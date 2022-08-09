ReNew Energy Global : Power partners with HSBC India to provide solar power and climate education to 75 schools

ReNew Power partners with HSBC India to provide solar power and climate
education to 75 schools
Partnership to electrify rural schools across Rajasthan, Gujarat and Karnataka with solar power
To introduce climate change and sustainability curriculum covering 35,000 children
Grant of ~ ₹150 million over two years
Will set up 75 digital labs for students
Gurugram, India; 04 August, 2022: ReNew Power (ReNew) (NASDAQ: RNW, RNWWW), India's leading renewable energy company, has joined hands with HSBC India to electrify 75 schools across three states through solar energy and pioneer sustainability and climate curriculum in these schools to educate children about climate change and its adverse impacts.
The program will also set up digital labs in each of the schools.
Speaking on the project, Vaishali Sinha, Chief Sustainability Officer, ReNew, said, "The program's objective is to enhance access to learning, including digital education, and create practical awareness about the importance of fighting climate change for a better, greener and cleaner future for India. It will provide the children with better facilities for their modern educational needs.
Educating young people about sustainability and climate change is key as they will be the future warriors against global warming and preserving our beautiful planet. Our curriculum is very much in sync with our Hon'ble Prime Minister's powerful call for a LiFE (Lifestyle for the Environment) movement, which promotes an environmentally conscious lifestyle for all ages. We are proud to partner with a socially responsible business such as HSBC India for this initiative," Vaishali added.
Highlighting the significance of the partnership, Aloka Majumdar, Head of Corporate Sustainability, HSBC India, said, "Education is a critical enabler of the rural ecosystem. Our partnership with ReNew is a step towards building better infrastructure for schools by providing access to electricity through renewable sources. As part of our larger sustainability efforts towards enabling the energy transition and combating climate change, we're excited about the prospect of introducing a sustainability- focused curriculum for students. We're committed to furthering the energy shift to address multiple objectives of improving energy access for the population, enhancing quality of life, and conserving our natural resources."
This partnership comes at the back of another initiative, 'Project Surya,' where ReNew is working with its partners to train ~ 1,000 women salt pan workers as solar panel and solar pump technicians to improve their lives and livelihoods and bring them into the clean energy transition.
HSBC India, for its part, has been engaging with its non-profit partners focusing on energy transition across sectors such as healthcare and dairy cold chain. These targeted interventions aim to provide solutions to safeguard the planet through research, innovation, advocacy, and climate-resilient practices.
The ReNew Power-HSBC India partnership aims to scale sustainability from the ground up by empowering communities to improve their lives and build understanding of the impacts of climate change.
About ReNew
ReNew is one of the largest renewable energy Independent Power Producers in India and globally. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind and solar energy projects, and hydro projects. As of July 31, 2022, ReNew had a gross total portfolio of ~12.8 GW of renewable energy projects across India. To know more, visit www.renewpower.inand follow us on Linked In, Facebook, Twitterand Instagram.
About HSBC India
The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited in India offers a full range of banking and financial services through 26 branches across 14 cities. HSBC is one of India's leading financial services groups, with around 38,000 employees in its banking, investment banking and capital markets, asset management, insurance, software development, and global resourcing operations in the country. It is a leading custodian in India. The Bank is at the forefront in arranging deals for Indian companies investing overseas and foreign investments into the country.
About HSBC Holdings plc
HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of HSBC, is headquartered in London. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 63 countries and territories in its geographical regions: Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, and Middle East and North Africa. With assets of US$2,985bn on 30 June 2022, HSBC is one of the world's largest banking and financial services organisations.
