  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  ReNeuron Group plc
  News
  Summary
    RENE   GB00BF5G6K95

RENEURON GROUP PLC

(RENE)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/18 03:33:58 am
120.72 GBX   +3.62%
ReNeuron : Further changes in the Board of Directors

10/18/2021 | 03:22am EDT
("ReNeuron" or the "Company")

ReNeuron announces further changes in the Board of Directors

ReNeuron Group plc (AIM: RENE), a UK-based global leader in the development of cell-based therapeutics, provides an update on changes to the Company's Board of Directors.

Following the recent appointment of Iain Ross as the new Non-Executive Chairman of the Board and Barbara Staehelin's appointment as a Senior Independent Non-Executive Director, the Company is pleased to confirm that, as announced on 6 August, Catherine Isted has now joined the Company as Chief Financial Officer and has been appointed to the ReNeuron Board as an Executive Director.

In view of these changes Professor Sir Chris Evans OBE, who has long been involved in the Company and on the Board for nearly nine years, hence would shortly be deemed non-independent, has decided now is the right time to stand down from the Board with immediate effect. Chris has agreed to continue to remain as an adviser to the Board.

Iain Ross, Chairman, commented:"Chris has been a major supporter of the Company for nearly 20 years and his contribution has been invaluable. I want to thank him on behalf of the Board & Management for his service and support and for agreeing to be on hand to continue to provide his wise council. These changes highlight our commitment to a balanced and diverse board as we continue to advance our technologies and enhance shareholder value."

Professor Sir Chris Evans said:"I remain absolutely committed to the Company and I am very excited about its prospects under Iain's leadership of the Board and feel now is the right time to let the new team make the necessary changes as it continues to build for the future. I stand ready to help the Board & Management team in any way I can."

As of the 18 October, the members of the ReNeuron Board of Directors are:

Iain Ross, Non-Executive Chairman

Olav Hellebo, Chief Executive Officer

Catherine Isted, Chief Financial Officer

Barbara Staehelin, Senior Independent Non-Executive Director

Dr Tim Corn MSc FFPM FRCPsych, Non-Executive Director

Mark Evans, Non-Executive Director

Dr Mike Owen Ph.D, Independent Non-Executive Director

ENDS

Contacts:

ReNeuron

www.reneuron.com/investors

Olav Hellebø, Chief Executive Officer

Catherine Isted, Chief Financial Officer

Via Walbrook PR

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (NOMAD and Joint Broker)

Ben Maddison, Stewart Wallace

+44 (0)20 7710 7600

Allenby Capital Limited(Joint Broker)

+44 (0)20 3328 5656

James Reeve/George Payne (Corporate Finance)

Stefano Aquilino (Sales & Corporate Broking)

Walbrook PR (Media & Investor Relations)

+44 (0)20 7933 8780 or reneuron@walbrookpr.com

Paul McManus, Alice Woodings

+44 (0)7980 541 893 / +44 (0)7407 804 654

About ReNeuron

ReNeuron is a global leader in cell-based therapeutics, harnessing its unique stem cell technologies to develop 'off the shelf' stem cell treatments, without the need for immunosuppressive drugs. The Company's lead cell therapy candidate is in clinical development for the blindness-causing disease, retinitis pigmentosa.

ReNeuron is also advancing its proprietary exosome technology platform as a potential delivery system for drugs that treat diseases of the brain. The Company also has the ability through its conditionally immortalised induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) platform to make any tissue cells of choice; in-house programmes are focused on treatments for blood cancers and diabetes.

ReNeuron's shares are traded on the London AIM market under the symbol RENE.L. For further information visit www.reneuron.com

Disclaimer

ReNeuron Group plc published this content on 18 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2021 07:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
