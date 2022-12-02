AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Orosur Mining drops on disappointing assays

(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers on AIM in London on Friday.

AIM - WINNERS

Premier Miton Group PLC, up 14% at 104.00 pence, 12-month range 84.69p - 207.00p. Reports both profit and assets under management declined in the year ended September 30. The asset manager posts pretax profit of GBP14.9 million, down 15% from GBP17.5 million a year earlier. Assets under management at September 30 were GBP10.57 billion, down 24% from GBP13.93 billion. More positively, assets under management recover to around GBP11.3 billion at November 25 and the firm sees a return to net positive flows in its funds during the first two months of its current financial year. Chief Executive Mark O'Shea says the results are "resilient" despite tougher market conditions and adds the firm is "well-positioned" to achieve its long-term growth ambitions.

Tern PLC, up 5.0% at 11.03 pence, 12-month range 6.60p - 18.89p. Notes that Device Authority Ltd has expanded its business and technology relationship with an existing "tier one" automotive supply chain customer, winning a contract value of over USD1.2 million over five years. Tern has a 54% stake in the internet of things technology firm. The contract is for the deployment of Device Authority's KeyScaler technology which provides identity management services.

AIM - LOSERS

Orosur Mining Inc, down 31% at 8.78 pence, 12-month range 7.03p - 19.00p. Reports disappointing assay results for four additional diamond holes at the Pepas and Pupino prospects at its Anza project in Colombia. The project is a joint venture with Colombian company Minera Monte Aguila. The assay results indicate the best grade of gold and silver was found at Pepas hole number 009. The results at Pepas 009 show lower levels of gold mineralisation than intersected in previous drilling. No significant results were found at the Pupino prospect. The firm adds it will now shift its focus to groundwork.

ReNeuron Group PLC, down 18% at 18.35 pence, 12-month range 15.00p - 95.22p. Says that it has been investigating an equity raise with investors, but explains "unfavourable conditions" in small-cap equity markets meant this was not possible. Adds that, following a review of its cost base and planned initiatives, savings have been identified in order to extend the firm's cash runway until "at least the start of the fourth calendar quarter of 2023" to ensure the continued development of its technology platform. The stem cell and exosomes technology company also reports a narrowed loss in in the six months ended September 30. Pretax loss totals GBP3.8 million, narrowed from a loss of GBP6.0 million the year before. ReNeuron's revenue multiplies to GBP438,000 from GBP58,000 the year before.

