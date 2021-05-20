Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Renewable Energy Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    REGI   US75972A3014

RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP, INC.

(REGI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Renewable Energy : Closes Upsized Offering of $550 Million “Green Bond”

05/20/2021 | 03:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (REG) (NASDAQ: REGI) announced today it has closed its previously announced private offering of $550 million aggregate principal amount of 5.875% senior secured notes due 2028 (the “Notes”) in a private placement pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”).

The net proceeds from the private placement of the Notes were approximately $538 million, after deducting the initial purchasers’ discount and estimated offering expenses payable by REG. REG intends to use the net proceeds to finance or refinance, in part or in full, new and/or existing eligible green projects, including the expansion of REG’s Geismar, Louisiana biorefinery.

The Notes will mature on June 1, 2028 unless earlier redeemed or repurchased. On or after June 1, 2024, REG may redeem for cash all or part of the Notes at a redemption price equal to the principal amount thereof, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any. Unless the Notes have been called for redemption, holders may require REG to repurchase the Notes, in cash, upon the occurrence of certain fundamental changes at a repurchase price equal to the principal amount thereof, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any.

The Notes and related guarantees were offered only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act or outside the United States to persons other than “U.S. persons” in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful. The offer and sale of the Notes and related guarantees was not registered under the Securities Act or applicable state securities laws and, unless so registered, the Notes and related guarantees may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. is leading the energy industry's transition to sustainability by transforming renewable resources into high-quality, cleaner fuels. REG is an international producer of cleaner fuels and one of North America’s largest producers of advanced biodiesel. REG solutions are alternatives for petroleum diesel and produce significantly lower carbon emissions. REG utilizes an integrated procurement, distribution and logistics network to operate 12 biorefineries in the U.S. and Europe. In 2020, REG produced 519 million gallons of cleaner fuel delivering 4.2 million metric tons of carbon reduction. REG is meeting the growing global demand for lower-carbon fuels and leading the way to a more sustainable future.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, strategy and plans, and our expectations for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “design,” “intend,” “expect” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected use of the net proceeds from the Notes and expectations regarding the eligible green project (including the expansion of the Geismar, Louisiana biorefinery). These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections that are subject to change, and actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, market and other conditions that may affect REG’s ability to complete the offering, risks related to REG’s ability to satisfy the conditions required to close any sale of the Notes, the use of the proceeds from any sale of the Notes, factors affecting REG’s business that may affect REG’s liquidity and working capital requirements, REG’s ability to successfully finance or refinance the eligible green projects (including the expansion of REG’s Geismar, Louisiana biorefinery), impacts related to the COVID-19 or any other pandemic, and other risks and uncertainties described from time to time in REG’s annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Forms 10-Q and other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and REG does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements based on new developments or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP, INC.
03:07pRENEWABLE ENERGY  : Releases 2020 ESG Report
PU
03:01pRENEWABLE ENERGY  : Closes Upsized Offering of $550 Million “Green Bond&rd..
BU
05/19RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP, INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form ..
AQ
05/19RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP, INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submi..
AQ
05/17RENEWABLE ENERGY  : Releases 2020 ESG Report
BU
05/10RENEWABLE ENERGY  : Tudor Adjusts Price Target on Renewable Energy to $67 From $..
MT
05/07RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP, INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Othe..
AQ
05/06RENEWABLE ENERGY  : Prices Upsized Offering of $550 Million "Green Bond"
BU
05/06RENEWABLE ENERGY  : to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
05/04SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Narrowly Green Ahead of Tuesday's Close
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 756 M - -
Net income 2021 189 M - -
Net cash 2021 346 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 106 M 3 106 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,00x
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 895
Free-Float 82,4%
Chart RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Renewable Energy Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 88,11 $
Last Close Price 65,16 $
Spread / Highest target 76,5%
Spread / Average Target 35,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Cynthia J. Warner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard Craig Bealmear Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey Stroburg Chairman
Christopher D. Sorrells Vice Chairman
Randolph L. Howard Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP, INC.-7.99%3 106
NEL ASA-43.30%2 885
VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG20.91%2 858
ITM POWER PLC-35.35%2 601
GEVO, INC.57.41%1 295
GREEN PLAINS INC.113.36%1 294