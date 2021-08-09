Log in
    SOL   US75971T3014

RENESOLA LTD

(SOL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ReneSola : Power to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 30, 2021

08/09/2021 | 06:01am EDT
STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ReneSola Ltd ("ReneSola Power" or the "Company") (www.renesolapower.com) (NYSE: SOL), a leading fully integrated solar project developer, announced today that it will report its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 after the U.S. stock market close on Monday, August 30, 2021. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results at 4:30 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Monday, August 30 (4:30 a.m. China Standard Time on Tuesday, August 31, 2021).

What:             

ReneSola Ltd Second Quarter (ended June 30, 2021) Earnings Call

When:             

4:30 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Monday, August 30, 2021 (4:30 a.m. China Standard Time on Tuesday, August 31, 2021)

Webcast:         

http://ir.renesolapower.com/webcasts-presentations

Please register in advance to join the conference call using the link provided below and dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. Conference call access information will be provided upon registration.

Participant Online Registration: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/2883696

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until September 7, 2021. To access the replay, please reference the conference ID 2883696.


Phone Number

Toll-Free Number

United States

+1 (646) 254-3697

+1 (855) 452-5696

Hong Kong

+852 3051-2780

+852 8009-63117

Mainland China

+86 (800) 870-0206

+86 (400) 602-2065


Other International

+61 (2) 8199-0299


A webcast of the conference call will be available on the ReneSola Power website at http://ir.renesolapower.com.

About ReneSola Power

ReneSola Power (NYSE: SOL) is a leading global solar project developer and operator. The Company focuses on solar power project development, construction management and project financing services. With local professional teams in more than 10 countries around the world, the business is spread across a number of regions where the solar power project markets are growing rapidly, and can sustain that growth due to improved clarity around government policies. The Company's strategy is to pursue high-margin project development opportunities in these profitable and growing markets; specifically, in the U.S. and Europe, where the Company has a market-leading position in several geographies, including Poland, Hungary, Minnesota and New York.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/renesola-power-to-release-second-quarter-2021-financial-results-on-august-30-2021-301350960.html

SOURCE ReneSola Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2021
