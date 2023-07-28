BlackRock Inc. - Renewi plc - Buckinghamshire
BlackRock Inc. - Renewi plc - Buckinghamshire
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction27 jul 2023
Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
Issuing institutionRenewi plc
Place of residenceBuckinghamshire
Previous result
Next result
Distribution in numbers
|Type of share
|Number of shares
|Number of voting rights
|Capital interest
|Voting rights
|Manner of disposal
|Settlement
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares458.764,00
|Number of voting rights482.723,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association)
|Settlement
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares658.129,00
|Number of voting rights658.129,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Fund Advisors)
|Settlement
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares3.440,00
|Number of voting rights3.440,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock (Singapore) Limited)
|Settlement
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares18.577,00
|Number of voting rights18.577,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Investment Management, LLC)
|Settlement
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares79.894,00
|Number of voting rights79.894,00
|Capital interestPotentieel
|Voting rightsPotentieel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited)
|SettlementFysieke levering
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares542.423,00
|Number of voting rights1.094.683,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited)
|Settlement
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares163.551,00
|Number of voting rights163.551,00
|Capital interestPotentieel
|Voting rightsPotentieel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited)
|SettlementFysieke levering
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares125.746,00
|Number of voting rights122.746,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited)
|Settlement
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares2.147,00
|Number of voting rights2.147,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.)
|Settlement
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares439,00
|Number of voting rights439,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited)
|Settlement
Distribution in percentages
|Type
|Total holding
|Directly real
|Directly potential
|Indirectly real
|Indirectly potential
|TypeKapitaalbelang
|Total holding2,56 %
|Directly real0,00 %
|Directly potential0,00 %
|Indirectly real2,25 %
|Indirectly potential0,30 %
|TypeStemrecht
|Total holding3,27 %
|Directly real0,00 %
|Directly potential0,00 %
|Indirectly real2,97 %
|Indirectly potential0,30 %
Date last update: 28 July 2023
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Renewi plc published this content on 27 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2023 19:20:24 UTC.