RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP, INC.

(REGI)
Federman & Sherwood : Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Renewable Energy Group, Inc.

03/15/2021 | 02:53pm EDT
Federman & Sherwood announces that on March 2, 2021, a class action lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGI). The complaint alleges violations of federal securities laws, Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5, including allegations of issuing a series of material or false misrepresentations to the market which had the effect of artificially inflating the market price during the Class Period, which is May 3, 2018 through February 25, 2021.

To learn how to participate in this action, please visit https://www.federmanlaw.com/blog/federman-sherwood-announces-the-filing-of-a-securities-class-action-lawsuit-against-renewable-energy-group-inc/.

Plaintiff seeks to recover damages on behalf of all Renewable Energy Group, Inc. shareholders who purchased common stock during the Class Period and are therefore a member of the Class as described above. You may move the Court no later than Monday, May 3, 2021 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the entire Class. However, in order to do so, you must meet certain legal requirements pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

If you wish to discuss this action, obtain further information and participate in this or any other securities litigation, or should you have any questions or concerns regarding this notice or preservation of your rights, please contact:

Robin Hester
FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD
10205 North Pennsylvania Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
Email to: rkh@federmanlaw.com
Or, visit the firm’s website at www.federmanlaw.com


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 564 M - -
Net income 2021 187 M - -
Net cash 2021 30,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 168 M 3 168 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,22x
EV / Sales 2022 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 895
Free-Float 76,3%
Chart RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Renewable Energy Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 103,38 $
Last Close Price 80,55 $
Spread / Highest target 42,8%
Spread / Average Target 28,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Cynthia J. Warner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Todd Robinson CFO, Treasurer & Executive Director-IR
Jeffrey Stroburg Chairman
Christopher D. Sorrells Vice Chairman
Delbert J. Christensen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP, INC.13.74%3 168
ITM POWER PLC-3.59%3 808
VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG8.14%2 498
GEVO, INC.137.65%1 949
GREEN PLAINS INC.110.33%1 230
QUANTAFUEL ASA-7.89%921
