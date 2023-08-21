Q1 FY24 Earnings Review
August 21, 2023
Agenda
01 Highlights
02 Financial Highlights
03 Sustainability and ESG
04 Guidance
05 Appendix
2nd Anniversary of NASDAQ Listing
~47% Growth in Operating MW
~28% Growth in Portfolio
10
8.4 GW
5.7 GW
5
0
Q1 FY22
Q1 FY24
15
10.7 GW
13.7 GW
10
5
0
Q1 FY22
Q1 FY24
Adjusted EBITDA Increased by
Run Rate EBITDA Increased by
41%
~60%
80
100
INR 89-94 bn
INR 60.4 bn
▪ DSO improved from 262 days to 114 days
60
INR 42.8 bn
40
20
0
75 INR 55-60 bn
50
25
0
▪ Stabilisation in our shareholder base
▪ Received top ESG ratings from Sustainalytics & Refinitiv
▪Included in 27 equity indices/ETF
LTM Q1 FY22
LTM Q1 FY24
Run Rate Q1 FY22 Run Rate Q1 FY24
Highlights Since the Last Call
Robust Access to Affordable Capital
- 5 GW MoU signed with Gentari*
- 403 MW 49% JV with Gentari, Proceeds received
- MoU signed with PFC and REC for~US$8 bn of debt financing
Attractive Bidding Environment
- ~13.7 GW of RE auctions completed YTD FY24
- Won ~3.5 GW YTD FY24 (included in Pipeline once PPAs are signed)
Project Execution Progressing Well
- 415 MW completed in Q1 FY24
- Module Manufacturing Plant Started Operations
- Continue to expect commissioning of
1.75 - 2.25 GW by the end of FY24
Strong Financial Performance
- Profit After Tax of ~US$ 36 mn
- Reiterating FY24 EBITDA and CFe targets(1)
Notes:
1. Refer Guidance tab | 1 USD = INR 82.06 FED rate at June 30, 2023 | * RE arm for PETRONAS
