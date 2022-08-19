Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ReNew Energy Global Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RNW   GB00BNQMPN80

RENEW ENERGY GLOBAL PLC

(RNW)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-19 pm EDT
7.490 USD   +5.05%
05:16pRENEW ENERGY GLOBAL : announces results of its first Annual General Meeting held on August 19, 2022 - Form 6-K
PU
08/18RENEW ENERGY GLOBAL : Q1 2023 Earnings Presentation
PU
08/18RENEW ENERGY GLOBAL : Power Announces Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 (Q1 FY23), ended - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ReNew Energy Global : announces results of its first Annual General Meeting held on August 19, 2022 - Form 6-K

08/19/2022 | 05:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ReNew Energy Global Plc announces results of its first Annual General Meeting held on August 19, 2022

Gurugram, India; August 19, 2022: ReNew Energy Global Plc ("ReNew" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: RNW, RNWWW) announces that it held its first Annual General Meeting on Friday August 19, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. BST at St. James' Court, 54 Buckingham Gate, London, SW1E 6AF, United Kingdom. Each of the resolutions submitted to shareholders was approved with requisite majority.

Specifically, the shareholders (i) received the Annual Reports and Accounts of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2022; (ii) approved the Directors' remuneration report in respect of the financial year ended March 31, 2022; (iii) approved the Directors' remuneration policy; (iv) to (ix) approved the appointment of non-executive independent directors: Ram Charan, Manoj Singh, Robert S. Mancini, Sir Sumantra Chakrabarti, Vanitha Narayanan and Michelle Robyn Grew; (x) reappointed KNAV Limited as auditor of the Company to hold office until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting; and (xi) authorised the Board and its Audit Committee to determine the auditor's remuneration.

About ReNew

ReNew is one of the largest renewable energy Independent Power Producers in India and globally. ReNew develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind and solar energy projects hydro projects and distributed solar energy projects. As of August 18, 2022, ReNew had a gross total portfolio of ~13.2 GWs of renewable energy projects across India including commissioned and committed projects. For more information, please visit www.renewpower.in and follow us on Linked In, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Press Enquiries

Kamil Zaheer

kamil.zaheer@renewpower.in

+ 91 9811538880

Shilpa Narani
shilpa.narani@renewpower.in
+ 91 9999384233

Investor Enquiries

Nathan Judge

Anunay Shahi

Subhadip Mitra

ir@renewpower.in

Disclaimer

Renew Energy Global plc published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 21:15:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about RENEW ENERGY GLOBAL PLC
05:16pRENEW ENERGY GLOBAL : announces results of its first Annual General Meeting held on August..
PU
08/18RENEW ENERGY GLOBAL : Q1 2023 Earnings Presentation
PU
08/18RENEW ENERGY GLOBAL : Power Announces Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 (Q..
PU
08/18ReNew Power Announces Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 (Q1 FY23), ende..
PR
08/17India's ReNew Power secures $1 billion loan from 12 global lenders
RE
08/12ReNew Announces Date and Conference Call Details for Q1 FY 23 Earnings Report
PR
08/09RENEW ENERGY GLOBAL : Power partners with HSBC India to provide solar power and climate ed..
PU
08/08Petronas Reportedly May Buy 49% Stake from Renew At the Project Level
CI
07/27ReNew Energy Global Plc files its Annual Report on Form 20-F for Financial Year ended M..
PR
07/26NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 202 : 00 p.m. BST - Form 6-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RENEW ENERGY GLOBAL PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 85 672 M 1 075 M 1 075 M
Net income 2023 9 103 M 114 M 114 M
Net Debt 2023 508 B 6 372 M 6 372 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 228 B 2 858 M 2 858 M
EV / Sales 2023 8,58x
EV / Sales 2024 7,98x
Nbr of Employees 1 675
Free-Float 55,4%
Chart RENEW ENERGY GLOBAL PLC
Duration : Period :
ReNew Energy Global Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENEW ENERGY GLOBAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 568,16 INR
Average target price 942,99 INR
Spread / Average Target 66,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sumant Sinha Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kedar Upadhye Chief Financial Officer
Balram Mehta Chief Operating Officer
Vanitha Narayanan Independent Director
Michelle Robyn Grew Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RENEW ENERGY GLOBAL PLC-8.35%2 858
CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION0.00%26 659
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.18.63%25 297
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.9.10%18 647
NORTHLAND POWER INC.19.18%8 266
ZHEJIANG WEIMING ENVIRONMENT PROTECTION CO., LTD.-4.84%6 701