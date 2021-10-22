ReneSola : Voting Instruction Card

Annual General Meeting of ReneSola Ltd

Date: December 10, 2021

1. As a resolution of shareholders, to receive, consider and approve the consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2020, together with the reports of the auditors thereon.

2. As a resolution of shareholders, to re-elect Ms. Julia Xu and Mr. Sam (Kaiheng) Feng as directors of the Company, who are retiring by rotation and offering herself for re-election in accordance with the Company's articles of association.

3. As a resolution of shareholders, to appoint Ms. Yuanyuan Ma as a director of the Company who was originally appointed as a director by the Board of Directors in accordance with the articles of association of the Company.

4. As a resolution of shareholders, to further amend 2007 Share Incentive Plan (as amended and restated as of January 21, 2009, August 20, 2010, August 29, 2016 and December 21, 2020) to increase the maximum aggregate number of shares which may be issued under the 2007 Share Incentive Plan from 22,500,000 shares (equivalent to 2,250,000 American Depositary Shares) to 42,500,000 shares (equivalent to 4,250,000 American Depositary Shares).

