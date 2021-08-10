Log in
    REGI   US75972A3014

RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP, INC.

(REGI)
Renewable Energy : to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

08/10/2021 | 10:16am EDT
Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) today announced that its management team is scheduled to attend the following virtual investor conferences. Attendance at these conferences is by invitation only for clients of each respective firm. Interested investors should contact your respective sales representative to register and for one-on-one meetings to secure a time.

  • On Monday, Aug 16, 2021, the management team will participate in the Beating Wall Street Virtual Financial Growth and Value Summer Investor Series. The Company will host virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the day.
  • On Wednesday, Aug 18, 2021, at 1:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM MST, the management team will present in a panel at the Piper Sandler Energy Transition Leaders Summit in Aspen, Colorado. The Company will also host one-on-one meetings in person with institutional investors throughout the day.
  • On Wednesday, Sept 8, 2021, at 11:20 AM ET / 10:20 AM CT, the management team will present at the Cowen Virtual Global Transportation and Sustainable Mobility Conference. The Company will also host virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the day.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. is leading the energy and transportation industries’ transition to sustainability by transforming renewable resources into high-quality, sustainable fuels. Renewable Energy Group is an international producer of sustainable fuels that significantly lower greenhouse gas emissions to immediately reduce carbon impact. Renewable Energy Group utilizes a global integrated procurement, distribution and logistics network to operate 12 biorefineries in the U.S. and Europe. In 2020, Renewable Energy Group produced 519 million gallons of cleaner fuel delivering 4.2 million metric tons of carbon reduction. Renewable Energy Group is meeting the growing global demand for lower-carbon fuels and leading the way to a more sustainable future.


© Business Wire 2021
