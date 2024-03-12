ReNew Roadshow
Disclaimer
Forward-Looking Statements
This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the services offered by ReNew Energy Global, the markets in which ReNew Energy Global operates and ReNew Energy Global's future potential financial and operational results. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward- looking statements in this announcement, including but not limited to, the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, the ability to identify and realize additional opportunities, and potential changes and developments in the highly competitive renewable energy and related industries. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in ReNew Energy Global's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on July 31, 2023 and other documents filed by ReNew Energy Global from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and ReNew Energy Global assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. ReNew Energy Global gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.
Non - IFRS Financial Measures
This presentation contains financial measures which have not been calculated in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), including EBITDA because they are a basis upon which our management assesses our performance and we believe they reflect the underlying trends and indicators of our business. Although we believe these measures may be useful for investors for the same reasons, these financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to IFRS financial measures as a measure of the Company's financial condition, profitability and performance or liquidity. In addition, these financial measures may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. We provide further descriptions of these non-IFRS measures and reconciliations of these non-IFRS measures to the corresponding most closely related IFRS measures in annual report on Form 20-F and other documents filed by Renew Energy Global from time to time with the SEC filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on July 31, 2023.
OUR PURPOSE
Our total commissioned capacity is at 8.7 GW
4.4 GW
4.2 GW
0.1 GW
HYDRO
WIND
SOLAR
Overview
Our achievements
One of the largest Indian RE companies with an 8.7 GW operating portfolio.
Our presence
Leading decarbonization solutions company
Presence in 9 states, 150+ sites pan India including utility- scale wind, solar and hydro energy projects, and corporate PPA assets ~13.8 GW aggregate portfolio
Our contribution
Contributes 1.9% to India's power capacity
Helps avoid 1.1% of carbon emissions from India's power sector
Our funding
USD 15 bn+ raised in both equity and debt till date
Our Journey of Transformation
Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated ReNew's first utility-scale wind project at Jasdan, Gujarat
Became the first Renewable
Energy IPP to cross 1GW
commissioned capacityBecame the first Indian RE company to cross 5 GW
Signed framework agreement with the Egyptian government to establish a green hydrogen plant in the Suez Canal economic zone
2011
2012
2015
2016
2017
2019
2021
2022
2023
ReNew is founded and receives
Pioneered commercial
Doubled its operational capacity
Became the 1st Indian RE company
Enters the manufacturing space,
first round of equity funding
installation of India's tallest
and crossed the 2 GW (including
to be listed on the NASDAQ index
starting with two plants at Jaipur and
from Goldman Sachs
wind tower
acquired assets) milestone
and to cross 6 GW of operational
Dholera; crossed 13.8 GW of total RE
capacity
Capacity
Our areas of strength: Delivering superior returns on projects
Complex Power Solutions (Firm Power)
Best return and fastest growing opportunity incurrent market
1.7 GW projects under development, 3.6 GW wins beyond current contracted pipeline
- First mover advantage: First company in India to develop unique RTC and Peak Power projects
- Firm Power: Overcoming the problem of intermittency, combining cheapest source of power in the country to provide firm power
- Better returns: 10-15% higher tariffs and hence better than vanilla projects
- Lower competition, subscription <100%: Limited players in the market with ability to do complex solutions
- Significant portion of growth: Won 3.6 GW of projects over and above the current under development pipeline at a tariff of INR 4.45 per kWh
- Integrated lab to digitize and simulate data for accurate modelling and predictive analysis
- Partnership with Fluence (A Siemens subsidiary) to provide battery solutions, bundled with other sources to provide cheapest firm power
Utility Scale Wind
In-house EPC key competitive advantage
4.4 GW - Largest operating wind portfolio in the country
- In-housewind EPC: Significant competitive advantage through in- house wind EPC capability, ensuring lower cost and timely delivery.
- Industry best wind PLF's, significantly higher than all-India average
- Agreement with Tier I suppliers to secure wind turbines, lower capex
- ~1 GW of wind assets acquired through M&A
Utility Scale Solar
Vertically integrated Solar platform
3.2 GW projects operational and 2.9 GW under development
• Strong track record of executing large projects
- Vertically integrated platform from solar module manufacturing, in- house EPC team, project management, and in-house O&M
- 2.3 GW new project wins in current year, at average tariff of INR 2.62 per kWh, ~7% higher than tariffs discovered in PY
Delivering IRRs of 16-20+%
*subject to the last published 20-F, dated 31 July 2023
Our Growth Trajectory since FY21
~55% Growth in Operating Capacity (in GW)
Adjusted EBITDA Increased by 54%
5.9 GW wins over
100
and above current
pipeline
15
80
5.10
60
5.
10
3.10
INR 89 bn -
4.30
40
INR 90bn
13.80
INR 62 bn
INR 64 bn
5
20
7.60
8.00
8.70
INR 55 bn
5.60
INR 42 bn
0
0
FY21
FY22
FY23
TTM Q3 FY24
Run Rate EBITDA
FY21
FY22
FY23
Q3 FY24
FY25/26
Committed
Commissioned
Awards
Recognized by international and national platforms - 90+ awards won to date
Energy Transition Changemaker
WEF Lighthouse 2023
Launched by King Charles, Terra Carta recognized
Recognized by MIT among 15 climate tech
Recognized by the COP28 Presidency as an Energy
Recognized by the World Economic Forum for
ReNew for its efforts in conserving water
companies to watch
Transition Changemaker for ReNew's pioneering
pathbreaking work in the area of digital analytics and
Round-the-Clock Power project
AI, 1st RE company in the world to have this
distinction
9
Recent Updates Industry and Renew
Robust
environment
in RE industry: higher power demand, higher tariffs, lower solar module prices
Notes:
(1) CEA | (2) Media Reports | (3) Internal Data
- Power demand grew 9% YoY in 2023, expected to see the trend to continue in 2024
- ~40 GW auctioned YTD, RE auctioned capacity ~3.5x than prior year
- 60% decline in solar module prices; wind prices stable
- Wind PLFs better than previous year
-
Raised bottom end of EBITDA guidance by 2%, now expect FY24 Adjusted EBITDA of
INR 63-66 bn
- 5.9 GW won in auctions YTD, 15% market share at 10-15% higher tariffs
- 300 MW asset sale agreement signed in Jan'24
- Refinanced US$325 mn bond through domestic financing saving 200 bps in interest cost
