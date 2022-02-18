Log in
ReNew Announces Date and Conference Call Details for Q3 FY 22 Earnings Report

02/18/2022 | 04:14pm EST
GURGAON, India, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ReNew Energy Global plc ("ReNew" or "the Company") (Nasdaq: RNW, RNWWW), India's leading renewable energy company, today announced it will issue its third quarter fiscal year 2022 earnings report after the close of the market on February 24, 2022.

A conference call has been scheduled to discuss the earnings results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (7:00 p.m. IST) on February 25, 2022. The conference call can be accessed live via at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2spfx5if or by phone (toll-free) by dialing US/ Canada: 1 855 881 1339` UK: 0800 051 8245, India: 0008 0010 08443; Singapore: 800 101 2785; and Japan: 005 3116 1281 or +61 7 3145 4010 (toll). An audio replay will be available following the call on the ReNew Investor Relations website at https://investors.renewpower.in/news-events/events.

About ReNew
ReNew is one of the largest renewable energy Independent Power Producers (IPPs) in India and globally. ReNew develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind and solar energy projects, hydro projects and distributed solar energy projects. As of February 1, 2022, ReNew had a total capacity of 10.2 GW of renewable energy projects across India including commissioned and committed projects. For more information, please visit: www.renewpower.in; Follow ReNew Power on Twitter @ReNew_Power

Media Contacts:
Kamil Zaheer
Tel: +91 9811538880
Kamil.zaheer@renewpower.in 

Investors
Nathan Judge
Anunay Shahi
Ir@renewpower.in

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/renew-announces-date-and-conference-call-details-for-q3-fy-22-earnings-report-301485940.html

SOURCE ReNew Energy Global PLC


© PRNewswire 2022
