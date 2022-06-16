Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. ReneSola Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SOL   US75971T3014

RENESOLA LTD

(SOL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:04 2022-06-16 pm EDT
4.665 USD   -7.07%
Renesola : Power Investor Presentation June 2022

06/16/2022 | 12:43pm EDT
Investor Presentation

June 2022

SOL

LISTED

NYSE

Safe Harbor Statement

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements and management may make additional forward-looking statements in response to your questions. These statements are made under the ''safe harbor'' provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward- looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning our beliefs, forecasts, estimates and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated, including risks related to: the risk that our results of operations may fluctuate from period to period; the risk of PRC governmental policy changes; the risk that we face intense competition from other solar companies; the risk that PRC economic, political and social conditions as well as government policies can affect our business and other risks outlined in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual report on Form 20-F.

The forward-looking statements made in this presentation relate only to events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this presentation. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

SOL

2

NYSE LISTED

Investment Thesis

  • Accelerating Growth
    • Cost of solar power reaches grid parity
    • Incentive programs encourage industry growth
  • Reducing Risk
    • Tight focus on attractive phase of development cycle
    • Business model is profitable and capital efficient
  • Key Competitive Advantages
    • Strong execution with proven record of successful power station investment
    • High yield pure downstream player
    • Globally diversified pipeline with focus on high-growth markets
    • Focus on growing quality project portfolio
  • Improving Financial Position
    • Solid financial performance with bottom line focus
    • Strengthening balance sheet
  • ESG Value
    • Significantly reduces portfolio carbon intensity score

SOL

3

NYSE LISTED

About ReneSola Power

The NEW

Established

Player

Global Project

Developer

High Margin

Projects

Experienced

Team

SOL

  • Founded in 2005
  • Listed on the NYSE since 2008
  • Market-leadingposition in several European and US regions
  • Solar power project development, EPC management and project financing services
  • Focus on growing quality project portfolio
  • Global Footprint with Primary Focus on US and Europe
  • Focus on high-margin project development and selective IPP opportunities in profitable and growing markets
  • New management team with extensive industry experience
  • Local professional teams spread across > 10 countries

5

Long-term Model

Revenue 15% - 20%

Growth

Gross >25%

Margin

Operating <7%

Expenses

EBITDA >20%

Margin

NYSE LISTED

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ReneSola Ltd. published this content on 16 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2022 16:42:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 107 M - -
Net income 2022 8,32 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 41,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 314 M 314 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,93x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,33x
Nbr of Employees 164
Free-Float 92,7%
Chart RENESOLA LTD
Duration : Period :
ReneSola Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENESOLA LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 5,02 $
Average target price 11,50 $
Spread / Average Target 129%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yumin Liu Chief Executive Officer
Ke Chen Chief Financial Officer
Xinhan Li Director
Wee Seng Tan Independent Non-Executive Director
Martin David Howard Bloom Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RENESOLA LTD-15.77%314
CHINA ENERGY ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-20.45%5 577
XINTE ENERGY CO., LTD.57.89%4 153
CHINA CONCH VENTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED-56.06%3 868
SUWEN ELECTRIC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-38.24%950
CADELER A/S-15.63%507