ReNeuron : Regulatory approval for continuation of Phase 2a RP trial

1 October 2021

ReNeuron Group plc

("ReNeuron" or the "Company")

Regulatory approval for continuation of Phase 2a RP trial

ReNeuron Group plc (AIM: RENE), a UK-based global leader in the development of cell-based therapeutics, provides an update on the Company's Phase 2a clinical evaluations for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa ('RP'), an inherited, degenerative eye disease.

Further to the update on 9 June 2021,the Company has received regulatory approval to restart the study in all geographies. Recruitment for the study has resumed, with two patients scheduled to be treated in October and all remaining patients expected to be treated by the end of 2021. Given this, the Company now expects to present early efficacy data on the expansion cohort in Q1 2022 and remains on track for advancing the programme into the next clinical trial by the end of 2022.

Olav Hellebø, CEO, commented: "We are pleased to be back on track, having received the required regulatory approvals and now recruiting in all our target geographies for our Phase 2a clinical trial of our hRPC cell therapy candidate in retinitis pigmentosa."

ENDS Contacts: ReNeuron www.reneuron.com/investors Olav Hellebø, Chief Executive Officer Via Walbrook PR Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (NOMAD and Joint Broker) +44 (0)20 7710 7600 Ben Maddison, Stewart Wallace Allenby Capital Limited (Joint Broker) +44 (0)20 3328 5656 James Reeve/George Payne (Corporate Finance) Stefano Aquilino (Sales & Corporate Broking) Walbrook PR (Media & Investor Relations) +44 (0)20 7933 8780 or reneuron@walbrookpr.com Paul McManus, Alice Woodings +44 (0)7980 541 893 / +44 (0)7407 804 654

About ReNeuron

ReNeuron is a global leader in cell-based therapeutics, harnessing its unique stem cell technologies to develop 'off the shelf' stem cell treatments for disease with significant unmet needs. The Company's lead cell therapy candidate is in clinical development for the blindness-causing disease, retinitis pigmentosa.

ReNeuron is also advancing its proprietary exosome technology platform as a potential delivery system for drugs that treat diseases of the central nervous system and other disorders. The Company also has the ability through its conditionally immortalised induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) platform to make allogeneic tissue cells of choice; in-house programmes are currently focused on treatments for blood cancers and diabetes.

ReNeuron's shares are traded on the London AIM market under the symbol RENE.L. For further information visit www.reneuron.com