Renew Holdings plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company's segments include Engineering Services, Specialist Building and Central activities. The Company's capabilities include rail, infrastructure, energy, environmental and specialist building. The Company is a provider of infrastructure services to the rail network nationally, and supports its day-to-day operations by providing essential, non-discretionary asset maintenance activities. The Company delivers a range of services, including civil asset management, fencing, de-vegetation, drainage and electrification services. The Company delivers specialist engineering services, including infrastructure civils, specialist drainage, lighting and electricals. It also undertakes all aspects of wireless telecoms network infrastructure delivery. Its services are associated with hazard risk reduction operations at nuclear facilities that include waste treatment, reprocessing, decommissioning and decontamination operations.