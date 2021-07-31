Log in
    REGI   US75972A3014

RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP, INC.

(REGI)
RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. - REGI

07/31/2021 | 10:54am EDT
Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NasdaqGS: REGI).

On February 25, 2021, the Company announced its 4Q and full year 2020 financial results, disclosing that it would restate “$38.2 million in cumulative revenue from January 2018 through September 30, 2020” because it was not the “proper claimant for certain BTC payments on biodiesel it sold between January 1, 2017 and September 30, 2020,” and that it had reached an agreement with the Internal Revenue Service “on a $40.5 million assessment, excluding interest” as a result.

Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws, which is ongoing.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Renewable Energy’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to its shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Renewable Energy shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-regi/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2021
