Renewable Energy : to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) today announced that its management team is scheduled to attend the following upcoming investor conferences:

On Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at 10:30 AM CT, REG’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Cynthia (CJ) Warner will participate on the Renewable Diesel and Biofuels Panel at Piper Sandler’s Gleneagles Conference Goes Virtual. The company will also host virtual investor meetings throughout the day. Attendance at the conference is by invitation only for clients of Piper Sandler. Interested investors should contact your Piper Sandler sales representative to secure a meeting time.

On Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at 4:40 PM ET, the management team will participate in a virtual Fireside Chat at Cowen 2020 Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference. The Company will also host virtual investor meetings throughout the day. Attendance at the conference is by invitation only for clients of Cowen. Interested investors should contact your Cowen sales representative to secure a meeting time.

On Monday, September 14, 2020, the management team will participate at the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference. The Company will also host virtual investor meetings throughout the day. Attendance at the conference is by invitation only for clients of H.C. Wainwright. Interested investors should contact your H.C. Wainwright sales representative to secure a meeting time.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGI) is leading the energy industry's transition to sustainability by transforming renewable resources into high-quality, cleaner fuels. REG is North America's largest producer of biodiesel and an industry leading producer of renewable diesel. REG solutions are alternatives for petroleum diesel and produce significantly lower carbon emissions. REG utilizes a global integrated procurement, distribution and logistics network to operate 13 biorefineries in the U.S. and Europe. In 2019, REG produced 495 million gallons of cleaner fuel delivering over 4.2 million metric tons of carbon reduction.

