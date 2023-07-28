Renewi plc specializes in waste management and recovery. Net sales (including intragroup and not including sold divisions) break down by activity as follows: - collection, recycling and treatment of commercial and organic waste (72.1%). The group also develops power generation activities using landfill gas, industrial cleaning, biomass processing and production of fertilizers; - municipal and specific waste management (18%); - hazardous waste management (9.9%): floor reprocessing and cleaning, waste water, etc. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (10%), the Netherlands (59.1%), Belgium (28.6%), France (1.4%) and other (0.9%).