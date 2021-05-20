ReNeuron : Appointment of Chief Scientific Officer

('ReNeuron' or the 'Company')

Appointment of Chief Scientific Officer

ReNeuron Group plc (AIM: RENE), a UK-based global leader in the development of cell-based therapeutics, announces the appointment of Dr Stefano Pluchino as Chief Scientific Officer with immediate effect. Dr Pluchino will join the Company on a part-time basis and brings with him a wealth of knowledge of cell and gene therapy.

Dr Stefano Pluchino is Reader in Regenerative Neuroimmunology and Honorary Consultant at the University of Cambridge since 2010. He obtained his MD and PhD at the University of Siena, Italy, and progressed to two consecutive post doctorate appointments at the San Raffaele Scientific Institute in Milan, Italy.

Dr Pluchino has published over 120 peer-reviewed papers, including several in top journals, including Nature, Cell and Cell Stem Cell, and is internationally recognised as a leader and pioneer in the field of regenerative neuroimmunology. He was the recipient of the 2003 European Charcot Foundation (ECF) Award, the 2006 Serono Foundation Multiple Sclerosis Award, the 2007 Rita Levi-Montalcini award, hosted by the Italian Foundation for Multiple Sclerosis, the 2009 Italian Ministry of Health Young Investigator Award and the 2010 International Royan Award for outstanding research in Stem Cell Biology and Technology.

Olav Hellebø, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

'We are delighted to welcome Dr Pluchino to ReNeuron. His extensive experience of cell and gene therapy as well as deep knowledge in the exosomes field will be invaluable to us in what is an incredibly exciting and progressive time . Dr Pluchino's work is widely recognised, and we look forward to working alongside him, as ReNeuron continues to grow and develop its pipeline.'

ENDS

Contacts:

ReNeuron www.reneuron.com/investors Olav Hellebø, Chief Executive Officer Via Walbrook PR Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (NOMAD and Joint Broker) Ben Maddison, Stewart Wallace +44 (0)20 7710 7600 Allenby Capital Limited(Joint Broker) +44 (0)20 3328 5656 James Reeve/George Payne (Corporate Finance) Tim Sohal (Sales & Corporate Broking) Walbrook PR (Media & Investor Relations) +44 (0)20 7933 8780 or reneuron@walbrookpr.com Paul McManus, Alice Woodings +44 (0)7980 541 893 / +44 (0)7407 804 654

About ReNeuron

ReNeuron is a global leader in cell-based therapeutics, harnessing its unique stem cell technologies to develop 'off the shelf' stem cell treatments, without the need for immunosuppressive drugs. The Company's lead cell therapy candidate is in clinical development for the blindness-causing disease, retinitis pigmentosa.

ReNeuron is also advancing its proprietary exosome technology platform as a potential delivery system for drugs that treat diseases of the brain. The Company also has the ability through its conditionally immortalised induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) platform to make any tissue cells of choice; in-house programmes are focused on treatments for blood cancers and diabetes.

ReNeuron's shares are traded on the London AIM market under the symbol RENE.L. For further information visit www.reneuron.com