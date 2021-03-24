Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Renewable Energy Group, Inc.    REGI

RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP, INC.

(REGI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Renewable Energy : The First ‘Cash Cover Crop' Edges Closer to Commercialization

03/24/2021 | 12:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 24, 2021

The First 'Cash Cover Crop' Edges Closer to Commercialization

CoverCress Inc. announces $8 million in partner funding for new low carbon oilseed

(ST. LOUIS) - Midwestern farmers are one step closer to the prospect of growing a new cover crop that will generate a cash margin while supporting regenerative agriculture. CoverCress Inc. announced it has raised another $8 million to fund its final stage of crop development and scale up for its first commercial planting for the fall of 2022.

Bunge Ventures Ltd., the venture capital arm of the leading global agribusiness and food company Bunge (NYSE: BG), led the Series B-1 financing round. REG Ventures, LLC, a subsidiary of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: REGI), a leading U.S. producer of biodiesel and renewable diesel, was another new strategic investor.

The innovative company is developing a new winter oilseed crop under the CoverCressTM brand. It's planted near corn harvest, and harvested immediately before soybean planting, enabling three full season crops in two seasons. Derived from field pennycress, a native winter annual, the low carbon intensity oil from the plant represents a new scalable source of material for producing fuels like renewable diesel, biodiesel and sustainable aviation fuel.

"The game changer is that unlike other cover crops, the CoverCress seed has the potential to deliver a cash profit margin for the farmer," said CoverCress Chief Operating Officer Mike DeCamp. "This new round of funding reflects the downstream demand we anticipate for CoverCress oil and meal."

Scientists used plant breeding to increase yield and accelerate maturity, as well as advanced gene editing tools to improve the oil and meal quality. Billed as the "cash cover crop," the CoverCress crop generates revenue as animal feed, either as a whole grain feed ingredient, or when processed, as a high-protein meal in addition to the low carbon intensity oil.

The plant offers the environmental benefits of other winter cover crops, grown during the offseason on existing corn and soybean farmland. Cover crops are known to sequester additional soil carbon, as well as reduce soil erosion and improve water quality.

"We are pleased to invest in this business that provides farmers with a tremendous opportunity to address global climate challenges by growing new crops that help lower carbon emissions," said Bunge Ventures Chief Investment Officer and Managing Director Nanda Kumar Puthucode. "The CoverCress crop is an exciting new regenerative non-GMO cover crop that offers many potential applications as fuel, feed and food."

Combined with an extended commitment of funding from other partners, including Bayer,this new round of funding gives the company buy-in from the entire supply chain, DeCamp said. He added that it will give the company enough runway to deliver on its plan to begin commercial production by fall of 2022.

"Bio-based diesel is making a real impact by reducing carbon emissions today," said REG President and CEO Cynthia 'CJ' Warner. "Developing additional sources of feedstock like CoverCress oil will enable us to grow our impact well into the future and double down on the positive impacts we can have on the environment, as the CoverCress crop also helps to prevent nutrient loss and increases soil carbon sequestration."

About CoverCress Inc. CoverCress Inc. is an innovative startup company developing a new winter oilseed crop under the CoverCressä brand. Founded in 2013, the company is converting the native winter annual, field pennycress, using plant breeding to improve yield and maturity combined with advanced gene editing tools to improve fiber and oil composition. As the "Cash Cover Crop," CoverCressä seed allows corn and soybean farmers to add a new crop into their rotation on existing land during winter, while offering the environmental benefits of a cover crop, including improved soil health and carbon sequestration. It generates farm revenue as a whole grain feed ingredient, or when processed, as a low carbon intensity oil for renewable fuel production, and as a high-protein meal. The St. Louis-based company plans a commercial launch in 2022, with the goal of growing to millions of acres across the lower Midwest. Learn more at CoverCress.com.

# # #

CONTACTS:

Jenna Higgins Rose 573.808.0815 jenna@rosemedia.biz

Cristine Handel

(314) 691 9152 chandel@covercress.com

Disclaimer

REG - Renewable Energy Group Inc. published this content on 24 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2021 16:34:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP, INC.
12:35pRENEWABLE ENERGY  : The First ‘Cash Cover Crop' Edges Closer to Commercial..
PU
02:16aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their..
PR
03/23RENEWABLE ENERGY  : Notice of Lead Plaintiff Deadline for Shareholders in the Re..
BU
03/22RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP, INC.  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits ..
AQ
03/19RENEWABLE ENERGY  : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Renewable Energy Gr..
PR
03/19INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class A..
PR
03/18RENEWABLE ENERGY  : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results;..
PU
03/18REGI LAWSUIT FILING DEADLINE : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the D..
PR
03/17RENEWABLE ENERGY  : Prices Upsized Offering at $67 Per Share
MT
03/17RENEWABLE ENERGY  : Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action ag..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 612 M - -
Net income 2021 187 M - -
Net cash 2021 30,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 826 M 2 826 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,07x
EV / Sales 2022 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 895
Free-Float 76,3%
Chart RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Renewable Energy Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 101,38 $
Last Close Price 63,14 $
Spread / Highest target 82,1%
Spread / Average Target 60,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 37,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Cynthia J. Warner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Todd Robinson CFO, Treasurer & Executive Director-IR
Jeffrey Stroburg Chairman
Christopher D. Sorrells Vice Chairman
Delbert J. Christensen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP, INC.-10.84%3 108
ITM POWER PLC-18.41%3 632
VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG7.98%2 376
GEVO, INC.113.88%1 909
GREEN PLAINS INC.86.41%1 208
CROPENERGIES AG-11.60%1 185
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ