Overview
Key Highlights of India's Attractive Renewable Energy Market
- Third largest electricity market globally
One of the lowest per capita electricity
- consumption in the world, which will drive future demand
Electricity demand will double in the next
- 8-10years, most of it being met from renewable energy
- Renewable Energy tariffs are significantly below grid parity without subsidies
Government to add 50 GW of RE
- annually to meet 500 GW of installed RE capacity by 2030.
Government Target to Reach 500 GW by 2030
Government Target to Add 50 GW annually (1)
1,088
500
115
16
Installed Capacity (2010)
Current Installed Capacity
Government
International Energy Agency
Target 2030
Estimate 2040
Renewable sector to attract investments of US$ 280bn+ over the next decade (2)
Notes:
1. Source: MNRE, CEA, International Energy Agency, IHS Markit, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade5
2. Source: Bloomberg NEF
