Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. ReneSola Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SOL   US75971T3014

RENESOLA LTD

(SOL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-08 pm EDT
5.100 USD   -6.08%
09:01aReneSola Power to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
PR
09/08ReneSola Slips Amid Q2 Loss, Revenue Decline
MT
09/07ReneSola to Seek M&A Opportunities
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ReneSola Power to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

09/09/2022 | 09:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ReneSola Ltd ("ReneSola Power" or the "Company") (www.renesolapower.com) (NYSE: SOL), a leading fully integrated solar project developer, today announced that its management team is scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences.

  • September 12th – 14th: H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference (New York, NY)

o Presentation scheduled at 10:30 am EDT on Tuesday, September 13th

  • Tuesday, September 20th: Roth Capital Partners 9th Annual Solar & Storage Symposium (Anaheim, CA)

Management will also participate in one-on-one and group meetings with institutional investors at each conference. For more information or to request a meeting, please contact your institutional sales representative at each sponsoring company.

About ReneSola Power

ReneSola Power (NYSE: SOL) is a leading global solar project developer and operator. The Company focuses on solar power project development, construction management and project financing services. With local professional teams in more than 10 countries around the world, the business is spread across number of regions where the solar power project markets are growing rapidly and can sustain that growth due to improved clarity around government policies. The Company's strategy is to pursue high-margin project development opportunities in these profitable and growing markets; specifically, in the U.S. and Europe, where the Company has a market-leading position in several geographies, including Poland, Hungary, Minnesota and New York. For more information, please visit www.renesolapower.com.

(PRNewsfoto/ReneSola Ltd.)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/renesola-power-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-301620994.html

SOURCE ReneSola Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about RENESOLA LTD
09:01aReneSola Power to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
PR
09/08ReneSola Slips Amid Q2 Loss, Revenue Decline
MT
09/07ReneSola to Seek M&A Opportunities
CI
09/07TRANSCRIPT : ReneSola Ltd, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Sep 07, 2022
CI
09/07RENESOLA : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09/07RENESOLA : Letter to Shareholder
PU
09/07RENESOLA : Q2 2022 Earnings Presentation
PU
09/07ReneSola Power Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
PR
09/07EARNINGS REACTION HISTORY : Renesola Ltd, 20.0% Follow-Through Indicator, 7.1% Sensitive
MT
09/06Renesola Ltd Announces Executive Changes
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RENESOLA LTD
More recommendations