 emissions from

Carbon sequestered

Greenhouse gas

from 1,754,441,687

79,558,906 gallons

by 923,361 acres

emissions avoided by

Miles driven by an average

of gasoline consumed

of U.S. forests in one

153 Wind turbines

passenger vehicle

year

running for a year

Figures are as of June 30, 2020;

Carbon Emission calculated from EPA calculator;

SOL

NYSE LISTED

Investment Thesis

  • Accelerating Growth
    • Cost of solar power reaches grid parity
    • Project financing readily available and inexpensive
    • Incentive programs encourage industry growth
    • Society demands clean sources of power
  • Reducing Risk
    • Tight focus on attractive phase of development cycle
    • Business model is profitable and capital efficient
    • Focus on most attractive markets
    • Proven player with long and successful track record
  • Attractive Stock
    • Solid financial performance
    • Compelling valuation versus peers
    • ESGvalue: significantly reduces portfolio carbon intensity score

SOL

NYSE LISTED

