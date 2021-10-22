ReneSola : Voting Instruction Card

1. As a resolution of shareholders, to receive, consider and approve the consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2020, together with the reports of the auditors thereon.
2. As a resolution of shareholders, to re-elect Ms. Julia Xu and Mr. Sam (Kaiheng) Feng as directors of the Company, who are retiring by rotation and offering herself for re-election in accordance with the Company's articles of association.
3. As a resolution of shareholders, to appoint Ms. Yuanyuan Ma as a director of the Company who was originally appointed as a director by the Board of Directors in accordance with the articles of association of the Company.
4. As a resolution of shareholders, to further amend 2007 Share Incentive Plan (as amended and restated as of January 21, 2009, August 20, 2010, August 29, 2016 and December 21, 2020) to increase the maximum aggregate number of shares which may be issued under the 2007 Share Incentive Plan from 22,500,000 shares (equivalent to 2,250,000 American Depositary Shares) to 42,500,000 shares (equivalent to 4,250,000 American Depositary Shares).
Annual General Meeting of ReneSola Ltd
to be held on December 10, 2021 For Holders as of November 5, 2021
All votes must be received by 12:00 p.m. (New York Time) on November 30, 2021
Instructions to The Bank of New York Mellon, as Depositary
(Must be received prior to 12:00 p.m. (New York Time) on November 30, 2021)
The undersigned registered holder of American Depositary Receipts hereby requests and instructs The Bank of New York Mellon, as Depositary, to endeavor, in so far as practicable, to vote or cause to be voted the amount of shares or other Deposited Securities represented by such Receipt of ReneSola Ltd registered in the name of the undersigned on the books of the Depositary as of the close of business November 5, 2021 (US Record Date) at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of ReneSola Ltd to be held at the office of Kirkland & Ellis International LLP at 11th Floor, HSBC Building, Shanghai IFC, 8 Century Avenue, Pudong New District, Shanghai, China at 2:00 p.m. (Beijing Time) on December 10, 2021.
NOTE:
Please direct the Depositary how it is to vote by placing an X in the appropriate box opposite the resolution.
If this form is not signed and returned, or if this form is signed and returned but no instruction is indicated in the appropriate box opposite the resolution, under the terms of the Deposit Agreement, as amended, the Depositary will deem such holder to have instructed the Depositary to and the Depositary will give a discretionary proxy to a person designated by ReneSola Ltd. Unless ReneSola Ltd notifies the Depositary that this provision will not apply, such designee will receive a proxy from the Depositary and will vote all such uninstructed shares in favor of the resolutions set forth in this form.
