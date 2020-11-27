Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Renewable Energy Group, Inc.    REGI

RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP, INC.

(REGI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Renewable Energy : to Present at Morgan Stanley Virtual Energy & Clean Tech Corporate Access Day

11/27/2020 | 10:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) today announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Cynthia (CJ) Warner will present at the Renewable Fuels Panel at Morgan Stanley Virtual Energy & Clean Tech Corporate Access Day on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at 3:00 PM ET.

The Company will also host virtual investor meetings throughout the day. Attendance at the conference is by invitation only for clients of Morgan Stanley. Interested investors should contact your Morgan Stanley sales representative to secure a meeting time.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: REGI) is leading the energy industry's transition to sustainability by transforming renewable resources into high-quality, cleaner fuels. REG is an international producer of cleaner fuels and North America’s largest producer of biodiesel. REG solutions are alternatives for petroleum diesel and produce significantly lower carbon emissions. REG utilizes an integrated procurement, distribution and logistics network to operate 12 biorefineries in the U.S. and Europe. In 2019, REG produced 495 million gallons of cleaner fuel delivering over 4.2 million metric tons of carbon reduction. REG is meeting the growing global demand for lower-carbon fuels and leading the way to a more sustainable future.


© Business Wire 2020
All news about RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP, INC.
10:33aRENEWABLE ENERGY : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
PU
10:27aRENEWABLE ENERGY : to Present at Morgan Stanley Virtual Energy & Clean Tech Corp..
BU
11/13ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP. : Announces 2020 Third Quarter and Year to Dat..
AQ
11/06RENEWABLE ENERGY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A..
AQ
11/05RENEWABLE ENERGY : Q3 2020 Earnings Call Presentation
PU
11/05RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/05RENEWABLE ENERGY : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
BU
11/05RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (fo..
AQ
11/05RENEWABLE ENERGY : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
PU
11/03RENEWABLE ENERGY : to Present at Baird 2020 Virtual Global Industrial Conference
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 101 M - -
Net income 2020 130 M - -
Net cash 2020 50,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 19,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 336 M 2 336 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,09x
EV / Sales 2021 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 829
Free-Float 76,4%
Chart RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Renewable Energy Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 72,86 $
Last Close Price 59,38 $
Spread / Highest target 33,0%
Spread / Average Target 22,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Cynthia J. Warner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey Stroburg Chairman
Chad Stone Chief Financial Officer
Christopher D. Sorrells Vice Chairman
Randolph L. Howard Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP, INC.120.33%2 336
ITM POWER PLC433.76%2 416
VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG101.79%1 774
QUANTAFUEL ASA175.72%725
GREEN PLAINS INC.2.85%566
PACIFIC ETHANOL, INC.932.31%485
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ