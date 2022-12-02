Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. ReNeuron Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RENE   GB00BF5G6K95

RENEURON GROUP PLC

(RENE)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:38 2022-12-02 am EST
16.16 GBX   -28.20%
05:42aAIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Orosur Mining drops on disappointing assays
AN
04:32aReNeuron loss narrows amid lower costs and surging revenue
AN
02:02aEarnings Flash (RENE.L) RENEURON GROUP Reports Fiscal H1 Revenue GBP438,000
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Orosur Mining drops on disappointing assays

12/02/2022 | 05:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers on AIM in London on Friday.

----------

AIM - WINNERS

----------

Premier Miton Group PLC, up 14% at 104.00 pence, 12-month range 84.69p - 207.00p. Reports both profit and assets under management declined in the year ended September 30. The asset manager posts pretax profit of GBP14.9 million, down 15% from GBP17.5 million a year earlier. Assets under management at September 30 were GBP10.57 billion, down 24% from GBP13.93 billion. More positively, assets under management recover to around GBP11.3 billion at November 25 and the firm sees a return to net positive flows in its funds during the first two months of its current financial year. Chief Executive Mark O'Shea says the results are "resilient" despite tougher market conditions and adds the firm is "well-positioned" to achieve its long-term growth ambitions.

----------

Tern PLC, up 5.0% at 11.03 pence, 12-month range 6.60p - 18.89p. Notes that Device Authority Ltd has expanded its business and technology relationship with an existing "tier one" automotive supply chain customer, winning a contract value of over USD1.2 million over five years. Tern has a 54% stake in the internet of things technology firm. The contract is for the deployment of Device Authority's KeyScaler technology which provides identity management services.

----------

AIM - LOSERS

----------

Orosur Mining Inc, down 31% at 8.78 pence, 12-month range 7.03p - 19.00p. Reports disappointing assay results for four additional diamond holes at the Pepas and Pupino prospects at its Anza project in Colombia. The project is a joint venture with Colombian company Minera Monte Aguila. The assay results indicate the best grade of gold and silver was found at Pepas hole number 009. The results at Pepas 009 show lower levels of gold mineralisation than intersected in previous drilling. No significant results were found at the Pupino prospect. The firm adds it will now shift its focus to groundwork.

----------

ReNeuron Group PLC, down 18% at 18.35 pence, 12-month range 15.00p - 95.22p. Says that it has been investigating an equity raise with investors, but explains "unfavourable conditions" in small-cap equity markets meant this was not possible. Adds that, following a review of its cost base and planned initiatives, savings have been identified in order to extend the firm's cash runway until "at least the start of the fourth calendar quarter of 2023" to ensure the continued development of its technology platform. The stem cell and exosomes technology company also reports a narrowed loss in in the six months ended September 30. Pretax loss totals GBP3.8 million, narrowed from a loss of GBP6.0 million the year before. ReNeuron's revenue multiplies to GBP438,000 from GBP58,000 the year before.

----------

By Heather Rydings; heatherrydings@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NASDAQ COLOMBIA 0.05% 280.178893 Real-time Quote.-23.44%
OROSUR MINING INC. 8.57% 0.19 End-of-day quote.-11.63%
PREMIER MITON GROUP PLC 18.60% 108.52 Delayed Quote.-53.08%
RENEURON GROUP PLC -24.44% 16.155 Delayed Quote.-72.56%
SILVER -0.06% 22.6718 Delayed Quote.-4.12%
TERN PLC 8.10% 11.35 Delayed Quote.-16.00%
All news about RENEURON GROUP PLC
05:42aAIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Orosur Mining drops on disappointing assays
AN
04:32aReNeuron loss narrows amid lower costs and surging revenue
AN
02:02aEarnings Flash (RENE.L) RENEURON GROUP Reports Fiscal H1 Revenue GBP438,000
MT
02:02aEarnings Flash (RENE.L) RENEURON GROUP Posts Fiscal H1 Loss GBX-5.60
MT
09/14ReNeuron Group Appoints CFO, Chief Business Officer
MT
09/14ReNeuron Group plc Announces Management Changes
CI
09/14ReNeuron Group plc Appoints John Hawkins as Chief Financial Officer
CI
08/16ReNeuron Group plc Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
08/01FTSE 100 Gains, Led by HSBC and Pearson
DJ
08/01ReNeuron's CFO to Become CEO in Early September
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RENEURON GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 0,69 M 0,82 M 0,82 M
Net income 2023 -9,52 M -11,4 M -11,4 M
Net cash 2023 5,45 M 6,50 M 6,50 M
P/E ratio 2023 -1,39x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 13,4 M 16,0 M 16,0 M
EV / Sales 2023 11,6x
EV / Sales 2024 27,6x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 69,2%
Chart RENEURON GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
ReNeuron Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENEURON GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 23,50 GBX
Average target price 78,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 234%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Catherine Isted Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Michael Hawkins Chief Financial Officer & Director
Iain Gladstone Ross Non-Executive Chairman
Randolph Corteling Chief Scientific Officer
Suzanne Hancock Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RENEURON GROUP PLC-72.56%16
MODERNA, INC.-28.55%67 581
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-21.83%40 495
LONZA GROUP AG-33.17%38 281
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.29.88%27 139
SEAGEN INC.-21.72%22 538