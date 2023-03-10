ReNew Energy Global : Purchase Agreement - Form 6-K

Other events - Resignation of Mr. Michael Specht Bruun, Investor Nominee Director of GS Wyvern Holdings Limited (GSW)

On March 10, 2023, Mr. Michael Specht Bruun submitted to the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") notice of his resignation from his position as a director of the Board, with such resignation to be effective immediately.

Mr. Brunn decision to resign was pursuant to sale and purchase agreement dated March 2, 2023, by and between Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) and GSW (under which GSW ceased to beneficially own any Class C Shares and retains only one Class A Share) and not the result of any disagreement with the company on any matter relating to the Company's operations, policies or practices.

