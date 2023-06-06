ReNew Energy Global : Announces Results for the Fourth Quarter (Q4 FY23) and Fiscal 2023, both ended March 31, 2023 - Form 6-K 06/06/2023 | 04:34pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields ReNew Announces Results for the Fourth Quarter (Q4 FY23) and Fiscal 2023, both ended March 31, 2023 June 6, 2023:ReNew Energy Global Plc ("ReNew" or "the Company") (Nasdaq: RNW, RNWWW), a leading decarbonisation solutions company, today announced its consolidated IFRS results for Q4 FY23 and the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. Operating Highlights: As of March 31, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 13.7 GWs, a 28.2% increase year on year, of which ~ 8.0 GWs are commissioned and 5.7 GWs are committed. 101 MW of Purchase Power Agreements ("PPAs") were signed in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2023 and only ~1% of our total portfolio have Letters of Award that await PPA. Total Income (or total revenue) for Q4 FY23 was INR 25,916 million (US$ 315 million), an increase of 47.1% over Q4 FY22. Adjusted EBITDA(2) for Q4 FY23 was INR 12,010 million (US$ 146 million), as against INR 12,787 million (US$ 156 million) in Q4 FY22. Net profit for Q4 FY23 was INR 74 million (US$ 1 million) compared to a net loss of INR 3,554 million (US$ 43 million) for Q4 FY22. Cash Flow to equity(2)("CFe") for Q4 was an outflow of INR 4,631 million (US$ 56 million), as compared to an outflow of INR 5,016 million (US$ 61 million) in Q4 FY22. Total Income (or total revenue) for FY23 was INR 89,309 million (US$ 1,087 million), an increase of 29.1% over FY22. Adjusted EBITDA(2) for FY23 was INR 62,004 million (US$ 754 million), an increase of 12.4% over FY22. Net loss for FY23 was INR 5,029 million (US$ 61 million) compared to a net loss of INR 16,128 million (US$ 196 million) for FY22. Cash Flow to equity(2) ("CFe") for FY23 was an inflow of INR 15,179 million (US$ 185 million), an increase of 17.8% over FY22. Days Sales Outstanding ("DSO") ended Q4 FY23 at 138 days, a 74-day improvement year on year. Note: the translation of Indian rupees into U.S. dollars has been made at INR 82.19 to US$ 1.00. See note 1 for more information. Key Operating Metrics As of March 31, 2023, our total portfolio consisted of 13,700 MWs an increase of 28.2% year on year, and commissioned capacity was 7,981 MWs, an increase of 5.5% year on year of which 3,967 MWs were wind, 3,915 MWs were solar and 99 MWs were hydro. We commissioned 187 MWs of wind assets and 227 MWs of solar assets during FY23. We commissioned 46 MWs of wind assets and 170 MWs of solar assets during Q4 FY23. Electricity Sold Total electricity sold for FY23 was 17,129 million kWh, an increase of 22.2% over FY22. Total electricity sold in Q4 FY23 was 3,875 million kWh, an increase of 9.2% over Q4 FY22. Electricity sold for FY23 from wind assets was 8,637 million kWh, an increase of 5.7% over FY22. Electricity sold for FY23 from solar assets was 8,075 million kWh, an increase of 43.6% over FY22. Electricity sold for FY23 from hydro assets was 417 million kWh, an increase of 79.7% over FY22. The hydro assets were acquired in August 2021. Electricity sold in Q4 FY23 from wind assets was 1,698 million kWh, an increase of 13.9% over Q4 FY22. Electricity sold in Q4 FY23 from solar assets was 2,143 million kWh, an increase of 6.8% over Q4 FY22. Electricity sold in Q4 FY23 for hydro assets was 34 million kWh, a decrease of 33.0% over Q4 FY22. Plant Load Factor Our weighted average Plant Load Factor ("PLF") for FY23 for wind assets was 25.5%, compared to 25.6% for FY22. The PLF for FY23 for solar assets was 24.8% compared to 23.0% for FY22. Our weighted average Plant Load Factor ("PLF") for Q4 FY23 for wind assets was 20.0%, compared to 18.3% for Q4 FY22. The PLF for Q4 FY23 for solar assets was 26.5% compared to 26.0% for Q4 FY22. Average Selling Price The average selling price for FY23 was INR 4.12 per unit, compared to INR 4.21 per unit for FY22. Further, the average selling price for Q4 FY23 was INR 4.06 per unit, compared to INR 4.17 per unit for Q4 FY22. Total Income Total Income for FY23 was INR 89,309 million (US$ 1,087 million), an increase of 29.1% over FY22. The increase in total income was primarily due to an increasein operating capacity and, late payment surcharges from customers partially offset by lower income from carbon credit sales. Total income includes finance income and fair value change in derivative instruments of INR 2,910 million (US$ 35 million) and change in the fair value of warrants of INR 1,356 million (US$ 17 million) for FY23. Total Income for Q4 FY23 was INR 25,916 million (US$ 315 million), an increase of 47.1% over Q4 FY22. The increase in total income was primarily due to an increase in operating capacity. Total income includes finance income and fair value change in derivative instruments of INR 905 million (US$ 11 million). Employee Benefit Expenses Employee benefit expenses of FY23 were INR 4,413 million (US$ 54 million), a decrease of 2.0% over FY22. The decrease is primarily on account of the absence of listing related expenses in FY23 offset by an increase in headcount. Employee benefit expenses for Q4 FY23 were INR 1,178 million (US$ 14 million), an increase of 9.3% over Q4 FY22 primarily due to an increase in headcount. Other Expenses Other Expenses, which include Operating & Maintenance (O&M) as well as General & Administrative (G&A), for FY23 was INR 13,636 million (US$ 166 million), an increase of 37.4% over FY22. Other Expenses for Q4 FY23 were INR 5,291 million (US$ 64 million), an increase of 54.3% over Q4 FY22. The increase was primarily driven by capacity additions, higher travel cost post Covid, and a charge of INR 1,436 million (US$ 17 million) for liquidated damages and impairment of carbon credits. Finance Costs and fair value change in derivative instruments Finance costs and fair value change in derivative instruments for FY23 was INR 50,966 million (US$ 620 million), an increase of 22.2% over FY22. The increase in finance costs was primarily due to higher borrowing related to increased capacity as well as, non-cash mark to market adjustments of INR 6,816 million (US$ 83 million). Finance costs and fair value change in derivative instruments for Q4 FY23 was INR 9,209 million (US$ 112 million), a decrease of 28.2% over Q4 FY22. The decrease in finance costs was primarily due to refinancing of debt at lower rates and lower non-cash mark to market adjustments for the quarter versus the same quarter in the prior year. Net Profit/ Loss The net loss of FY23 was INR 5,029 million (US$ 61 million) compared to a net loss of INR 16,128 million (US$ 196 million) for FY22. The net loss of FY22 included a one-time listing related expense of INR 10,512 Mn (US$ 128 million). The net profit for Q4 FY23 was INR 74 million (US$ 1 million) compared to a net loss of INR 3,554 million (US$ 43 million) for Q4 FY22, with the improvement mostly due to higher total income and lower non-cash mark to market adjustments for the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA (Non-IFRS) of FY23 was INR 62,004 million (US$ 754 million), an increase of 12.4% over FY22. Adjusted EBITDA Q4 FY23 was INR 12,010 million (US$ 146 million), as compared to INR 12,787 million (US$ 156 million) in Q4 FY22. Further, pursuant to IFRIC 12 (Service Concession Arrangements) related to our investment in transmission, we have recognized Gross revenue of INR 7,549 million (US$ 92 million) and Adjusted EBITDA of INR 323 million (US$ 4 million) in Q4 FY23. This is a non-IFRS measure. For more information, see "Use of Non-IFRS Measures" elsewhere in this release. IFRS refers to International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. In addition, reconciliations of non-IFRS measures to IFRS financial measures, and operating results are included at the end of this release. FY 24 Guidance The Company expects to complete construction on between 1,750 to 2,250 MW's by the end of Fiscal Year 2024. The Company's Adjusted EBITDA and Cash Flow to equity guidance for FY24 is subject to weather being similar to FY23. Financial Year Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA/share Cash Flow to equity (CFe) CFe/share FY24 INR 60,000 - INR 66,000 million INR 149 - INR 164 INR 6,000 - INR 8,000 million INR 15 - INR 20 Cash Flow Cash generated from operating activities of FY23 was INR 62,572 million (US$ 761 million), compared to INR 42,390 million (US$ 516 million) for FY22, an increase of 47.6% over FY22. Cash generated from operating activities for Q4 FY23 was INR 13,041 million (US$ 159 million), compared to INR 19,673 million (US$ 239 million) for Q4 FY22. The increase for the full year was primarily on account of higher total income and lower working capital due to improved collections. The decrease for Q4 FY23 was primarily due to an increase in expenses related to contracted assets reflecting the adoption of IFRIC 12. Cash used in investing activities for FY23 was INR 71,978 million (US$ 876 million), compared to INR 124,747 million (US$ 1,518 million) for FY22. Cash used in investing activities for Q4 FY23 was INR 14,999 million (US$ 182 million), compared to INR 20,383 million (US$ 248 million) for Q4 FY22. Cash was used primarily towards capital expenditures on organic growth. Cash generated in financing activities for FY23 was INR 19,113 million (US$ 233 million), compared to cash generated from financing activities of INR 90,038 million (US$ 1,095 million) for FY22. Cash generated in financing for Q4 FY23 was INR 32,599 million (US$ 397 million), compared to cash generated from financing activities of INR 14,198 million (US$ 173 million) in Q4 FY22. Cash was generated primarily from borrowings. Capital Expenditure During FY23, we commissioned 414 MWs of projects for which our capex wasINR 24,523 million (US$ 298 million). Liquidity Position As of March 31, 2023, we had INR 77,022 million (US$ 937 million) of cash and bank balances. This included an aggregate of cash and cash equivalents of INR 38,182 million (US$ 465 million) as per the cash flow statement and INR 38,840 million (US$ 473 million) as bank balances other than cash and cash equivalents. Debt Gross debt on March 31, 2023 was INR 530,852 million (US$ 6,459 million). Receivables Total receivables, as on March 31, 2023, was INR 30,659 million (US$ 373 million) of which INR 4,016 million (US$ 49 million) was unbilled and others. The day sales outstanding was 138 as on March 31, 2023, as compared to 212 as on March 31, 2022, an improvement of 74 days year on year. Andhra Pradesh Discom (Distribution Companies being our customers) had total receivables of INR 11,428 million (US$ 139 million) as of March 31, 2023 compared to INR 17,679 million (US$ 215 million) as of March 31, 2022. Other Updates On May 31 2023, ReNew entered into a partnership with PETRONAS' clean energy subsidiary Gentari, where Gentari will purchase a 49% equity stake in ReNew's 403 MW Peak Power project. As part of the partnership ReNew will invest approximately INR 3,130 million (~USD 38 million) for its 51% stake in the project and through its affiliates, will undertake EPC, O&M, and project management for the project. The Peak Power project has a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement ("PPA") with Solar Energy Corporation of India ("SECI"), an Indian central government-owned entity with a AAA rating by ICRA, for supplying electricity at a peak tariff of INR 6.85/kWh (~USD 8.3¢) and an off-peak tariff of INR 2.88/kWh (~USD 3.5¢). Use of Non-IFRS Financial Measures Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA is a non- IFRS financial measure. We present Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure of its performance. This measurement is not recognized in accordance with IFRS and should not be viewed as an alternative to IFRS measures of performance. The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as Profit/(loss) for the period plus (a) current and deferred tax, (b) finance costs and FV changes on derivative instruments, (c) change in fair value of warrants (if recorded as expense) (d) depreciation and amortisation, (e) listing expenses, (f) share based payment and other expense related to listing less (g) share in profit/(loss) of jointly controlled entities (h) finance income and FV change in derivative instruments, (I) change in fair value of warrants (if recorded as income). We believe Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors in assessing our ongoing financial performance and provides improved comparability on a like to like basis between periods through the exclusion of certain items that management believes are not indicative of our operational profitability and that may obscure underlying business results and trends. However, this measure should not be considered in isolation or viewed as a substitute for net income or other measures of performance determined in accordance with IFRS. Moreover, Adjusted EBITDA as used herein is not necessarily comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies due to potential inconsistencies in the methods of calculation. Our management believes this measure is useful to compare general operating performance from period to period and to make certain related management decisions. Adjusted EBITDA is also used by securities analysts, lenders and others in their evaluation of different companies because it excludes certain items that can vary widely across different industries or among companies within the same industry. For example, interest expense can be highly dependent on our capital structure, debt levels and credit ratings. Therefore, the impact of interest expense on earnings can vary significantly among companies. In addition, the tax positions of companies can vary because of their differing abilities to take advantage of tax benefits and because of the tax policies of the various jurisdictions in which they operate. As a result, effective tax rates and tax expenses can vary considerably among companies. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under IFRS. Some of these limitations include: it does not reflect cash expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments or foreign exchange gain/loss; it does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital; it does not reflect significant interest expense or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on outstanding debt; it does not reflect payments made or future requirements for income taxes; and although depreciation, amortization and impairment are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced or paid in the future and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash requirements for such replacements or payments. Investors are encouraged to evaluate each adjustment and the reasons we consider it appropriate for supplemental analysis. For more information, please see the Reconciliations of Net loss to Adjusted EBITDA towards the end of this earnings release. Cash Flow to Equity (CFe) CFe is a Non-IFRS financial measure. We present CFe as a supplemental measure of our performance. This measurement is not recognized in accordance with IFRS and should not be viewed as an alternative to IFRS measures of performance. The presentation of CFe should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. We define CFe as Adjusted EBITDA add non-cash expense and finance income and fair value change in derivative, less interest expense paid, tax paid/(refund) and normalized loan repayments. Normalized loan repayments are repayment of scheduled payments as per the loan agreement. Adhoc payments and refinancing (including planned arrangements/ borrowings in previous periods) are not included in normalized loan repayments. The definition also excludes changes in net working capital and investing activities. We believe IFRS metrics, such as net income (loss) and cash from operating activities, do not provide the same level of visibility into the performance and prospects of our operating business as a result of the long-term capital-intensive nature of our businesses, non-cash depreciation and amortization, cash used for debt servicing as well as investments and costs related to the growth of our business. Our business owns high-value, long-lived assets capable of generating substantial Cash Flows to Equity over time. We believe that external consumers of our financial statements, including investors and research analysts, use CFe both to assess ReNew Power's performance and as an indicator of its success in generating an attractive risk-adjusted total return, assess the value of the business and the platform. + 91 9999384233 Investor Enquiries Nathan Judge Nitin Vaid ir@renew.com RENEW ENERGY GLOBAL PLC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (INR and US$ amounts in millions) As at March 31, As at March 31, 2022 2023 2023 (Audited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (INR) (INR) (USD) Assets Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 437,593 533,842 6,495 Intangible assets 39,724 38,595 470 Right of use assets 7,495 10,618 129 Investment in jointly controlled entities - 3,007 37 Financial assets Investments - 466 6 Derivative instruments - 4,216 51 Trade receivables 1,006 9,686 118 Loans 164 356 4 Others 3,254 1,901 23 Deferred tax assets (net) 1,062 4,708 57 Prepayments 875 1,018 12 Non-current tax assets (net) 4,877 7,207 88 Contract assets - 7,139 87 Other non-current assets 10,081 13,592 165 Total non-current assets 506,131 636,351 7,742 Current assets Inventories 815 1,194 15 Financial assets Investments - 460 6 Derivative instruments 3,593 2,120 26 Trade receivables 44,819 20,973 255 Cash and cash equivalents 28,379 38,182 465 Bank balances other than cash and cash equivalents 50,741 37,837 460 Loans 623 54 1 Others 2,178 4,094 50 Prepayments 970 1,311 16 Contract assets - 572 7 Other current assets 3,001 4,902 60 135,119 111,699 1,359 Assets held for sale 93 64 1 Total current assets 135,212 111,763 1,360 Total assets 641,343 748,114 9,102 Equity and liabilities Equity Issued capital 4,808 4,808 58 Share premium 154,051 154,136 1,875 Hedge reserve (1,328 ) (618 ) (8 ) Share based payment reserve 3,444 5,886 72 Retained losses (38,420 ) (53,622 ) (652 ) Other components of equity (4,116 ) (3,789 ) (46 ) Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent 118,439 106,801 1,299 Non-controlling interests 7,934 12,942 157 Total equity 126,373 119,743 1,457 Non-current liabilities Financial liabilities Interest-bearing loans and borrowings 373,729 467,738 5,691 Lease liabilities 2,999 5,471 67 Derivative instruments - 521 6 Liability for put options with non-controlling interest 8,636 4,422 54 Others 2,087 1,735 21 Deferred government grant 214 203 2 Employee benefit liabilities 169 207 3 Provisions 13,384 16,859 205 Deferred tax liabilities (net) 12,468 15,367 187 Other non-current liabilities 5 3 0 Total non-current liabilities 413,691 512,526 6,236 RENEW ENERGY GLOBAL PLC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (INR and US$ amounts in millions) As at March 31, As at March 31, 2022 2023 2023 (Audited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (INR) (INR) (USD) Current liabilities Financial liabilities Interest-bearing loans and borrowings 14,485 42,523 517 Lease liabilities 455 698 8 Trade payables 5,609 5,394 66 Liability for put options with non-controlling interests 910 987 12 Derivative instruments 4,209 1,654 20 Others (includes current maturities of long term interest-bearing loans and borrowings) 71,636 58,239 709 Deferred government grant 11 11 0 Employee benefit liabilities 179 271 3 Other current liabilities 3,281 4,410 54 Current tax liabilities (net) 504 1,658 20 101,279 115,845 1,409 Liabilities directly associated with the assets held for sale - - - Total current liabilities 101,279 115,845 1,409 Total liabilities 514,970 628,371 7,645 Total equity and liabilities 641,343 748,114 9,102 RENEW ENERGY GLOBAL PLC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS (INR and US$ amounts in millions, except share and par value data) For the three months ended March 31, For the year ended March 31, 2022 2023 2023 2022 2023 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (INR) (INR) (USD) (INR) (INR) (USD) Income Revenue 14,946 23,319 284 59,349 78,223 952 Other operating income 466 133 2 2,694 1,105 13 Late payment surcharge from customers - 37 0 - 1,134 14 Finance income and fair value change in derivative instruments 679 905 11 2,013 2,910 35 Other income 1,524 1,522 19 5,139 4,581 56 Change in fair value of warrants - - - - 1,356 17 Total income 17,615 25,916 315 69,195 89,309 1,087 Expenses Raw materials and consumables used 132 6,910 84 324 6,956 85 Employee benefits expense 1,078 1,178 14 4,501 4,413 54 Depreciation and amortisation 3,733 4,042 49 13,764 15,901 193 Other expenses 3,430 5,291 64 9,925 13,636 166 Finance costs and fair value change in derivative instruments 12,820 9,209 112 41,712 50,966 620 Change in fair value of warrants 263 100 1 690 - - Listing and related expenses - - - 10,512 - - Total expenses 21,456 26,730 325 81,428 91,872 1,118 Loss before share of profit of jointly controlled entities and tax (3,841 ) (814 ) (10 ) (12,233 ) (2,563 ) (31 ) Share in loss of jointly controlled entities - 93 1 - 93 1 Loss before tax (3,841 ) (721 ) (9 ) (12,233 ) (2,470 ) (30 ) Income tax expense Current tax (468 ) (137 ) (2 ) 1,167 955 12 Deferred tax 250 (669 ) (8 ) 2,797 1,593 19 Adjustment of current tax relating to earlier years (69 ) 11 0 (69 ) 11 0 (Loss) / profit for the period (3,554 ) 74 1 (16,128 ) (5,029 ) (61 ) Weighted average number of equity shares in calculating basic and diluted EPS 400,391,525 376,846,553 376,846,553 369,650,313 382,746,025 382,746,025 (Loss) / earning per share Basic and diluted (loss) / earning attributable to ordinary equity holders of the Parent (in INR) (8.76 ) 0.30 0.00 (40.82 ) (12.32 ) (0.15 ) RENEW ENERGY GLOBAL PLC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (INR and US$ amounts in millions) For the three months ended March 31, For the year ended March 31, 2022 2023 2023 2022 2023 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (INR) (INR) (USD) (INR) (INR) (USD) Cash flows from operating activities Loss before tax (3,841 ) (721 ) (9 ) (12,233 ) (2,470 ) (30 ) Adjustments to reconcile loss before tax to net cash flows: Finance costs 12,547 8,888 108 41,088 50,098 610 Depreciation and amortisation 3,733 4,042 49 13,764 15,901 193 Change in fair value of warrants 263 100 1 690 (1,356 ) (17 ) Provision for operation and maintenance equalisation (545 ) (80 ) (1 ) (574 ) (619 ) (8 ) Share based payments 475 378 5 2,410 1,966 24 Listing and related expenses - - - 7,617 - - Interest income (778 ) (912 ) (11 ) (2,013 ) (2,771 ) (34 ) Others (43 ) 788 10 48 1,135 14 Working capital adjustments: (Increase) / decrease in trade receivables 4,913 8,098 99 (9,732 ) 14,483 176 (Increase) / decrease in inventories 525 (762 ) (9 ) (59 ) (1,040 ) (13 ) (Increase) / decrease in other current financial assets 43 (337 ) (4 ) (29 ) (932 ) (11 ) (Increase) / decrease in other non-current financial assets 1,898 (28 ) (0 ) 1,921 (125 ) (2 ) (Increase) / decrease in other current assets (529 ) (19 ) - (476 ) (2,124 ) (26 ) (Increase) / decrease in other non-current assets 150 54 1 106 (363 ) (4 ) (Increase) / decrease in prepayments (1 ) (56 ) (1 ) (532 ) (485 ) (6 ) (Increase) / decrease in contract assets - (7,557 ) (92 ) - (7,557 ) (92 ) Increase / (decrease) in other current financial liabilities 43 - - 15 (42 ) (1 ) Increase / (decrease) in other current liabilities 2,904 3,966 48 1,401 1,129 14 Increase / (decrease) in other non-current liabilities (7 ) 0 0 6 (2 ) (0 ) Increase / (decrease) in contract liabilities (166 ) - - (109 ) - - Increase / (decrease) in trade payables 519 (1,346 ) (16 ) 2,241 (216 ) (3 ) Increase / (decrease) in employee benefit liabilities (19 ) 48 1 (73 ) 104 1 Cash generated from operations 22,083 14,544 177 45,477 64,714 787 Income tax paid (net) (2,410 ) (1,503 ) (18 ) (3,087 ) (2,142 ) (26 ) Net cash generated from operating activities (a) 19,673 13,041 159 42,390 62,572 761 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and right of use assets (17,800 ) (20,989 ) (255 ) (89,830 ) (83,364 ) (1,014 ) Sale of property, plant and equipment 20 18 0 134 56 1 (Investments) / redemption in deposits having residual maturity more than 3 months and mutual funds (net) (8,346 ) 5,931 72 (24,770 ) 12,758 155 Deferred consideration received during the period - - - - 19 0 Disposal of subsidiary, net of cash disposed 4,765 - - 4,765 - - Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired - - - (15,929 ) (90 ) (1 ) Purchase consideration paid - - - - (30 ) (0 ) Government grant received - - - 74 - - Proceeds from interest received 978 192 2 1,759 2,092 25 Contribution to investment funds - (96 ) (1 ) - (449 ) (5 ) Loans given - (55 ) (1 ) (950 ) (55 ) (1 ) Investment in jointly controlled entities - - - - (2,915 ) (35 ) Net cash used in investing activities (b) (20,383 ) (14,999 ) (182 ) (124,747 ) (71,978 ) (876 ) Cash flows from financing activities Capital transaction involving issue of shares (net of transaction cost) - - - 67,978 - - Distribution / cash paid to RPPL's equity holders - - - (19,609 ) - - Shares bought back, held as treasury stock (1,315 ) (3,218 ) (39 ) (1,315 ) (13,276 ) (162 ) Shares issued during the period 21 - - 21 14 0 Acquisition of interest by non-controlling interest in subsidiaries 379 - - 1,450 - - Payment for acquisition of interest from non-controlling interest 4 - - (737 ) (37 ) (0 ) Put options exercised during the period - - - - (980 ) (12 ) Payment of lease liabilities (including payment of interest expense) (101 ) (164 ) (2 ) (295 ) (534 ) (6 ) Payment made for repurchase of vested stock options - - - (610 ) - - Proceeds from shares and compulsory convertible debentures issued by subsidiaries - 1,110 14 - 17,758 216 Proceeds from long term interest-bearing loans and borrowings 74,755 56,990 693 192,905 153,602 1,869 Repayment of long term interest-bearing loans and borrowings (29,592 ) (19,856 ) (242 ) (109,513 ) (122,466 ) (1,490 ) Proceeds from short term interest-bearing loans and borrowings 29,745 32,049 390 98,044 92,970 1,131 Repayment of short term interest-bearing loans and borrowings (46,283 ) (19,629 ) (239 ) (103,728 ) (65,195 ) (793 ) Interest paid (including settlement gain / loss on derivative instruments) (13,415 ) (14,683 ) (179 ) (34,553 ) (42,743 ) (520 ) Net cash generated from / (used in) financing activities (c) 14,198 32,599 397 90,038 19,113 233 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (a) + (b) + (c) 13,488 30,641 373 7,681 9,707 118 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 14,872 7,550 92 20,679 28,379 345 Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 19 (9 ) (0 ) 19 96 1 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 28,379 38,182 465 28,379 38,182 465 Components of cash and cash equivalents Cash and cheque on hand 0 1 0 0 1 0 Balances with banks: - On current accounts 27,359 14,500 176 27,359 14,500 176 - Deposits with original maturity of less than 3 months 1,020 23,681 288 1,020 23,681 288 Total cash and cash equivalents 28,379 38,182 465 28,379 38,182 465 RENEW ENERGY GLOBAL PLC Unaudited NON-IFRS metrices (INR and US$ amounts in millions) Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated: For the three months ended March 31, For the year ended March 31, 2022 2023 2023 2022 2023 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (INR) (INR) (USD) (INR) (INR) (USD) (Loss)/ profit for the period (3,555 ) 74 1 (16,128 ) (5,029 ) (61 ) Less: Finance income and fair value change in derivative instruments (679 ) (905 ) (11 ) (2,013 ) (2,910 ) (35 ) Less: Share in profit of jointly controlled entities - (93 ) (1 ) - (93 ) (1 ) Add: Depreciation and amortisation 3,733 4,042 49 13,764 15,901 193 Add: Finance costs and fair value change in derivative instruments 12,820 9,209 112 41,712 50,966 620 Add / (less): Change in fair value of warrants 263 100 (1 ) 690 (1,356 ) (17 ) Add: Listing and related expenses - 