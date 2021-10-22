Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. ReneSola Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SOL   US75971T3014

RENESOLA LTD

(SOL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ReneSola : Voting Instruction Card

10/22/2021 | 03:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

17699 ReneSola VIF

Proof 3

Annual General Meeting of ReneSola Ltd

Date: December 10, 2021

See Voting Instruction On Reverse Side.

Please make your marks like this: xUse pen only

RESOLUTIONS

For Against Abstain

1. As a resolution of shareholders, to receive, consider and approve the consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2020, together with the reports of the auditors thereon.

2. As a resolution of shareholders, to re-elect Ms. Julia Xu and Mr. Sam (Kaiheng) Feng as directors of the Company, who are retiring by rotation and offering herself for re-election in accordance with the Company's articles of association.

3. As a resolution of shareholders, to appoint Ms. Yuanyuan Ma as a director of the Company who was originally appointed as a director by the Board of Directors in accordance with the articles of association of the Company.

4. As a resolution of shareholders, to further amend 2007 Share Incentive Plan (as amended and restated as of January 21, 2009, August 20, 2010, August 29, 2016 and December 21, 2020) to increase the maximum aggregate number of shares which may be issued under the 2007 Share Incentive Plan from 22,500,000 shares (equivalent to 2,250,000 American Depositary Shares) to 42,500,000 shares (equivalent to 4,250,000 American Depositary Shares).

Authorized Signatures - This section must be completed for your instructions to be executed.

_____________________________________

__________________________

Please Sign Here

Please Date Above

_____________________________________

__________________________

Please Sign Here

Please Date Above

Annual General Meeting of ReneSola Ltd

to be held on December 10, 2021 For Holders as of November 5, 2021

MAIL

provided.

• Mark, sign and date your Voting Instruction Form.

• Detach your Voting Instruction Form.

• Return your Voting Instruction Form in the

the envelope

postage-paid envelope provided.

All votes must be received by 12:00 p.m. (New York Time) on November 30, 2021

in

portionthis

http://ir.renesolapower.com

just

PROXY TABULATOR FOR

RENESOLA LTD

return

CARY, NC 27512-9903

P.O. BOX 8016

Pleaseseparate carefully at the perforation and

EVENT #

CLIENT #

Copyright © 2021 Mediant Communications Inc. All Rights Reserved

17699 Renesola VIF.indd 1

10/20/2021 1:20:32 PM

17699 ReneSola VIF

Proof 3

ReneSola Ltd

Instructions to The Bank of New York Mellon, as Depositary

(Must be received prior to 12:00 p.m. (New York Time) on November 30, 2021)

The undersigned registered holder of American Depositary Receipts hereby requests and instructs The Bank of New York Mellon, as Depositary, to endeavor, in so far as practicable, to vote or cause to be voted the amount of shares or other Deposited Securities represented by such Receipt of ReneSola Ltd registered in the name of the undersigned on the books of the Depositary as of the close of business November 5, 2021 (US Record Date) at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of ReneSola Ltd to be held at the office of Kirkland & Ellis International LLP at 11th Floor, HSBC Building, Shanghai IFC, 8 Century Avenue, Pudong New District, Shanghai, China at 2:00 p.m. (Beijing Time) on December 10, 2021.

NOTE:

  1. Please direct the Depositary how it is to vote by placing an X in the appropriate box opposite the resolution.
  2. If this form is not signed and returned, or if this form is signed and returned but no instruction is indicated in the appropriate box opposite the resolution, under the terms of the Deposit Agreement, as amended, the Depositary will deem such holder to have instructed the Depositary to and the Depositary will give a discretionary proxy to a person designated by ReneSola Ltd. Unless ReneSola Ltd notifies the Depositary that this provision will not apply, such designee will receive a proxy from the Depositary and will vote all such uninstructed shares in favor of the resolutions set forth in this form.

(Continued and to be marked, dated and signed, on the other side)

PROXY TABULATOR FOR RENESOLA LTD P.O. Box 8016 CARY, NC 27512-9903

17699 Renesola VIF.indd 2

10/20/2021 1:20:32 PM

Disclaimer

ReneSola Ltd. published this content on 20 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 07:53:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RENESOLA LTD
03:54aRENESOLA : Voting Instruction Card
PU
10/05RENESOLA : Raymond James Adjusts Price Target on Renesola to $12.50 From $14.50, Maintains..
MT
10/04RENESOLA : Secures Environmental Clearance for 12 MW Solar Plant in Spain
MT
10/04RENESOLA : Power Provides Updates on Project Development and Expands Presence in Spain
PR
10/04ReneSola Ltd Provides Updates on Project Development and Expands Presence in Spain
CI
09/20RENESOLA LTD(NYSE : SOL) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
09/17Asian ADRs Move Lower in Friday Trading
MT
09/17RENESOLA : Joint Venture Acquires 200 Megawatts in Solar Projects in Europe
MT
09/17RENESOLA : The Joint Venture between ReneSola Power and Eiffel Investment Group Acquires I..
PR
09/17The Joint Venture Between Renesola Power and Eiffel Investment Group Acquires Its First..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RENESOLA LTD
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 91,9 M - -
Net income 2021 16,0 M - -
Net cash 2021 280 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 34,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 545 M 545 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,88x
EV / Sales 2022 2,16x
Nbr of Employees 147
Free-Float 100%
Chart RENESOLA LTD
Duration : Period :
ReneSola Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENESOLA LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 7,82 $
Average target price 11,80 $
Spread / Average Target 50,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yumin Liu Chief Executive Officer
Ke Chen Chief Financial Officer & Director
Xian Shou Li Chairman
Wee Seng Tan Independent Director
Martin David Howard Bloom Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RENESOLA LTD-31.58%545
CHINA CONCH VENTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED1.33%8 976
CHINA ENERGY ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED48.00%5 953
XINTE ENERGY CO., LTD.111.02%4 332
KEPCO PLANT SERVICE & ENGINEERING CO.,LTD.43.43%1 628
SOLARPACK CORPORACION TECNOLOGICA, S.A.-8.33%1 022