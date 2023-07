Shares of power producers rose as traders rotated back into the sector, in anticipation of a major round of growth for sustainable-energy projects.

Shares of ReNew Energy Global rose after the Indian green-energy company said it would receive the equivalent of $7.8 billion in funding for current and upcoming projects.

07-21-23 1723ET