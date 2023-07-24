NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the annual general meeting (the "AGM" or the "Meeting") of ReNeuron Group plc (incorporated and registered in England and Wales with registered no. 5474163) (the "Company") will be held at the offices of Covington & Burling LLP, Level 54, 22 Bishopsgate, London EC2N 4BQ on 22 August 2023 at

9.30 a.m. to consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolutions, of which Resolutions 1 to 5 will be proposed as ordinary resolutions and Resolution 6 will be proposed as a special resolution.

The Board welcomes the opportunity to invite shareholders to attend the AGM in person. Persons intending to attend and vote at the meeting in person will need a QR code to access the meeting venue. Such QR code will need to be displayed on a smartphone or similar device. A QR code will be able to be obtained in advance by emailing externalproxyqueries@computershare.co.uk with your full name and email address. Please note that this email address should be used for this purpose only, and the Registrar will not be able to respond to any other form of communication or enquiry sent to this email address. Persons who have not obtained a QR code in advance will be able to obtain one at the meeting venue.

If shareholders are unable to attend the meeting in person, then they are encouraged to submit their votes by proxy by appointing the Chairman of the AGM as their proxy, so that their votes can be taken into account.

Shareholders are also encouraged to submit any questions for the Chairman to info@reneuron.com at least 48 hours prior to the Meeting. Shareholders that are able to attend the AGM in person will also have an opportunity to ask questions at the Meeting. Where appropriate, questions and answers will be collated and later published on the Company's website at www.reneuron.com.

The results of the proposed resolutions will be published on our website at www.reneuron.com and announced via RIS Announcement as soon as practicable after the conclusion of the AGM.

Ordinary business

To receive and adopt the Company's Annual Report and Accounts for the financial year ended 31 March 2023 and the Directors' Report, and the Independent Auditors' Report on those accounts. To reappoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Company from the conclusion of this annual general meeting until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company at which accounts are laid and to authorise the Directors to determine the remuneration of the auditors. To reappoint as a Director John Hawkins, who having been appointed by the Board since the last Annual General Meeting of the Company is retiring in accordance with Article 114 of the Company's Articles of Association and who being eligible is offering himself for reappointment. To reappoint as a Director Iain Ross, who is retiring by rotation in accordance with Article 122 of the Company's Articles of Association and, being eligible, is offering himself for reappointment.

Special business

5. That the Directors of the Company be and are hereby generally and unconditionally authorised, pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "2006 Act") to: