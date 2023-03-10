Advanced search
    RNW   GB00BNQMPN80

RENEW ENERGY GLOBAL PLC

(RNW)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-10 pm EST
4.490 USD   -5.07%
03/07CPPIB Reportedly Set to Become Majority Stakeholder in ReNew Energy
CI
03/02CPP Investments entered into a sale and purchase agreement to acquire additional 48% stake in Class C shares of ReNew Energy Global Plc from GS Wyvern Holdings Limited for approximately €270 million.
CI
02/20ReNew Energy May Sell Up to 30% in C&I Projects
CI
ReNew Energy Global : Purchase Agreement - Form 6-K

03/10/2023 | 04:49pm EST
Other events - Resignation of Mr. Michael Specht Bruun, Investor Nominee Director of GS Wyvern Holdings Limited (GSW)

On March 10, 2023, Mr. Michael Specht Bruun submitted to the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") notice of his resignation from his position as a director of the Board, with such resignation to be effective immediately.

Mr. Brunn decision to resign was pursuant to sale and purchase agreement dated March 2, 2023, by and between Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) and GSW (under which GSW ceased to beneficially own any Class C Shares and retains only one Class A Share) and not the result of any disagreement with the company on any matter relating to the Company's operations, policies or practices.

The contents of this Report of Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K (this "Form 6-K") are incorporated by reference into the Registrant's registration statement on Form F-3, SEC file number 333-259706, filed by the Registrant on October 13, 2022 (as may be supplemented by any prospectus supplements filed on or prior to the date of this Form 6-K), and shall be a part thereof from the date on which this Form 6-K is furnished, to the extent not superseded by documents or reports subsequently filed or furnished.

Renew Energy Global plc published this content on 10 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about RENEW ENERGY GLOBAL PLC
03/07CPPIB Reportedly Set to Become Majority Stakeholder in ReNew Energy
CI
03/02CPP Investments entered into a sale and purchase agreement to acquire additional 48% st..
CI
02/20ReNew Energy May Sell Up to 30% in C&I Projects
CI
02/17Transcript : ReNew Energy Global Plc, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 17, 2023
CI
02/17Renew Energy Global : Q3 2023 Earnings Presentation
PU
02/17Renew Energy Global : Announces Results for the Third Quarter (Q3 FY23) and Nine Months of..
PU
02/17ReNew Energy Global Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ..
CI
02/17Tranche Update on ReNew Energy Global Plc's Equity Buyback Plan announced on February 2..
CI
02/13Sector Update: Energy Stocks Lower Late Monday
MT
02/13ReNew Energy Global Rebrands Itself ReNew to Highlight Focus on Renewables Products
MT
Analyst Recommendations on RENEW ENERGY GLOBAL PLC
Financials
Sales 2023 80 091 M 976 M 976 M
Net income 2023 -6 621 M -80,7 M -80,7 M
Net Debt 2023 475 B 5 786 M 5 786 M
P/E ratio 2023 -22,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 150 B 1 833 M 1 833 M
EV / Sales 2023 7,80x
EV / Sales 2024 7,33x
Nbr of Employees 1 675
Free-Float 55,8%
Technical analysis trends RENEW ENERGY GLOBAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 388,04 INR
Average target price 846,62 INR
Spread / Average Target 118%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sumant Sinha Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kedar Upadhye Chief Financial Officer
Balram Mehta Chief Operating Officer
Vanitha Narayanan Independent Director
Michelle Robyn Grew Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RENEW ENERGY GLOBAL PLC-14.00%1 833
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.-1.90%21 602
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.7.88%18 507
NORTHLAND POWER INC.-8.38%6 194
NEOEN-23.79%2 998
ENCAVIS AG-7.98%2 897