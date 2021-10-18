ReNeuron : Further changes in the Board of Directors

("ReNeuron" or the "Company")

ReNeuron announces further changes in the Board of Directors

ReNeuron Group plc (AIM: RENE), a UK-based global leader in the development of cell-based therapeutics, provides an update on changes to the Company's Board of Directors.

Following the recent appointment of Iain Ross as the new Non-Executive Chairman of the Board and Barbara Staehelin's appointment as a Senior Independent Non-Executive Director, the Company is pleased to confirm that, as announced on 6 August, Catherine Isted has now joined the Company as Chief Financial Officer and has been appointed to the ReNeuron Board as an Executive Director.

In view of these changes Professor Sir Chris Evans OBE, who has long been involved in the Company and on the Board for nearly nine years, hence would shortly be deemed non-independent, has decided now is the right time to stand down from the Board with immediate effect. Chris has agreed to continue to remain as an adviser to the Board.

Iain Ross, Chairman, commented : "Chris has been a major supporter of the Company for nearly 20 years and his contribution has been invaluable. I want to thank him on behalf of the Board & Management for his service and support and for agreeing to be on hand to continue to provide his wise council. These changes highlight our commitment to a balanced and diverse board as we continue to advance our technologies and enhance shareholder value."

Professor Sir Chris Evans said:"I remain absolutely committed to the Company and I am very excited about its prospects under Iain's leadership of the Board and feel now is the right time to let the new team make the necessary changes as it continues to build for the future. I stand ready to help the Board & Management team in any way I can."

As of the 18 October, the members of the ReNeuron Board of Directors are:

Iain Ross, Non-Executive Chairman

Olav Hellebo, Chief Executive Officer

Catherine Isted, Chief Financial Officer

Barbara Staehelin, Senior Independent Non-Executive Director

Dr Tim Corn MSc FFPM FRCPsych, Non-Executive Director

Mark Evans, Non-Executive Director

Dr Mike Owen Ph.D, Independent Non-Executive Director

