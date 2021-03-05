Log in
RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP, INC.

SHAREHOLDER ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Renewable Energy Group, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

03/05/2021 | 01:32pm EST
LOS ANGELES, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Renewable Energy Group, Inc. ("Renewable Energy" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: REGI) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between May 3, 2018 and February 25, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before May 3, 2021.   

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Renewable Energy suffered failures in its diesel additive system, resulting in petroleum diesel sometimes being added by customers instead of by the Company. Due to this breakdown, the Company was not the proper claimant of certain BTC payments on biodiesel it sold between January 1, 2017 and September 30, 2020. As a result, the Company's revenue and net income were overstated for certain periods. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Renewable Energy, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.,
www.schallfirm.com
Office: 310-301-3335
info@schallfirm.com

SOURCE:

 The Schall Law Firm

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-action-notice-the-schall-law-firm-announces-the-filing-of-a-class-action-lawsuit-against-renewable-energy-group-inc-and-encourages-investors-with-losses-in-excess-of-100-000-to-contact-the-firm-301241566.html

SOURCE The Schall Law Firm


© PRNewswire 2021
