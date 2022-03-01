REFILE-UPDATE 1-Marathon partners with Neste on Martinez renewable fuels project

March 1 (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp said on
Tuesday it would form a joint venture with Finnish refiner Neste
for its Martinez renewable fuels project in
California, the latest partnership between an oil company and a
biofuels producer.
Marathon is currently converting its Martinez, California
refinery to produce renewable fuels after idling the facility in
2020. The project is pending environmental permits.
The partnership with Neste will be structured as a 50/50
joint venture. The Finnish company is expected to contribute a
total of $1 billion, including half of the total project
development costs projected through the project's completion.
The agreement comes days after Chevron Corp
announced its acquisition of biodiesel maker Renewable Energy
Group Inc for $3.15 billion.
Oil companies making their foray into renewable fuel
production are on the hunt for renewable feedstocks to process
in their facilities amid growing demand for renewable diesel,
supply constraints and soaring prices for fats, greases and
oils.
Marathon and Neste will individually source feedstock for
the facility and will retail the fuels separately under their
respective brands, according to the companies.
Marathon has secured some soybean oil feedstock through a
new joint venture with Archer-Daniels-Midland Co, which will
exclusively provide Marathon with renewable fuels feedstock.
Neste is one of the largest exporters of renewable diesel
into California from its biofuels facility in Singapore. The
company produces fuels mainly from waste and residues such as
used cooking oil, animal fat from food industry waste, fish fat
from fish processing waste and residues from vegetable oil
processing.
The Martinez facility is expected to be able to produce 260
million gallons per year of renewable diesel in the second half
of 2022, with pre-treatment capabilities expected to come online
in 2023.
Marathon will continue to manage project execution and
operate the facility once it is ready for use, according to the
agreement.
(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru and Laura Sanicola in
Washington; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel and Richard Pullin)