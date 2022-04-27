Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Renewable Energy Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    REGI   US75972A3014

RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP, INC.

(REGI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/27 04:00:01 pm EDT
61.12 USD   +0.03%
05:38pRENEWABLE ENERGY : Manchester United Advances Sustainability Efforts through Successful Adoption of EnDura Fuels™ with Partner Renewable Energy Group
PU
05:31pRenewable Energy Group to Release First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022
BU
04/22RENEWABLE ENERGY : Launches Branded Fuel Product Line to Help Customers Transition to Sustainable Fuels, Lower Emissions
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Renewable Energy Group to Release First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022

04/27/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) today announced that it will release the first quarter 2022 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

The earnings release and Form 10-Q will be available at Financial Information section on the Renewable Energy Group website at https://investor.regi.com.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group is leading the energy and transportation industries’ transition to sustainability by converting renewable resources into high-quality, sustainable fuels. Renewable Energy Group is an international producer of sustainable fuels that significantly lower greenhouse gas emissions to immediately reduce carbon impact. Renewable Energy Group utilizes a global integrated procurement, distribution and logistics network to operate 11 biorefineries in the U.S. and Europe. In 2021, Renewable Energy Group produced 480 million gallons delivering 4.1 million metric tons of carbon reduction. Renewable Energy Group is meeting the growing global demand for lower-carbon fuels and leading the way to a more sustainable future. For more information about REG and its sustainable fuel solutions, visit regi.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP, INC.
05:38pRENEWABLE ENERGY : Manchester United Advances Sustainability Efforts through Successful Ad..
PU
05:31pRenewable Energy Group to Release First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Wednesday, Ma..
BU
04/22RENEWABLE ENERGY : Launches Branded Fuel Product Line to Help Customers Transition to Sust..
PU
04/22Manchester United Advances Sustainability Efforts through Successful Adoption of EnDura..
BU
04/15RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04/06RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTOR ALERT BY T : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Pri..
BU
03/30RENEWABLE ENERGY : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results
PU
03/30RENEWABLE ENERGY : Launches Branded Fuel Product Line to Help Customers Transition to Sust..
PU
03/30Renewable Energy Group, Inc. Launches Branded Fuel Product Line to Help Customers Trans..
CI
03/10WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street’s rebound didn’t last long
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 303 M - -
Net income 2022 158 M - -
Net Debt 2022 92,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 084 M 3 084 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,96x
EV / Sales 2023 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 1 196
Free-Float 86,5%
Chart RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Renewable Energy Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 61,10 $
Average target price 67,25 $
Spread / Average Target 10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Cynthia J. Warner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard Craig Bealmear Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey Stroburg Chairman
Christopher D. Sorrells Lead Independent Director
Randolph L. Howard Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP, INC.43.97%3 084
VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG31.09%5 323
NEL ASA-7.63%2 372
GREEN PLAINS INC.-19.25%1 505
CROPENERGIES AG15.01%1 310
LONGYAN ZHUOYUE NEW ENERGY CO., LTD.-14.91%910