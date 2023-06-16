ReNeuron : Annual Report 2023

Executive Chairman's Statement

Dear Shareholders,

Our immediate strategic focus remains primarily on our CustomEXTM Exosome Technology Platform, producing exosomes with unique tissue targeting capabilities to deliver a payload of choice to a preferred cell type. Our mission is, in collaboration with academic and industry partners, to develop novel exosome therapeutics for diseases with signiﬁcant unmet needs.

CustomEXTM provides a unique delivery mechanism for a variety of payloads including nucleic acids, proteins, and gene editing technologies. We use our conditionally immortalised induced pluripotent stem cell (CI-iPSC) platform to make allogeneic tissue cells of choice, which have the potential to produce exosomes with tissue speciﬁc targeting ability. Both platforms are supported by an extensive and proprietary intellectual property portfolio.

Our overall strategic goal is to exploit the global drug delivery market opportunity by providing exosomes as a vector to facilitate the delivery of therapeutics. It is estimated that the supply of viral and non-viral vectors is worth c. $2.1 billion1 today increasing up to $3.9 billion1 by 2026 and there is considerable academic and industry interest in the development of next-generation delivery vectors such as exosomes. Over the past few years, peer companies have raised $403 million2 in support of exosome-based activities and secured exosome related license agreements with potential revenues in excess of $3 billion2. We believe our stem-cell derived exosomes can potentially overcome issues such as tissue speciﬁcity, crossing the blood-brain barrier and unwanted immune activation, which have hampered ﬁrst-generation drug delivery platforms. So, through the combination of our two proprietary platforms we are competitively well positioned to exploit this growing market opportunity.

Financial highlights

In January 2023, the Company undertook a restructuring of the business, reducing headcount by 40% and lowering variable costs of the business, with the latest forecasted cash runway now extending into mid-calendar year 2024. The full beneﬁt of the cost savings from this restructuring will not be seen until ﬁnancial year 2024. Revenue for the year was £0.5 million (2022: £0.4 million) related to income from partner funded development activities and royalty income. We also saw reduced operating costs of £7.6 million (2022: £11.6 million) primarily due to a reduction in clinical trial related costs following the strategic review in January 2022. This reduction was partly offset by additional investment made in the exosome technology platform.

Net cash used in operating activities was £7.5 million (2022: £7.4 million). Cash used was higher than the loss for the year which is explained by changes in working capital and capital investment made to support exosome platform development. Cash, cash equivalents and bank deposits at 31 March 2023 were £7.2 million (31 March 2022: £14.5 million). Loss for the year was £5.4 million (2022: loss of £9.7 million), the reduction being driven by lower costs and increased revenue as noted above.

Corporate and organisational development

There have been several senior leadership team changes over the last 12 months. In September 2022, the Company announced that John Hawkins had been promoted to Chief Financial Ofﬁcer and joined the ReNeuron Board, Dr. Randolph Corteling assumed the role of Chief Scientiﬁc Ofﬁcer, Suzanne Hancock was appointed as Chief Operations Ofﬁcer and Simon Dew, an experienced business development professional with signiﬁcant track record of dealmaking in the exosome ﬁled, would be joining the Company as Chief Business Ofﬁcer.

In December 2022, Catherine Isted stepped down as Chief Executive Ofﬁcer and Iain Ross was appointed as Executive Chairman. Subsequently the Company undertook a restructuring of the business with an internal operational re-alignment in line with the business needs resulting in a reduction of headcount of 40% and a lowering of the variable costs of the business.

