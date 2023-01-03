Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. ReNeuron Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RENE   GB00BF5G6K95

RENEURON GROUP PLC

(RENE)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:51 2023-01-03 am EST
8.800 GBX   +0.57%
06:22aReNeuron Chair Iain Ross moves to executive chair as CEO departs
AN
06:13aHigh UK Borrowing Could Force Additional DMO Remit Revision
DJ
04:08aFTSE 100 Rises Ahead of Expected Gains on Wall Street
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ReNeuron Chair Iain Ross moves to executive chair as CEO departs

01/03/2023 | 06:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - ReNeuron Group PLC on Tuesday said its chief executive officer has left immediately, replaced by an executive chair.

The Bridgend, Wales-based stem cell and exosomes technology company said Catherine Isted stepped down as CEO with immediate effect on Tuesday, prompting the move of Non-Executive Chair Iain Ross to executive chair.

Ross has been on the board since 2021 and will lead a restructuring of the business, ReNeuron said.

It described Ross as an experienced industry executive, having led several successful biotech turnarounds, including recent examples such as Redx Pharma PLC and Silence Therapeutics PLC.

Ross has run the business as chair since February last year with support from then-chief financial officer Isted, after Olav Hellobo resigned as CEO following seven years in the role.

Tuesday's announcement marked Ross' appointment as executive chair, which means he will now run the business without Isted's support, who had been promoted to CEO in August.

Senior Independent Director Barbara Staehelin said: "We would like to thank Catherine for her contribution over the past 17 months, initially as CFO and more recently as CEO, and wish her well in the future. We are excited about the future of the company and are very grateful to Iain for agreeing to lead the company going forward."

ReNeuron said further announcements will be made in due course.

Shares in ReNeuron were up 0.1% to 8.80 pence each in London on Tuesday morning.

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
REDX PHARMA PLC -2.33% 63 Delayed Quote.0.00%
RENEURON GROUP PLC 0.57% 8.8 Delayed Quote.0.00%
All news about RENEURON GROUP PLC
06:22aReNeuron Chair Iain Ross moves to executive chair as CEO departs
AN
06:13aHigh UK Borrowing Could Force Additional DMO Remit Revision
DJ
04:08aFTSE 100 Rises Ahead of Expected Gains on Wall Street
DJ
03:00aStocks called higher; China factory sector shrinks
AN
02:47aReNeuron CEO Steps Down, New Executive Chair Appointed To Lead Restructuring
MT
2022AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Orosur Mining drops on disappointing assays
AN
2022ReNeuron loss narrows amid lower costs and surging revenue
AN
2022Earnings Flash (RENE.L) RENEURON GROUP Reports Fiscal H1 Revenue GBP438,000
MT
2022Earnings Flash (RENE.L) RENEURON GROUP Posts Fiscal H1 Loss GBX-5.60
MT
2022ReNeuron Group plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended September 30, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RENEURON GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 0,69 M 0,83 M 0,83 M
Net income 2023 -7,61 M -9,17 M -9,17 M
Net cash 2023 4,29 M 5,17 M 5,17 M
P/E ratio 2023 -0,66x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 5,00 M 6,02 M 6,02 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,04x
EV / Sales 2024 14,5x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 69,2%
Chart RENEURON GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
ReNeuron Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENEURON GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 8,75 GBX
Average target price 78,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 797%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Catherine Isted Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Michael Hawkins Chief Financial Officer & Director
Iain Gladstone Ross Non-Executive Chairman
Randolph Corteling Chief Scientific Officer
Suzanne Hancock Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RENEURON GROUP PLC0.00%6
MODERNA, INC.0.00%69 006
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.0.00%38 056
LONZA GROUP AG0.00%36 325
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.0.00%29 238
SEAGEN INC.0.00%23 860