  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Renewable Energy Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    REGI   US75972A3014

RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP, INC.

(REGI)
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Renewable Energy Group, Inc.

02/28/2022 | 04:30pm EST
NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. ("Renewable Energy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: REGI), in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Chevron Corporation ("Chevron") (NYSE: CVX). Under the terms of the merger agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive $61.50 in cash for each share of Renewable Energy common stock that they hold.  The transaction is valued at approximately $3.15 billion.

If you own Renewable Energy shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:
https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/regi 

Or please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
305 Broadway, 7th Floor
New York, NY  10007
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether (i) Renewable Energy's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the $61.50 per-share merger consideration adequately compensates Renewable Energy's shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed. Notably, the offer price is below the $75.00 median price target set by analysts following the Company and at least one analyst set a price target for the Company of $115.00 per share, $53.50 above the per-share merger consideration.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-renewable-energy-group-inc-301491834.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2022
