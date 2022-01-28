ReNew Energy Global : UNEP, partners to train rural women on clean energy livelihoods

UNEP, partners to train rural women on clean energy livelihoods

New Delhi, 28th January, 2022 - The UN Environment Programme (UNEP), ReNew Power,India's leading clean energy company, and the Self-EmployedWomen's Association (SEWA)have launched a partnership in the Indian state of Gujarat to teach women from the informal sector skills that will allow them to work in the modern clean energy industry.

The multi-pronged programme will facilitate the training of salt pan workers from the Rann of Kutch in solar power technologies to help them leapfrog from traditional energy sources to renewable and clean energy and new livelihood opportunities. The initiative, which will kick off in Gujarat in early 2022 with an estimated 1,000 women, will see salt pan workers trained as solar panel and solar pump technicians across SEWA training centres and ReNew Power's facilities in the state with technical training provided by Electronics Sector Skills Council of India (ESSCI).

Speaking for SEWA, Ms Reema Nanavaty from SEWA said, "This programme will not only help create alternative livelihoods for our SEWA sisters and help mitigate the environmental challenges that exist in the current energy use practices in traditional sectors such as salt production, but it will also help achieve a just transition towards environmental sustainability." She added, "We look forward to replicating this programme across other regions of the country with support from organizations such as ReNew Power and UNEP."

This plan aims to expand the initiative over the next few years and sees potential to unlock global climate funds for similar developmental, green skill, green job, and green entrepreneurship activities. This project will also support efforts to achieve several Sustainable Development Goals, including Gender Equality, Affordable and Clean Energy, Decent Work and Economic Growth and Climate Action.

ReNew Power, while supporting the training at its facilities, will look at supporting employment for these women in collaboration with other renewable energy companies in Gujarat.

"We at ReNew remain committed to leading the clean energy transition beyond our core business. Social responsibility has been an integral part of our DNA and we are delighted to partner with UNEP and SEWA to help drive the inclusion of women in an industry that is only going to grow and also bring them to the forefront of India's clean energy transition," said Ms Vaishali Sinha, Chief Sustainability Officer, ReNew Power.

The programme will follow the skill training guidelines laid down by the National Skill Development Corporationunder the framework established by ESSCI.

"By contributing to this project, we aim to add to the development of a scalable and sustainable system for capacity building, and to the common platform for the community to participate in skill development activities, moving towards creating industry-ready human resources," said Dr Abhilasha Gaur COO,

ESSCI.

"This is an exciting programme, which has the potential to scale and be replicated across many parts of the country. We are happy to support corporates such as ReNew and associations such as SEWA in such initiatives that provide women with skills and employment while simultaneously fighting climate change," said Shri Atul Bagai, Head of UNEP's India Country Office.